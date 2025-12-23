Which University In The World Is Famous For Its Christmas Markets?

University of Bologna Christmas: The University of Bologna is renowned for having one of the oldest and most historic markets right in its academic center, despite the fact that many institutions are situated in well-known Christmas market cities. The Antica Fiera di Santa Lucia (Ancient Fair of Saint Lucy) takes place against the breathtaking backdrop of this university, which is regarded as the oldest in the Western world.

Stretching beneath the imposing UNESCO-listed porticoes on Strada Maggiore, this market is not just close by but physically part of the university's ancient framework. This joyous fair, which has been a mainstay of the Bolognese holiday season since the 16th century, is well-known across the world for its traditional "Presepe" crafts and artisanal nativity scene sculptures.