Which University Is Best For MBA In The World?

QS Global MBA Rankings 2025: The Stanford Graduate School of Business has maintained its position as the top choice for business education in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025. Stanford's unmatched success in Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, where it routinely surpasses its peers, is the foundation of its superiority, as seen by its flawless total score of 100.

This illustrates the school's close ties to Silicon Valley and its track record of producing graduates who spearhead innovative international endeavors. Beyond entrepreneurship, Stanford achieved exceptional scores in Thought Leadership and Employability, highlighting the great market demand for its graduates and the important influence of its faculty's research.

With American universities holding the top four spots worldwide, the 2025 rankings demonstrate the ongoing trend of American dominance in elite business education. Harvard Business School came in third thanks to its large and powerful alumni network, while Penn (Wharton) came in second, doing very well in Return on Investment (ROI).