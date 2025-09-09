By passing this test, you will receive a certified certificate from the IITs, which will help you advance professionally and improve your résumé. These courses might be a fantastic opportunity to start a new job in the digital economy or learn new skills because they are flexible. Some top courses include "Data Science for Engineers" (IIT Madras), "Introduction to Machine Learning" (IIT Kharagpur), "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence" (IIT Madras), and "The Joy of Computing using Python" (IIT Madras).

Free Data Science Courses 2025: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are enabling everyone to have access to high-quality education by offering free online courses on sites like SWAYAM and NPTEL. These courses, taught by renowned IIT experts, cover a variety of in-demand topics, like as programming, data science, and artificial intelligence. For a little charge of about ₹1,000, students can take an optional, proctored certification exam however, the core material is free for all students.

College & Course Platform Duration Level IIT Kharagpur: Introduction to Machine Learning NPTEL / SWAYAM 12 Weeks Intermediate IIT Madras: Data Science for Engineers NPTEL / SWAYAM 8 Weeks Beginner IIT Madras: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence NPTEL / SWAYAM 12 Weeks Intermediate IIT Madras: The Joy of Computing using Python NPTEL / SWAYAM 12 Weeks Beginner IIT Roorkee: AI in Marketing NPTEL / SWAYAM 12 Weeks Beginner to Intermediate

List Of Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025

Candidates can check the list given below to see the list of Top 5 IIT colleges that offer data science courses to learn online in 2025:

1. Introduction to Machine Learning – IIT Kharagpur

The NPTEL/SWAYAM platforms offer the extensive, intermediate-level "Introduction to Machine Learning" course from IIT Kharagpur. It offers a strong foundation in both the theory and real-world applications of machine learning and is taught over 12 weeks.

You can obtain a verified certificate by taking a proctored exam for an optional ₹1,000 charge. Key ideas necessary for a career in data science and artificial intelligence are covered in the curriculum. An introduction to Bayesian techniques and neural networks will be covered, along with supervised learning (classification and regression) and unsupervised learning (clustering and dimensionality reduction). In order to prepare you for real-world applications, the course also covers important model evaluation approaches.

2. Data Science for Engineers – IIT Madras

IIT Madras' "Data Science for Engineers" course is a great place to start for anyone interested in a career in data science, especially engineers and recent science grads. Beginners can enroll in this 8-week program, which is available on the NPTEL/SWAYAM platforms.

To obtain a verified certificate, you can take a proctored exam for an optional ₹1,000 charge. The course builds a solid basis by teaching fundamental skills like data pretreatment, statistical analysis, and Python programming. Along with learning the fundamentals of machine learning, you will also work through real-world case studies to obtain hands-on experience.

3. Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving – IIT Madras

IIT Madras' "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence" course, which is available on the NPTEL/SWAYAM platforms, is a great intermediate-level course for anyone curious about the fundamental ideas of AI. Over the course of 12 weeks, it explores the fundamental ideas and methods of AI problem-solving.

You can take a proctored exam to obtain a certified certificate for an optional ₹1,000 charge. The extensive curriculum includes topics such as state-space search and heuristic search algorithms, as well as the history of artificial intelligence. Additionally, game-playing algorithms like Minimax, constraint satisfaction issues, and fundamental planning strategies will be covered.

4. The Joy of Computing using Python – IIT Madras

IIT Madras' "The Joy of Computing using Python" course is a well-liked introductory course available on the NPTEL/SWAYAM platforms. It is intended to make coding approachable and enjoyable for people with little to no prior knowledge, and it is taught over a 12-week period.

Students can obtain a validated certificate by taking a proctored exam for an optional charge of ₹1,000. The curriculum emphasizes developing a solid foundation in Python fundamentals and applying code to solve real-world problems. In addition to gaining practical experience with fascinating applications like web scraping, you will learn about basic algorithms and data structures.

5. AI in Marketing – IIT Roorkee

The IIT Roorkee course "AI in Marketing" is a 12-week program that is very relevant and accessible through the NPTEL/SWAYAM platforms. It gives a thorough introduction of how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the marketing industry and is intended for readers with a beginner to intermediate level of knowledge.

A verified certificate can be obtained by taking a proctored exam for an optional charge of ₹1,000. A wide range of subjects are covered in the curriculum, such as the basic uses of AI in marketing management and the profound shifts it has made to conventional marketing practices. The important ethical issues that come up with the use of AI are also covered.

