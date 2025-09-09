Top ITI Colleges in Delhi 2025: List of Government and Private Institutes in Delhi

Top ITI Colleges in Delhi 2025: ITI colleges in Delhi accept students as online candidates and also based on merit. During the application process, there are various rounds of the allocation of seats. There is no upper age limit but candidates must be at least 14 years old to apply. For the educational qualifications set by schools it can be grade eighth pass to twelfth-grade pass depending on the trade.
The course fees vary from ₹1600 to ₹71,000 based on the subject and type of college and students can study from a few weeks to over two years if doing an approved trade with practical work. Candidates can apply online through their official website itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. There are a large number of ITI colleges in Delhi, both government and private. Some of the popular government ITI colleges are ITI Pusa, ITI Siri Fort (W), ITI Mangolpuri, and the Government Industrial Training Institute, Shahdara1. Some of the popular private ITIs are Anurag Industrial Training Institute, Brilliant Private ITI and ACMT Private ITI Delhi.
Top Government ITI Colleges in Delhi
Delhi has numerous top government ITI colleges offering a wide range of courses and seats. With 31 courses and 2,520 seats, the ITI Pusa campus is the most notable of those on the list. With a combined capacity of approximately 4,000 seats, other noteworthy institutions include Government Sir C V Raman Industrial Training Institute Dheerpur and Government Industrial Training Institute Arab-ki-Sarai Nizamuddin.
|
ITI Colleges
|
Address
|
Number of Courses Offered
|
Number of Seats Available
|
Ch Braham Prakash ITI Jaffarpur
|
Jaffarpur
|
13
|
564
|
Government Sir C V Raman Industrial Training Institute Dheerpu
|
Dheerpur
|
26
|
1,684
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute Arab-ki-Sarai Nizamuddin
|
Arab-Ki-Sarai Nizamuddin, New Delhi-110013
|
27
|
2,120
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute for Women (Tilak Nagar)
|
NearTilak Nagar Metro Station
|
05
|
232
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute for Women Morigate
|
Gokhale Road Morigate
|
07
|
348
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute JAHANGIR PURI
|
Jahangir puri
|
15
|
832
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute Jail Road
|
Jail Road
|
24
|
1,244
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute Nand Nagari
|
Near DTC Bus Depot Nand Nagri
|
25
|
1,424
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute Pusa
|
Pusa Campus
|
31
|
2,520
|
Govt Industrial Training Institute Shahdara
|
Shahdara Vivek Vihar
|
15
|
936
|
Govt. Industrial Training Institute Malviya Nagar
|
Malviya Nagra
|
16
|
980
|
Govt. ITI Mangolpuri
|
S Block, Mangol Puri
|
16
|
720
|
Govt. ITI Women, Vivek Vihar
|
Near Railway Underpass, Vivek Vihar
|
05
|
288
|
H J Bhabha Industrial Training Institute
|
Khichripur
|
19
|
912
|
Jijabai Industrial Trg. Inst. for Women Siri Fort.
|
Jija Bai ITI for Women, Sirifort,August Kranti Mar
|
19
|
1,160
|
Lala Hans Raj Gupta ITI Bhorgarh, Narela
|
DSIDC Industrial Complex Bhorgarh Narela
|
17
|
728
|
Veer Savarkar Basic Training Centre Pusa
|
Pusa Campus
|
16
|
760
Top Private ITI Colleges in Delhi
There is a wide range of private ITI institutes in Delhi that provide different vocational courses. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society ITC Vikaspuri is unique among them since it offers nine courses and 528 seats. A sizable number of seats are also offered at the National Industrial Training Centre Dwarka, with 408 available for four distinct courses.
|
ITI Colleges
|
Address
|
Number of Courses Offered
|
Number of Seats Available
|
Aakashline Private Industrial Training Institute
|
1449/21 and 2, Main 100 Feet Road, Durgapuri, Shah
|
04
|
232
|
ACMT Private ITI Delhi
|
Flat No. :- 178, Dharam Kunj Group Housing Society
|
02
|
160
|
Anurag Industrial Training Institute
|
F-156/2, Lado Sarai Meharoli
|
01
|
80
|
Asha Sadan Cutting & Tailoring Centre
|
Asha Sadan Social Centre. C/O Holy Cross School Na
|
01
|
20
|
Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society ITC Vikaspuri
|
Plot Number 13- B, Bodhella Village Vikaspuri, New- Delhi
|
09
|
528
|
Brilliant Private ITI
|
Gali no 13 Shiv Mandir Road Om Nagar New Delhi 110
|
04
|
252
|
Cradle of Management Institute Pvt. Industrial Training Institute
|
988/2 Mansa Enclave Near Oberoi Farm Kapashera
|
05
|
300
|
CRPF Campus Wazirabad
|
Delhi
|
05
|
384
|
D. N. Lal Sharda Private ITI
|
Sharda Institute Building, Main Road, Kakrola Vill
|
04
|
396
|
DAV-Industrial Training Center
|
5A/15, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi-110018
|
02
|
96
|
Divyang Skill Development Centre (BSF)
|
BSF Campus Chhawla, New Delhi
|
01
|
48
|
Don Bosco Technical Institute
|
Okhla Road, Jamia Nagar P.O.
|
05
|
216
|
Gouri Food Crafits ITC
|
Plot No. 456, Near Hanuman Mandir, Bharthal, Bhijw
|
01
|
48
|
Gouri Food Crafts Institute Private ITI
|
WZ-54, Khampur, Near Metro Pillar No. 219, West Pa
|
02
|
96
|
Indian Institute of Computer Education Center PitamPura
|
C-574 Saraswathi Vihar Pritampura
|
01
|
48
|
Merit Pvt. ITI
|
A-9, Qutub Institutional Area, USO Road, Shaheed J
|
02
|
120
|
Multipurpose Training Centre for Deaf (ITC)
|
12-13, Special Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Si
|
02
|
64
|
N.D.M.C Women Technical Institute
|
Netaji Nagar
|
05
|
216
|
National Industrial Training Centre Dwarka
|
30-34, Sewak Park, Dwarka Mor Metro Station, opp. metro pillar No.771, New Delhi-59
|
04
|
408
|
Nivs Private Industrial Training Institute
|
Janta Vihar, Mukand Pur
|
01
|
120
|
NSIC Technical Services Centre
|
Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III Okhla
|
06
|
240
|
Raj Singh Private I.T.I.
|
A-Block,Street No.-12,Khajuri colony, Delhi-110094
|
04
|
276
|
Sampurna Industrial Training Centre
|
Amar Jyoti Colony Bawana Road
|
02
|
72
|
Saraswati Mahila Ship kla Kendre
|
230/21, E-2, Street No.6 Railway Colony Mandawali
|
01
|
20
|
Saraswati Private ItI
|
B-12, M.B.R.Enclave Pochanpur, Delhi
|
02
|
204
|
Sarvodaya Private ITI
|
1449/2, Main 100 FtRoad, Durgapuri Extension,
|
04
|
272
|
Sarvodaya Industrial Training Centre
|
1449/21A, Main 100 ft Road Durgapuri
|
03
|
180
|
Satyam Institute Of Computer Technology(ITC)
|
1449/73, Main 100 ft Road, Durga Puri, Shahdara, Delhi
|
01
|
72
|
Sharda ITC
|
189, Main Road, Kakrola Village Near Barat Ghar, S
|
03
|
136
|
Shikshaitan Private Iti
|
Plot No- 683, Gali No -3, Near Shani Vihar
|
02
|
360
|
Sri Guru Harkrishan Private ITI
|
Panchyatti Gurdwara, N-Block, Mangolpuri, New Delhi
|
02
|
96
|
Sarvodaya Private ITI
|
20 Block, Tilak Vihar, Tilak Nagar
|
06
|
316
|
Sri Guru Harkrishan Private ITI
|
Khasara No.33/20, Opposite Tughlakabad Metro Station
|
02
|
96
|
St. Johns Industrial Training Centre Tahirpur
|
119-Anandgram Tahirpur, Shahdara, Delhi
|
01
|
48
|
Sulabh Industrial Training Institute
|
RZ-83, Sulabh Bhawan, Mahavir Enclave, Palam, Dabri Road, ND-45
|
01
|
44
|
Vision Pvt Iti
|
Khasra no.32/12/1,2nd,3rd floor, punjabi basti vill
|
01
|
144
