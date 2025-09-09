Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT

Top ITI Colleges in Delhi 2025: List of Government and Private Institutes in Delhi

Top ITI Colleges in Delhi 2025: Delhi's private ITI institutions provide a range of vocational programs with varying enrollment sizes. The largest private school on the list is Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society ITC Vikaspuri, which has 528 seats and 9 courses. The National Industrial Training Centre Dwarka has 408 seats available across four courses, therefore there are plenty of seats there as well.

List ITI Colleges In Delhi
List ITI Colleges In Delhi

Top ITI Colleges in Delhi 2025: ITI colleges in Delhi accept students as online candidates and also based on merit. During the application process, there are various rounds of the allocation of seats. There is no upper age limit but candidates must be at least 14 years old to apply. For the educational qualifications set by schools it can be grade eighth pass to twelfth-grade pass depending on the trade.

The course fees vary from ₹1600 to ₹71,000 based on the subject and type of college and students can study from a few weeks to over two years if doing an approved trade with practical work. Candidates can apply online through their official website itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. There are a large number of ITI colleges in Delhi, both government and private. Some of the popular government ITI colleges are ITI Pusa, ITI Siri Fort (W), ITI Mangolpuri, and the Government Industrial Training Institute, Shahdara1. Some of the popular private ITIs are Anurag Industrial Training Institute, Brilliant Private ITI and ACMT Private ITI Delhi.

Top Government ITI Colleges in Delhi 

Delhi has numerous top government ITI colleges offering a wide range of courses and seats. With 31 courses and 2,520 seats, the ITI Pusa campus is the most notable of those on the list. With a combined capacity of approximately 4,000 seats, other noteworthy institutions include Government Sir C V Raman Industrial Training Institute Dheerpur and Government Industrial Training Institute Arab-ki-Sarai Nizamuddin.

ITI Colleges

Address

Number of Courses Offered

Number of Seats Available

Ch Braham Prakash ITI Jaffarpur

Jaffarpur

13

564

Government Sir C V Raman Industrial Training Institute Dheerpu

Dheerpur

26

1,684

Govt Industrial Training Institute Arab-ki-Sarai Nizamuddin

Arab-Ki-Sarai Nizamuddin, New Delhi-110013

27

2,120

Govt Industrial Training Institute for Women (Tilak Nagar)

NearTilak Nagar Metro Station

05

232

Govt Industrial Training Institute for Women Morigate

Gokhale Road Morigate

07

348

Govt Industrial Training Institute JAHANGIR PURI

Jahangir puri

15

832

Govt Industrial Training Institute Jail Road

Jail Road

24

1,244

Govt Industrial Training Institute Nand Nagari

Near DTC Bus Depot Nand Nagri

25

1,424

Govt Industrial Training Institute Pusa

Pusa Campus

31

2,520

Govt Industrial Training Institute Shahdara

Shahdara Vivek Vihar

15

936

Govt. Industrial Training Institute Malviya Nagar

Malviya Nagra

16

980

Govt. ITI Mangolpuri

S Block, Mangol Puri

16

720

Govt. ITI Women, Vivek Vihar

Near Railway Underpass, Vivek Vihar

05

288

H J Bhabha Industrial Training Institute

Khichripur

19

912

Jijabai Industrial Trg. Inst. for Women Siri Fort.

Jija Bai ITI for Women, Sirifort,August Kranti Mar

19

1,160

Lala Hans Raj Gupta ITI Bhorgarh, Narela

DSIDC Industrial Complex Bhorgarh Narela

17

728

Veer Savarkar Basic Training Centre Pusa

Pusa Campus

16

760

Top Private ITI Colleges in Delhi

There is a wide range of private ITI institutes in Delhi that provide different vocational courses. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society ITC Vikaspuri is unique among them since it offers nine courses and 528 seats. A sizable number of seats are also offered at the National Industrial Training Centre Dwarka, with 408 available for four distinct courses.

ITI Colleges

Address

Number of Courses Offered

Number of Seats Available

Aakashline Private Industrial Training Institute

1449/21 and 2, Main 100 Feet Road, Durgapuri, Shah

04

232

ACMT Private ITI Delhi

Flat No. :- 178, Dharam Kunj Group Housing Society

02

160

Anurag Industrial Training Institute

F-156/2, Lado Sarai Meharoli

01

80

Asha Sadan Cutting & Tailoring Centre

Asha Sadan Social Centre. C/O Holy Cross School Na

01

20

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society ITC Vikaspuri

Plot Number 13- B, Bodhella Village Vikaspuri, New- Delhi

09

528

Brilliant Private ITI

Gali no 13 Shiv Mandir Road Om Nagar New Delhi 110

04

252

Cradle of Management Institute Pvt. Industrial Training Institute

988/2 Mansa Enclave Near Oberoi Farm Kapashera

05

300

CRPF Campus Wazirabad

Delhi

05

384

D. N. Lal Sharda Private ITI

Sharda Institute Building, Main Road, Kakrola Vill

04

396

DAV-Industrial Training Center

5A/15, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi-110018

02

96

Divyang Skill Development Centre (BSF)

BSF Campus Chhawla, New Delhi

01

48

Don Bosco Technical Institute

Okhla Road, Jamia Nagar P.O.

05

216

Gouri Food Crafits ITC

Plot No. 456, Near Hanuman Mandir, Bharthal, Bhijw

01

48

Gouri Food Crafts Institute Private ITI

WZ-54, Khampur, Near Metro Pillar No. 219, West Pa

02

96

Indian Institute of Computer Education Center PitamPura

C-574 Saraswathi Vihar Pritampura

01

48

Merit Pvt. ITI

A-9, Qutub Institutional Area, USO Road, Shaheed J

02

120

Multipurpose Training Centre for Deaf (ITC)

12-13, Special Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Si

02

64

N.D.M.C Women Technical Institute

Netaji Nagar

05

216

National Industrial Training Centre Dwarka

30-34, Sewak Park, Dwarka Mor Metro Station, opp. metro pillar No.771, New Delhi-59

04

408

Nivs Private Industrial Training Institute

Janta Vihar, Mukand Pur

01

120

NSIC Technical Services Centre

Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III Okhla

06

240

Raj Singh Private I.T.I.

A-Block,Street No.-12,Khajuri colony, Delhi-110094

04

276

Sampurna Industrial Training Centre

Amar Jyoti Colony Bawana Road

02

72

Saraswati Mahila Ship kla Kendre

230/21, E-2, Street No.6 Railway Colony Mandawali

01

20

Saraswati Private ItI

B-12, M.B.R.Enclave Pochanpur, Delhi

02

204

Sarvodaya Private ITI

1449/2, Main 100 FtRoad, Durgapuri Extension,

04

272

Sarvodaya Industrial Training Centre

1449/21A, Main 100 ft Road Durgapuri

03

180

Satyam Institute Of Computer Technology(ITC)

1449/73, Main 100 ft Road, Durga Puri, Shahdara, Delhi

01

72

Sharda ITC

189, Main Road, Kakrola Village Near Barat Ghar, S

03

136

Shikshaitan Private Iti

Plot No- 683, Gali No -3, Near Shani Vihar

02

360

Sri Guru Harkrishan Private ITI

Panchyatti Gurdwara, N-Block, Mangolpuri, New Delhi

02

96

Sarvodaya Private ITI

20 Block, Tilak Vihar, Tilak Nagar

06

316

Sri Guru Harkrishan Private ITI

Khasara No.33/20, Opposite Tughlakabad Metro Station

02

96

St. Johns Industrial Training Centre Tahirpur

119-Anandgram Tahirpur, Shahdara, Delhi

01

48

Sulabh Industrial Training Institute

RZ-83, Sulabh Bhawan, Mahavir Enclave, Palam, Dabri Road, ND-45

01

44

Vision Pvt Iti

Khasra no.32/12/1,2nd,3rd floor, punjabi basti vill

01

144

Admission to Delhi's ITI colleges is a merit-based, online process beginning in June. With eligibility criteria ranging from 8th to 12th grade and a minimum age of 14, these institutions offer a variety of courses lasting up to two years. Fees vary from ₹1,600 to ₹71,000. Top government colleges include ITI Pusa and ITI Arab-ki-Sarai, while Baba Saheb Ambedkar Technical Education Society leads private institutions. These colleges collectively provide thousands of seats, making vocational training accessible to many.

