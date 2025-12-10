IIT Dharwad Scholarship: Check Complete Details Here

IIT Dharwad Scholarship: IIT Dharwad offers a number of distinguished scholarships intended to support its student population as part of its strong commitment to ensure that access to high-quality technical education is not hampered by financial constraints. These financial aids are strategically awarded depending on a combination of the students' certified annual family income and academic merit, which is frequently determined by results in the most recent qualifying exam or admission exams (such as JEE Advanced). The fundamental idea behind these scholarships is to motivate deserving people to pursue professional degree programs by offering substantial financial assistance to cover educational costs.
Comprehensive programs targeted at various segments of the student body are among the best scholarships offered. This includes scholarships that offer additional monthly stipends under some programs like the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, full fee exemptions for individuals from the lowest income groups, and partial fee waivers for those in the medium income band. IIT Dharwad demonstrates its dedication to equal opportunity and creating a varied yet high-achieving academic environment by actively engaging in the financial well-being of its students.
How To Apply For The IIT Dharwad Scholarship?
Following acceptance, applications for the IIT Dharwad scholarship mainly the fee waivers and the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship are often submitted online.
-
Obtain B.Tech Admission: You must first use the JEE Advanced/JoSAA process to obtain and accept a seat in an appropriate B.Tech program at IIT Dharwad.
-
Await Official notice: Shortly after the admissions process is over, the Academic Section or the Dean of Student Affairs will announce the official scholarship notice and application window.
-
Access the Student Portal: To locate and access the particular scholarship application form, log in to the Institute's ERP or Student Portal using the credentials you were given.
-
Fill out the application: For means-based evaluation, accurately report your parental gross annual income and complete all necessary academic information.
-
Obtain Income Documentation: To demonstrate financial need, obtain the necessary paperwork from the appropriate authorities, such as income tax returns (ITR), salary certificates, and income affidavits.
-
Send in and wait Verification: For final processing and verification, send the online form and the self-attested hard copy supporting documentation to the Academic/Student Affairs Section.
IIT Dharwad Scholarship: Eligibility And fee
The main goal of the IIT Dharwad scholarship programs is to guarantee equal access to its B.Tech programs by offering tuition fee waivers and financial stipends based on parental income and merit. The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship's eligibility requirements, associated fee benefits, and stipend are listed in the following table:
|
Benefit
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Award Value / Fee Coverage
|
Stipend
|
Full Fee Waiver (Need-Based)
|
Parental Gross Annual Income is ≤₹1,00,000 (approx. ₹1 Lakh).
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver.
|
No additional stipend is guaranteed under this specific mandate.
|
Partial Fee Waiver (Need-Based)
|
Parental Gross Annual Income is ₹1,00,000 – ₹5,00,000 (approx. ₹1 Lakh to ₹5 Lakhs).
|
2/3rd (66.7%) Tuition Fee Waiver.
|
No additional stipend is guaranteed under this specific mandate.
|
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
|
Parental Gross Annual Income is ≤₹4,50,000 (or current limit). Merit: Good academic performance (minimum CPI required for renewal).
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (if income ≤₹1 Lakh) or 2/3rd Waiver (if income ≤₹4.5 Lakhs).
|
₹1,000 per month stipend.
|
SC/ST Students
|
All SC/ST students, regardless of income.
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (as mandated by the Government of India).
|
Specific government-funded stipend schemes may apply, depending on the state.
