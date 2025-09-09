Microsoft, Google Cloud, IBM, and other industry titans are among the providers of these self-paced courses. "AI for Everyone" on edX by IBM, for instance, offers a general overview, but "Introduction to Generative AI" by Google Cloud explores a particular, innovative area. HP LIFE and SkillsBuild offer useful modules to develop foundational knowledge, along with other helpful tools. With the help of these programs, you will be able to traverse the digital world and begin your path into artificial intelligence by learning how AI functions and unlocking the employment options it offers.

AI Courses for Beginners: Since artificial intelligence has become a vital component of our everyday lives, there is a growing need for people with AI expertise. Many prestigious organizations are responding to this demand by providing top-notch, free online courses that enable everyone to master AI. These courses are an excellent place to start, regardless of your level of experience or professional goals.

List of Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025

1. IBM: AI skills for free

IBM provides a number of self-paced, free online courses for those new to artificial intelligence. The first step is to register for a free account on IBM's learning platform, which offers an introductory course that covers the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, generative AI, and ethics.

Furthermore, IBM collaborates with platforms such as edX and Coursera to offer more extensive courses. You may take "AI for Everyone: Master the Basics," for instance, on edX, which covers important ideas like neural networks, deep learning, and machine learning. These courses are perfect for anyone wishing to establish a foundation in AI and investigate new career opportunities because they don't require any prior programming or tech skills. They allow you to learn at your own pace and prepare for a career in a rapidly growing field.

2. Google Cloud’s Machine learning and artificial intelligence

Google Cloud's Machine Learning and AI training platform offers a comprehensive suite of courses for all skill levels. The curriculum starts with foundational concepts and progresses to advanced, hands-on labs. Learners can master industry-standard tools like Vertex AI, a unified platform for building and deploying machine learning models, and BigQuery ML, which allows users to create and execute ML models using familiar SQL queries.

The platform also provides specialized training in a variety of cutting-edge fields. This includes deep dives into generative AI and building conversational agents using Dialogflow CX. For professionals, the curriculum also covers Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), which focuses on the practices for deploying, managing, and automating production-ready ML systems. The courses are designed to provide practical, real-world skills and prepare learners for various roles in the AI and machine learning ecosystem.

3. Microsoft’s Use of AI for Everyday Tasks

Microsoft’s "Use AI for Everyday Tasks" module is an excellent destination for anyone who wants to explore how generative AI can simplify everyday tasks. The module presents an approachable and practical way to integrate AI into your life and there are no prerequisites.

Throughout the module, you will encounter the responsibility of using AI ethically, as well as fundamental concepts like prompts. After that, the module gets into practical uses for work and home. Whether it's creating email templates, study plans, or audio content such as podcasts, you will be able to discover how to increase creativity and productivity with AI. The module could be extremely helpful for professionals, students, or anyone interested in the practical utilization of AI in their everyday life. It represents a simple and efficient way to demonstrate that AI can be a powerful tool to improve the everyday tasks you have been doing as a person, learner, or professional.

4. HP LIFE’s AI for Beginners

The "AI for Beginners" course from HP LIFE provides a thorough, adaptable, and cost-free introduction to AI. The course, which was created in collaboration with UNIDO, aims to make difficult subjects understandable to all students, regardless of their background. It highlights the vital role that data plays in these systems while covering fundamental AI ideas like machine learning, generative AI, and massive language models.

Beyond the technical aspects, the curriculum offers insights into significant topics like as legal frameworks, AI ethics, and new trends that are revolutionizing daily life and industry. It is a useful tool for professionals, entrepreneurs, and students alike because learners obtain a certificate upon completion. Anyone may learn more about the promise of AI and how it is changing the world through this fantastic opportunity.

5. edx & Babson College: AI for Leaders

Babson College's four-week self-paced "AI for Leaders" course on edX is intended for executives, managers, and board members. The curriculum emphasizes how AI is changing many facets of business and is presented through more than 40 video lectures, 25 exercises, and real-world case studies.

For leaders who wish to comprehend the strategic ramifications of artificial intelligence, this course is extremely beneficial. It offers information on how to use AI to improve consumer interaction, change business models, streamline processes, and obtain a competitive edge. It enables decision-makers to successfully incorporate AI into their strategic planning and guide their enterprises in the AI-driven world by emphasizing real-world applications over technical coding.

Also Read:

Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!