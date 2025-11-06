Top IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026- Indian Engineering Institutes Ranking

QS Asia Rankings 2026: Asia, universities in China, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore overtook all but one of the top 10, indicating a worrying trend for India's best universities. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) made up seven of the ten. In recent years, a number of top IITs achieved their lowest rankings. For example, IIT Delhi, the nation's top-ranked university for the second year in a row, fell sharply to 59th place, a sharp decline of 15 spots from 44th in the 2025 edition. From 2021 to 2025, its ranking has previously ranged from 44 to 47. IIT Bomby experienced the most severe loss, losing 23 spots. IIT Bombay, which was ranked best among Indian institutions from at least 2021 to 2024 (with ranks ranging from 37 to 42), fell from 48th in 2025 to 71st in 2026 and is currently ranked fourth among Indian institutions. Madras, Kanpur, and Kharagpur were among the other top IITs that saw significant declines, indicating a broad challenge for these elite Indian engineering schools on the Asian scene.

Also Check: Top 10 Universities in India 2025 as per QS World Rankings: Best Colleges and Courses List Of Top 10 IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026 The list of the top ten Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Asia is based on the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Rank in Asia (2026) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) 59 IIT Delhi 70 IIT Madras 71 IIT Bombay 77 IIT Kanpur 77 IIT Kharagpur 114 IIT Roorkee 115 IIT Guwahati 229 IIT Indore 237 IIT BHU Varanasi 270 IIT Hyderabad IITs in QS Asia Rankings 2026: Key Highlights The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) experienced both record-breaking inclusion and a decline in top-tier rankings in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Here are six key highlights for the IITs in the QS Asia Rankings 2026:

Top Ranks Dropped Sharply: As rivalry grew and East Asian rivals' performance accelerated, nine of India's top ten institutions including seven IITs saw their ranks drop.

I IT Delhi Led Nationally: IIT Delhi declined sharply from 44th to 59th place in the area, but it continued to be India's top-ranked university for the sixth year.

IIT Bombay's Steepest Fall: Despite improving its absolute performance scores in most criteria, IIT Bombay saw the most severe loss, falling 23 spots from 48th to 71st.

Internationalization Gap Widened: When compared to Asian competition, the IITs' overall rankings were negatively impacted by their severe deficiencies in International Faculty and Student Ratios.

Research Output Stayed High: With significant research output and scholarly depth, India led by the IITs became Asia's leader in Papers per Faculty and Staff with PhDs.

Five IITs in the Top 100 in Asia: Five prestigious IITs Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur secured their places in Asia's top 100 universities for 2026 despite the overall decline.