Top 10 Universities in India According to QS Asia University Rankings 2026

QS Asia University Rankings 2026: According to the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, the University of Hong Kong is at the top of the ranking, followed by Peking University in Mainland China. Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), two Singaporean institutions, share third place, highlighting the supremacy of East and Southeast Asian universities at the top.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), ranked 59th overall in Asia, is unquestionably the best university in southern Asia. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (64th), IIT Madras (70th), IIT Bombay (71st), IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur (jointly 77th), and the University of Delhi (95th) are among the seven Indian colleges that make up the continental Top 100. These establishments solidify India's prominent position in the rankings, especially in terms of research output. The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad from Pakistan, which is among the best in southern Asia, is the best university in the area outside of India.
List Of Top 10 Indian Universities As Per QS World University Rankings
The top 10 Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026 are shown in the following table. The rankings demonstrate the Indian Institutes of Technology's (IITs) supremacy among the country's top universities worldwide.
|
India Rank (2026)
|
Global Rank (2026)
|
Institution Name
|
1
|
59
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
|
2
|
71
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
|
3
|
70
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
|
4
|
77
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP)
|
5
|
64
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore
|
6
|
77
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)
|
7
|
95
|
University of Delhi
|
8
|
115
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
|
9
|
114
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
|
10
|
465
|
Anna University
Indian Universities As Per QS World University Rankings: Key Highlights
The QS World University Rankings 2026 (WUR) and QS Asia University Rankings 2026 (AUR) highlights for Indian universities are as follows, condensed into six points:
-
Growing Global Presence: With 54 universities participating in the WUR 2026, India has attained its largest presence ever and is currently the fourth most represented nation in the world, demonstrating notable systemic progress.
-
Top National Performer: By moving up 27 spots from the previous edition, IIT Delhi (IITD) has achieved its highest performance in years as the top-ranked Indian institution in the WUR 2026 (Global Rank 123).
-
IIT Dominance: Six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been included in the Global Top 250, and a total of 12 IITs are listed in the main rankings, demonstrating the IITs' continued dominance.
-
Research Powerhouse (Asia): With five universities in the top ten for the "Papers Per Faculty" category, India leads Asia in the AUR for research productivity.
-
Strong Faculty Qualifications: 45 Indian universities made it to Asia's Top 100, demonstrating the dominance of Indian institutions in the AUR's "Staff with PhD" criterion.
-
Internationalization Gap: Despite general growth, India's fundamental problem is still internationalization, since both international professors and international students' scores fall well short of international standards.
