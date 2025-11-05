Top 10 Universities in India According to QS Asia University Rankings 2026

QS Asia University Rankings 2026: According to the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, the University of Hong Kong is at the top of the ranking, followed by Peking University in Mainland China. Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), two Singaporean institutions, share third place, highlighting the supremacy of East and Southeast Asian universities at the top.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), ranked 59th overall in Asia, is unquestionably the best university in southern Asia. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (64th), IIT Madras (70th), IIT Bombay (71st), IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur (jointly 77th), and the University of Delhi (95th) are among the seven Indian colleges that make up the continental Top 100. These establishments solidify India's prominent position in the rankings, especially in terms of research output. The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad from Pakistan, which is among the best in southern Asia, is the best university in the area outside of India.