Many of us often concentrate on rankings, professors, and placements when we search for options for a good institution. But many of us remain unaware of the underlying significance of campus size. The quality of student life, research opportunities, multidisciplinary collaboration, and facility access are all directly impacted by a large campus.
For engineering students in particular, space is more than simply a physical location; it makes labs, comfortable homes, innovation centres, sports and sustainability possible. But, there is one question still unanswered,
Which IIT has the largest campus in India?
This question also answers which institute has been built to encourage sustained academic development.
Which IIT has the Largest Campus in India?
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has the largest campus in India, covering about 2100 acres of land. The institute, which combines modern infrastructure with tradition, is situated in the old Hijli compound in Kharagpur, West Bengal. This large campus of IIT Kharagpur makes it appear like a mini township, with various academic zones and places for recreational activities.
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur:-
|
Features
|
About
|
Large Land Area
|
IIT Kharagpur has its campus spread over 21,00 acres, which is much more than other IITs.
|
First IIT to be established
|
IIT Kharagpur is the oldest Indian Institute of Technology to be established and was founded in 1951.
|
Inclusive Facilities
|
IIT Kharagpur consists of research facilities, academic buildings, sporting arenas, dorms and even a secondary school.
|
Small Town Feel
|
With about 20,000 residents of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, this area promotes self-sufficiency.
How Many Academic Departments Does IIT Kharagpur Have?
With around 19 academic departments, nine centres of excellence, and 13 schools, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur develops a diverse learning environment by offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in science, management, engineering, and humanities. Given below is the list of some of the academic departments of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur:-
|
Agricultural and Food Engineering
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
Civil Engineering
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Architectural and Regional Planning
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Environmental Science and Engineering
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
Minning Engineering
With a campus that spans almost 2100 acres, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the largest IIT in India. Its vast design offers sustainable development, complete residential life, cutting-edge research, and academic excellence.
