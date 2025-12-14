BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT

Which IIT has the Largest Campus in India?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 14, 2025, 10:30 IST

Discover which Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) stands out among the others because it is the largest campus in India, spanning over 2100 acres. The campus is nearly a self-contained municipality, housing academic departments, research facilities, large green areas, etc.

Many of us often concentrate on rankings, professors, and placements when we search for options for a good institution. But many of us remain unaware of the underlying significance of campus size. The quality of student life, research opportunities, multidisciplinary collaboration, and facility access are all directly impacted by a large campus.


For engineering students in particular, space is more than simply a physical location; it makes labs, comfortable homes, innovation centres, sports and sustainability possible. But, there is one question still unanswered,

Which IIT has the largest campus in India? 

This question also answers which institute has been built to encourage sustained academic development. 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has the largest campus in India, covering about 2100 acres of land. The institute, which combines modern infrastructure with tradition, is situated in the old Hijli compound in Kharagpur, West Bengal. This large campus of IIT Kharagpur makes it appear like a mini township, with various academic zones and places for recreational activities.

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur:-

Features

About

Large Land Area

IIT Kharagpur has its campus spread over 21,00 acres, which is much more than other IITs.

First IIT to be established

IIT Kharagpur is the oldest Indian Institute of Technology to be established and was founded in 1951.

Inclusive Facilities

IIT Kharagpur consists of research facilities, academic buildings, sporting arenas, dorms and even a secondary school.

Small Town Feel

With about 20,000 residents of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, this area promotes self-sufficiency.

How Many Academic Departments Does IIT Kharagpur Have?

With around 19 academic departments, nine centres of excellence, and 13 schools, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur develops a diverse learning environment by offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in science, management, engineering, and humanities. Given below is the list of some of the academic departments of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur:-

Agricultural and Food Engineering

Artificial Intelligence

Aerospace Engineering

Civil Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Architectural and Regional Planning

Electrical Engineering

Environmental Science and Engineering

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Minning Engineering

With a campus that spans almost 2100 acres, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the largest IIT in India. Its vast design offers sustainable development, complete residential life, cutting-edge research, and academic excellence.

