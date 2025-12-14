Many of us often concentrate on rankings, professors, and placements when we search for options for a good institution. But many of us remain unaware of the underlying significance of campus size. The quality of student life, research opportunities, multidisciplinary collaboration, and facility access are all directly impacted by a large campus.





For engineering students in particular, space is more than simply a physical location; it makes labs, comfortable homes, innovation centres, sports and sustainability possible. But, there is one question still unanswered,

Which IIT has the largest campus in India?

This question also answers which institute has been built to encourage sustained academic development.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has the largest campus in India, covering about 2100 acres of land. The institute, which combines modern infrastructure with tradition, is situated in the old Hijli compound in Kharagpur, West Bengal. This large campus of IIT Kharagpur makes it appear like a mini township, with various academic zones and places for recreational activities.