EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT

Which Subject Is Called the Central Science? Check Reasons and Top Institutions

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 13, 2025, 12:17 IST

Discover which field is referred to as the Central Science because it serves as the basic connection between the material sciences, physics, engineering, medicine, biology and environmental sciences. It explains the behaviour of atoms and molecules, making it possible for other scientific disciplines to comprehend, develop using matter at the tiny level, and work with it.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which Subject Is Called the Central Science?
Which Subject Is Called the Central Science?

The term the Central Science may sound like a textbook slogan to many students when they come across it for the first time. However, the title becomes extremely true once the students start their journey for higher education and undertake lectures, laboratories and multidisciplinary tasks.

Chemistry is like a quiet worker which is practically working in every field, whether someone is measuring soil pH in agriculture, learning about polymers in engineering, understanding enzymes in biotechnology, or investigating nanotechnology.

The important role of chemistry is that of the factual recognition by the scientific community that chemistry lies at the connection of the physical and biological sciences, and serves as the link between what occurs at the microscopic level and the world we see around us. 

Which Subject is called the Central Science?

The subject, which is called the Central Science, is Chemistry.

Those students who wish to pursue their higher education in the field of chemistry eventually discover that all courses about matter, energy, life, materials or technology eventually lead back to chemistry. Chemistry functions at a deeper basic level, which includes, 

  • Investigating atoms

  • Bonds

  • Molecules, and 

  • Reactions

Other science fields rely on their theories, applications and inventions on the minuscule particles and their interactions.

The subject of Chemistry serves as the middle ground that connects biological processes with the principles of physics. This subject enables biologists to decipher biological processes, helps engineers create stronger materials, helps physicians comprehend drug mechanisms, and helps environmental scientists analyse toxins as well. In academic circles, because of the investigative nature of Chemistry,  it is considered the Central Science.

Why is Chemistry Called the Central Science?

Chemistry is referred to as the Central Science because it serves as a link between biological, earth sciences, physics, and environmental sciences, explaining the basic properties of matter and its changes underlie all other scientific disciplines. 

Given below are some of the reasons why the field of Chemistry is called Central Science:-

  • Connection between Life and Physical Sciences:- Chemistry describes how matter acts in biological situations (medicine, biology) and how physical concepts from physics relate to living systems.

  • Basic for Other Sciences:- Chemistry also forms the basis of other sciences, like Geology, pharmacy, environmental science, and even computer science (materials), which all depend on an understanding of chemical bonds, reactions, and structures.

  • Describes Matter and Change:- Chemistry is fundamentally the study of matter and how it changes, which is a key component of all natural events.

What are the Best institutes for the Chemistry Program?

Finding universities that offer excellent research opportunities, cutting-edge laboratory facilities, exposure and knowledgeable staff, and exposure to interdisciplinary learning is one of the most important steps for students considering a career in chemistry. There are numerous universities around the world which have established years of success in chemical research, leading innovations in chemical engineering, and generating Nobel laureates, etc.

Given below is the list of some of the best institutes for chemistry programs, both nationally and internationally:-

National Institutes

Internationally Institutes

IIT Bombay

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

IIT Madras

Stanford University

IIT Kharagpur

Harvard University

IIT Delhi

MIT

IIT Kanpur

Tsinghua University

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

University of Cambridge

Because it supports engineering, medicine, and environmental sciences while also combining concepts from the physical and biological sciences, chemistry is entitled to the title of Central Science. 

Related Searches:-

Why Is MBBS Called Bachelor of Medicine If It’s Not One Subject?

Which Global University has the Largest Campus?

Which Subject Is Known as the Queen of Social Sciences?

Which College Fest Is Known as India’s Most Iconic Commerce Festival?

Which Engineering Field is Known as the Shield of the Digital World?

Which Subject holds the Title of King of Sciences?

Which is the Oldest Engineering Discipline?

Which Business Major Is Called the Backbone of Global Trade?

Which Indian University is referred to as the Oxford of the East?

Which Indian College Has the Most Vibrant Fest Culture?

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories