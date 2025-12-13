IIT Jammu Scholarship: Check Complete Details Here

IIT Jammu Scholarship: IIT Jammu has implemented extensive scholarship and financial aid schemes that are solely based on academic merit and family income in order to ensure that admission to its esteemed technical education is not hindered by financial hurdles. The institute offers a tiered tuition waiver scheme in accordance with MHRD guidelines: students from households earning less than INR 1 lakh annually are eligible for a 100 tuition fee remission, while those earning between INR 1 lakh and INR 5 lakh are eligible for a two-thirds tuition reimbursement.
Additionally, all SC/ST/PwD students are immediately eligible for a tuition price waiver of $100. One important program is the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship, which offers crucial monthly stipends or fee refunds to students whose household income is less than INR 5 lakh. About 25% of students will earn some kind of scholarship thanks to this strong help system.
IIT Jammu is very accessible due to the availability of tuition fee waivers, direct financial assistance, and facilitated access to education loans, even though the standard tuition fee is INR 1 lakh per semester (contributing to an average B.Tech program fee of around INR 5.25 lakh, with a total four-year cost ranging from INR 13.5 to INR 18 lakh, including mess and living charges).
How To Apply For The IIT Jammu Scholarship?
After admission, internal applications are required for IIT Jammu scholarships, such as the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) or Freeship, with a strong emphasis on verified academic and financial evidence.
Obtain B.Tech Admission: In order to enroll in an IIT Jammu program, you must first pass the JoSAA counseling process and JEE Advanced.
Await Semester Notification: The Academic Affairs department usually uses the Abhikalp Portal or a circular to seek applications twice a year, in July or August for autumn and January for spring.
Assure CGPA Eligibility: To be eligible for a scholarship, continuing students must maintain a minimum CGPA of (depending on the particular scholarship) and finish all enrolled courses without any backlogs.
Collect Income Documents: To demonstrate that your family's income is less than INR 5 lakh, submit a current Income Certificate issued by a First Class Magistrate or Tehsildar and the most recent copy of your parents' ITRs.
Fill out the institute's Scholarship Application Form (usually Annexure-1) and send in a self-declaration affidavit about your sources of income on non-judicial stamp paper.
Submit for Verification: Send the entire application along with all supporting documentation to the UG/Academic Affairs Office so that your eligibility, merit status, and income category can be confirmed.
IIT Jammu Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
IIT Jammu's financial aid and scholarship programs are created in accordance with the Ministry of Education's (MHRD) criteria, taking into account the student's academic standing and the annual income of their family.
|
Scheme/Benefit Category
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Financial Benefit/Waiver
|
Notes on Fees & Cost
|
Full Freeship (100% Waiver)
|
Parental Annual Income < INR 1 Lakh.
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Covers INR 1 Lakh per semester).
|
Full tuition is waived; student pays only for Mess, Hostel, and other charges.
|
Partial Freeship (2/3 Waiver)
|
Parental Annual Income INR 1 Lakh to INR 5 Lakh.
|
Two-Thirds (
3
2
) Tuition Fee Waiver.
|
Partial tuition is waived; student pays the remaining
3
1
tuition plus Mess/Hostel charges.
|
SC/ST/PwD Freeship
|
Belongs to SC, ST, or Person with Disability (PwD) categories.
|
100% Tuition Fee Waiver.
|
Meets MHRD guidelines; covers the full INR 1 lakh tuition per semester.
|
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
|
Parental Annual Income < INR 5 Lakh AND Good Academic Standing (CGPA ≥6.0).
|
Fee refunds, monthly stipends, or a combination of both.
|
Around 25% of students receive some form of scholarship or financial assistance.
|
Standard B.Tech Fee
|
Parental Annual Income > INR 5 Lakh.
|
No Tuition Waiver; full fee must be paid.
|
Tuition fee is INR 1 Lakh per semester. Total estimated 4-year cost (including living) is INR 13.5 to INR 18 Lakh.
