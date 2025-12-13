IIT Jammu Scholarship: Check Complete Details Here

IIT Jammu Scholarship: IIT Jammu has implemented extensive scholarship and financial aid schemes that are solely based on academic merit and family income in order to ensure that admission to its esteemed technical education is not hindered by financial hurdles. The institute offers a tiered tuition waiver scheme in accordance with MHRD guidelines: students from households earning less than INR 1 lakh annually are eligible for a 100 tuition fee remission, while those earning between INR 1 lakh and INR 5 lakh are eligible for a two-thirds tuition reimbursement.

Additionally, all SC/ST/PwD students are immediately eligible for a tuition price waiver of $100. One important program is the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship, which offers crucial monthly stipends or fee refunds to students whose household income is less than INR 5 lakh. About 25% of students will earn some kind of scholarship thanks to this strong help system.