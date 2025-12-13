B.Tech vs M.Tech: Which Degree is Right for You?

Choosing between a B.Tech and an M.Tech can feel like a big decision. Both are engineering degrees, but they are quite different and lead to different paths. Let's break down what each one is about so you can see which one might be a better fit for your future.

What is B.Tech?

Think of B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) as your first step into the world of engineering. It's a 4-year course after 10+2.