Odisha Increases PG Medical Seats by 62 Across Six Colleges to Boost Medical Education

Odisha Medical Education: The purpose of the additional seats' strategic allocation is to increase capacity in important institutions. For example, Bhima Bhoi Medical College, Balangir, receives 10 seats and VIMSAR, Burla, a prominent hospital in the western region, obtains 15 seats, directly addressing the need of specialized physicians in historically disadvantaged areas. SCB Medical College (Cuttack), PGIMER and Capital Hospital (Bhubaneswar), PRM Medical College (Baripada), and FM Medical College (Balasore) are among the other universities that will receive seats. The state government hopes to improve both the availability of specialized healthcare delivery for the general public and the quality of medical education by increasing the number of PG students admitted. CM Majhi affirmed the state's commitment to ensuring full compliance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms to develop these institutes into premier centres of excellence.

Distribution of New PG Seats in Odisha Medical Colleges (2025-26) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the newly authorized 62 extra postgraduate (PG) seats in Odisha's state-run medical institutes for the 2025–2026 academic year. The goal of this distribution is to improve specialist medical education, especially in northern and western Odisha. Medical College/Hospital Location Number of New PG Seats Approved VIMSAR Burla 15 PRM Medical College Baripada 20 Bhima Bhoi Medical College Bolangir (Balangir) 10 FM Medical College Balasore 8 PGIMER and Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar 6 SCB Medical College Cuttack 3 Total Seats Approved 6 Institutions 62 Commitment to Quality Healthcare: Key Points The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding the National Medical Commission's standards.

Elevating Healthcare Benchmarks: The goal of this approach is to guarantee that medical education and healthcare services in Odisha reach the highest quality standards in the country.

Proactively Meeting Demand: The state's growing need for highly qualified specialty physicians is being addressed by the approval of extra PG seats.

Improving Educational Infrastructure: By improving infrastructure, the government makes sure that aspiring physicians have the necessary skills to properly serve the community.

Part of a National Initiative: The Center's choice is part of a larger national plan to enhance medical education and expand the pool of qualified healthcare professionals.

Long-Term Effect on Quality: The quality of specialized healthcare services that the people of Odisha can access is anticipated to be positively and sustainably impacted by this large expansion.