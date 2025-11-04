Odisha Increases PG Medical Seats by 62 Across Six Colleges to Boost Medical Education

Odisha Medical Education: The purpose of the additional seats' strategic allocation is to increase capacity in important institutions. For example, Bhima Bhoi Medical College, Balangir, receives 10 seats and VIMSAR, Burla, a prominent hospital in the western region, obtains 15 seats, directly addressing the need of specialized physicians in historically disadvantaged areas. SCB Medical College (Cuttack), PGIMER and Capital Hospital (Bhubaneswar), PRM Medical College (Baripada), and FM Medical College (Balasore) are among the other universities that will receive seats.
The state government hopes to improve both the availability of specialized healthcare delivery for the general public and the quality of medical education by increasing the number of PG students admitted. CM Majhi affirmed the state's commitment to ensuring full compliance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms to develop these institutes into premier centres of excellence.
Distribution of New PG Seats in Odisha Medical Colleges (2025-26)
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the newly authorized 62 extra postgraduate (PG) seats in Odisha's state-run medical institutes for the 2025–2026 academic year. The goal of this distribution is to improve specialist medical education, especially in northern and western Odisha.
|
Medical College/Hospital
|
Location
|
Number of New PG Seats Approved
|
VIMSAR
|
Burla
|
15
|
PRM Medical College
|
Baripada
|
20
|
Bhima Bhoi Medical College
|
Bolangir (Balangir)
|
10
|
FM Medical College
|
Balasore
|
8
|
PGIMER and Capital Hospital
|
Bhubaneswar
|
6
|
SCB Medical College
|
Cuttack
|
3
|
Total Seats Approved
|
6 Institutions
|
62
Commitment to Quality Healthcare: Key Points
The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding the National Medical Commission's standards.
-
NMC Standards Adherence: The Chief Minister reiterated the government's steadfast dedication to closely adhering to the National Medical Commission's (NMC) standards for the caliber of medical education.
-
Elevating Healthcare Benchmarks: The goal of this approach is to guarantee that medical education and healthcare services in Odisha reach the highest quality standards in the country.
-
Proactively Meeting Demand: The state's growing need for highly qualified specialty physicians is being addressed by the approval of extra PG seats.
-
Improving Educational Infrastructure: By improving infrastructure, the government makes sure that aspiring physicians have the necessary skills to properly serve the community.
-
Part of a National Initiative: The Center's choice is part of a larger national plan to enhance medical education and expand the pool of qualified healthcare professionals.
-
Long-Term Effect on Quality: The quality of specialized healthcare services that the people of Odisha can access is anticipated to be positively and sustainably impacted by this large expansion.
Developing the Medical Future of Odisha
An important step toward greatly enhancing Odisha's healthcare system is the addition of 62 new Postgraduate (PG) seats in six state-run medical colleges. The future of medical education in the state will be greatly influenced by this capacity expansion. These institutes are directly tackling the long-standing problems of the healthcare industry, especially the lack of experts in rural areas like western Odisha, by producing more specialized physicians.
Medical schools like VIMSAR, Burla, and PRM Medical College, Baripada, are now positioned to become leaders in both regional medical education and the provision of specialist healthcare thanks to the state government's ongoing support and dedication. In order to ensure that future medical professionals are highly skilled and that the people of Odisha receive high-quality, specialized care, this effort is in line with the National Medical Commission's (NMC) criteria. This is a long-term investment in the state's public health infrastructure.
