SATHEE Initiative by IIT Kanpur & MoE Launches 45-Day JEE Mains 2025 Crash Course

SATHEE JEE Mains 2025: A 45-day long crash course has been officially started by SATHEE, a collaborative venture of IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education, in a timely and significant move to support the preparation of students aiming for the JEE Mains January 2025 exam. This program, which will begin on November 11, 2024, is intended to give students a highly focused and organized study strategy to help them pass the extremely tough test. In order to maximize preparation in a short amount of time, the extensive course will include a variety of crucial educational tools and resources.
The crash course's live online sessions, which take place every day from 3 to 6 p.m., are a key component. In order to ensure that students acquire both conceptual clarity and tactical advantage, these sessions will be led by seasoned students who will concentrate on covering important subjects and teaching efficient problem-solving techniques. The initiative's daily practice questions, which are essential for students to instantly apply concepts and reinforce their understanding, further reinforce the daily learning.
A series of carefully chosen Mock Tests is incorporated into the course to finish the preparation cycle. This function is essential for replicating the real exam setting, allowing students to develop self-assurance, efficiently manage their time, and precisely gauge their current exam readiness. This focused, resource-rich program underscores SATHEE's commitment to democratizing quality education and supporting aspirants in achieving success in the upcoming JEE Mains.
SATHEE JEE Mains 2025: Key Features
Here are five key features of the SATHEE 45-day intensive crash course for JEE Mains January 2025:
-
Live Online Sessions Every Day from 3 to 6 PM: To guarantee constant, concentrated learning and conceptual clarity for candidates, experienced student-led courses cover important subjects and crucial problem-solving techniques on a regular basis.
-
45-Day Intensive Study Plan: IIT Kanpur created the course's planned, time-bound preparation roadmap, which gives students focused resources to increase productivity prior to the JEE Mains 2025.
-
Daily Practice Questions (DPQs): Students are given sets of practice questions every day to help them quickly apply what they have learnt and strengthen their comprehension of important subject areas.
-
Curated Mock Test Series: A specific set of mock exams replicates the actual exam setting. Students gain confidence, evaluate their level of preparedness, and develop critical time-management skills as a result.
-
IIT Kanpur & Ministry of Education Initiative: This collaboration ensures academically demanding, dependable, and high-quality information, offering students reputable and authoritative advice for their competitive test preparation.
SATHEE JEE Mains 2025: Eligibility And Fee Details
IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education launched the SATHEE 45-day intensive crash course, which is intended to be free and available to a broad spectrum of JEE Main candidates.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Open to all JEE Main aspirants across India. This includes:
|
* Students currently in Class 12 targeting JEE Main 2025.
|
* Recent pass-outs preparing for a first or re-attempt at JEE Main.
|
* Any aspirant seeking structured revision, mock tests, and feedback for JEE Main.
|
Course Fee
|
₹0 (Completely Free of Cost)
|
* The program is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (Government of India) and IIT Kanpur.
|
* Access to classes, mock tests, daily practice questions, and AI-based analytics is free for all students.
Also Check:
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
-
-
NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!