SATHEE Initiative by IIT Kanpur & MoE Launches 45-Day JEE Mains 2025 Crash Course

SATHEE JEE Mains 2025: A 45-day long crash course has been officially started by SATHEE, a collaborative venture of IIT Kanpur and the Ministry of Education, in a timely and significant move to support the preparation of students aiming for the JEE Mains January 2025 exam. This program, which will begin on November 11, 2024, is intended to give students a highly focused and organized study strategy to help them pass the extremely tough test. In order to maximize preparation in a short amount of time, the extensive course will include a variety of crucial educational tools and resources.

The crash course's live online sessions, which take place every day from 3 to 6 p.m., are a key component. In order to ensure that students acquire both conceptual clarity and tactical advantage, these sessions will be led by seasoned students who will concentrate on covering important subjects and teaching efficient problem-solving techniques. The initiative's daily practice questions, which are essential for students to instantly apply concepts and reinforce their understanding, further reinforce the daily learning.