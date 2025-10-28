NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks & Cut Offs

NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: The NEET PG 2025 counselling process, managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), started its Round-1 registration on the official website mcc.nic.in. The announcement of the NEET PG 2025 results and category-wise cut-off scores on August 19, 2025, which qualify candidates to participate, comes before this critical stage. The rank-wise seat distribution, which is based on the candidate's All India Rank (AIR), their stated preferences for colleges and branches, and the competition-driven closing ranks from prior years, forms the basis of the admissions process. Candidates must carefully assess their options, taking into account the past closing ranks for highly sought-after clinical specialties like general medicine and radiology.
Admissions for MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be finalized by early January 2026 through the counseling procedure, which consists of Rounds 1, 2, Mop-Up, and a Stray Vacancy Round. Therefore, obtaining a selected PG branch and institution requires a thorough comprehension of closing ranks.
NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
Following the counseling rounds, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will formally announce the branch-wise closing rank for NEET PG 2025 seat allocation. However, experts have determined the anticipated closing ranks for various NEET PG 2025 branches based on the counseling rounds from the previous year. The following lists the anticipated closing ranks by branch:
|
Branch
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Radiology
|
545
|
535
|
500
|
443
|
ENT
|
440
|
430
|
370
|
280
|
Surgery
|
480
|
465
|
385
|
310
|
OBGY
|
500
|
475
|
405
|
305
|
Dermatology
|
550
|
515
|
450
|
395
|
Medicine
|
535
|
500
|
435
|
350
|
Paediatrics
|
510
|
485
|
405
|
360
|
Pulmonary
|
495
|
500
|
400
|
300
|
Ophthalmology
|
450
|
435
|
370
|
295
|
Orthopeadics
|
490
|
480
|
395
|
300
Also Check:
-
University of Queensland Scholarships 2025 for Indian Students
-
BCA Subjects 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus List Here
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
-
MBA Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects, Specializations, and Course Structure
-
Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS
-
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus
-
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details
List Of Top 10 NEET PG 2024 Branch-wise Cut off 2025 Colleges
General Medicine and Radiodiagnosis (Radiology) often have the tightest closing ranks in elite universities due to the fierce competition for seats in NEET PG. The table below shows the anticipated closing rankings for some of the most sought-after branches in prestigious government medical colleges based on past years' trends for the General Category (All India Quota), even though the official 2025 final cutoffs are decided after counseling.
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
City
|
Expected Closing Rank - MD Radiodiagnosis
|
Expected Closing Rank - MD General Medicine
|
1
|
Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)
|
New Delhi
|
40−45
|
40−60
|
2
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)
|
New Delhi
|
<100
|
90−150
|
3
|
Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital
|
Mumbai
|
30−50
|
150−200
|
4
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
|
New Delhi
|
<100
|
50−80
|
5
|
Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU
|
Varanasi
|
150−200
|
600−800
|
6
|
King George's Medical University (KGMU)
|
Lucknow
|
300−600
|
600−750
|
7
|
Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals
|
Mumbai
|
200−250
|
450−500
|
8
|
Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)
|
Hyderabad
|
100−160
|
150−200
|
9
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)
|
New Delhi
|
<100
|
450−550
|
10
|
B.J. Medical College
|
Ahmedabad
|
300−400
|
300−350
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!