NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks & Cut Offs

NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: The NEET PG 2025 counselling process, managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), started its Round-1 registration on the official website mcc.nic.in. The announcement of the NEET PG 2025 results and category-wise cut-off scores on August 19, 2025, which qualify candidates to participate, comes before this critical stage. The rank-wise seat distribution, which is based on the candidate's All India Rank (AIR), their stated preferences for colleges and branches, and the competition-driven closing ranks from prior years, forms the basis of the admissions process. Candidates must carefully assess their options, taking into account the past closing ranks for highly sought-after clinical specialties like general medicine and radiology.

Admissions for MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be finalized by early January 2026 through the counseling procedure, which consists of Rounds 1, 2, Mop-Up, and a Stray Vacancy Round. Therefore, obtaining a selected PG branch and institution requires a thorough comprehension of closing ranks.