NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks & Cut Offs

NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: The NEET PG 2025 counseling for MD/MS seats started on October 17 at mcc.nic.in. Admissions are based on choice and All India Rank. Particularly at prestigious government universities like MAMC and VMMC, highly competitive specialties like radiology and general medicine require extremely low closing ranks.

NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: The NEET PG 2025 counselling process, managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), started its Round-1 registration on the official website mcc.nic.in. The announcement of the NEET PG 2025 results and category-wise cut-off scores on August 19, 2025, which qualify candidates to participate, comes before this critical stage. The rank-wise seat distribution, which is based on the candidate's All India Rank (AIR), their stated preferences for colleges and branches, and the competition-driven closing ranks from prior years, forms the basis of the admissions process. Candidates must carefully assess their options, taking into account the past closing ranks for highly sought-after clinical specialties like general medicine and radiology.

Admissions for MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be finalized by early January 2026 through the counseling procedure, which consists of Rounds 1, 2, Mop-Up, and a Stray Vacancy Round. Therefore, obtaining a selected PG branch and institution requires a thorough comprehension of closing ranks.

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks

Following the counseling rounds, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will formally announce the branch-wise closing rank for NEET PG 2025 seat allocation. However, experts have determined the anticipated closing ranks for various NEET PG 2025 branches based on the counseling rounds from the previous year. The following lists the anticipated closing ranks by branch:

Branch

General

OBC

SC

ST

Radiology

545

535

500

443

ENT

440

430

370

280

Surgery

480

465

385

310

OBGY

500

475

405

305

Dermatology

550

515

450

395

Medicine

535

500

435

350

Paediatrics

510

485

405

360

Pulmonary

495

500

400

300

Ophthalmology

450

435

370

295

Orthopeadics

490

480

395

300

Also Check:

List Of Top 10 NEET PG 2024 Branch-wise Cut off 2025 Colleges 

General Medicine and Radiodiagnosis (Radiology) often have the tightest closing ranks in elite universities due to the fierce competition for seats in NEET PG. The table below shows the anticipated closing rankings for some of the most sought-after branches in prestigious government medical colleges based on past years' trends for the General Category (All India Quota), even though the official 2025 final cutoffs are decided after counseling.

Rank

College Name

City

Expected Closing Rank - MD Radiodiagnosis

Expected Closing Rank - MD General Medicine

1

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

New Delhi

40−45

40−60

2

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC)

New Delhi

<100

90−150

3

Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital

Mumbai

30−50

150−200

4

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

New Delhi

<100

50−80

5

Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU

Varanasi

150−200

600−800

6

King George's Medical University (KGMU)

Lucknow

300−600

600−750

7

Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals

Mumbai

200−250

450−500

8

Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Hyderabad

100−160

150−200

9

Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)

New Delhi

<100

450−550

10

B.J. Medical College

Ahmedabad

300−400

300−350

