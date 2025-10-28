IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link

University of Queensland Scholarships 2025 for Indian Students

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 13:00 IST

University of Queensland Scholarships: Scholarships for Indian students are awarded by the University of Queensland mostly on the basis of academic achievement. Important grants include the UQ International Excellence and High Achievers scholarships, which offer 20–25% tuition price discounts for coursework, and the UQGSS/RTP fellowship, which offers a A$36,400 stipend and research fees. The majority are given out automatically when a program is applied for.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
University of Queensland Scholarships
University of Queensland Scholarships

University of Queensland Scholarships: The University of Queensland (UQ) provides a wide range of scholarships aimed at luring and assisting exceptional Indian students at different levels of study, hence mitigating the expense of studying abroad. The Graduate School Scholarships (UQGSS), which comprise the Research Training Program (RTP), are widely sought after for individuals conducting postgraduate research. They provide a substantial living income (A$36,400 annually for 2025) and pay tuition costs for up to $3.5$ years. In addition, UQ offers particular merit-based scholarships to Indian nationals enrolled in academic programs. For qualified undergraduate and graduate students with exceptional academic records, the UQ International High Achievers Scholarship and the UQ International Excellence Scholarship frequently offer sizeable tuition cost discounts.

In addition, certain faculties, such as the Faculty of Science, provide financial awards through specialized scholarships like the Science Global Ambassador Scholarships - India. Importantly, applicants are automatically assessed for many of these scholarships particularly the tuition-reduction awards after submitting their application for admission to an approved program at UQ. This expedited procedure highlights UQ's dedication to promoting academic cooperation and excellence with India, especially when combined with targeted grants like the UQ–IITD Joint PhD program fellowships.

How To Apply For The University of Queensland Scholarships?

The primary focus of applying for University of Queensland (UQ) scholarships is your course application, since many are automatically awarded. Depending on whether you are applying for a research degree or a coursework degree, the procedure differs.

  • Choose Your UQ Program and Verify Your Eligibility Choose the particular undergraduate or graduate program you want to enroll in, then review the prerequisites. 
  • Lodge Your Application for Automatic Awards Program Send in your official application to be admitted to UQ. 
  • Determine and Get Ready for Particular Scholarships fellowships for research that call for a separate application, frequently for specific faculty prizes or postgraduate research (HDR). 
  • Interact with a Research Degree Supervisor Prior to applying for PhD/MPhil scholarships (such as UQGSS/RTP), you must find and obtain a supervisor.
  • Send in the Research Expression of Interest (EOI) A formal EOI must be submitted via the UQ graduate school portal in order to submit a complete application.
  • Accept the scholarship offer by the deadline. Your Letter of Offer for Admission will frequently include the scholarship offer if you are accepted.

Also Check:

University of Queensland Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Fee Details

International students can apply for a variety of scholarships from the University of Queensland (UQ), each with a different grant level and set of requirements. The eligibility requirements and financial advantages for a few of the well-known scholarships offered for the 2025 intake are listed in the table below:

Scholarship Name

Study Level & Focus

Est. Value & Fee Details (2025 Rate)

Key Eligibility Criteria for International Students

Application Method

UQ Graduate School Scholarships (UQGSS) / RTP

Postgraduate Research (PhD/MPhil) in all areas.

Annual living stipend of A$36,400 (tax-free). Covers tuition fees. Includes Single OSHC.

Must meet all UQ HDR admission conditions; not be receiving another major living allowance award; Academic excellence required.

Automatic consideration via the formal PhD/MPhil Expression of Interest (EOI) and final admission application.

UQ International Excellence Scholarship

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Coursework in all areas.

25% reduction in tuition fees per semester for the duration of the program.

Must be an international student; received an unconditional offer; achieved a competitive score as determined by UQ; not hold a full scholarship.

Automatic consideration upon submitting an application for an eligible UQ program.

UQ International High Achievers Award

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Coursework in all areas.

20% reduction in tuition fees per semester for the duration of the program.

Must be an international student and passport holder of an eligible country (including India); received an unconditional offer; achieved a competitive academic score.

Automatic consideration upon submitting an application for an eligible UQ program.

Science International Scholarships

Undergraduate/Postgraduate Coursework in Faculty of Science programs.

A$5,000 tuition fee reduction (typically for the first semester).

Must be an international student commencing first semester in an approved Faculty of Science program; demonstrate strong academic performance.

Requires a separate online application form, including a personal statement about contributing to science.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending