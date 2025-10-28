University of Queensland Scholarships 2025 for Indian Students

University of Queensland Scholarships: The University of Queensland (UQ) provides a wide range of scholarships aimed at luring and assisting exceptional Indian students at different levels of study, hence mitigating the expense of studying abroad. The Graduate School Scholarships (UQGSS), which comprise the Research Training Program (RTP), are widely sought after for individuals conducting postgraduate research. They provide a substantial living income (A$36,400 annually for 2025) and pay tuition costs for up to $3.5$ years. In addition, UQ offers particular merit-based scholarships to Indian nationals enrolled in academic programs. For qualified undergraduate and graduate students with exceptional academic records, the UQ International High Achievers Scholarship and the UQ International Excellence Scholarship frequently offer sizeable tuition cost discounts.
In addition, certain faculties, such as the Faculty of Science, provide financial awards through specialized scholarships like the Science Global Ambassador Scholarships - India. Importantly, applicants are automatically assessed for many of these scholarships particularly the tuition-reduction awards after submitting their application for admission to an approved program at UQ. This expedited procedure highlights UQ's dedication to promoting academic cooperation and excellence with India, especially when combined with targeted grants like the UQ–IITD Joint PhD program fellowships.
How To Apply For The University of Queensland Scholarships?
The primary focus of applying for University of Queensland (UQ) scholarships is your course application, since many are automatically awarded. Depending on whether you are applying for a research degree or a coursework degree, the procedure differs.
- Choose Your UQ Program and Verify Your Eligibility Choose the particular undergraduate or graduate program you want to enroll in, then review the prerequisites.
- Lodge Your Application for Automatic Awards Program Send in your official application to be admitted to UQ.
- Determine and Get Ready for Particular Scholarships fellowships for research that call for a separate application, frequently for specific faculty prizes or postgraduate research (HDR).
- Interact with a Research Degree Supervisor Prior to applying for PhD/MPhil scholarships (such as UQGSS/RTP), you must find and obtain a supervisor.
- Send in the Research Expression of Interest (EOI) A formal EOI must be submitted via the UQ graduate school portal in order to submit a complete application.
- Accept the scholarship offer by the deadline. Your Letter of Offer for Admission will frequently include the scholarship offer if you are accepted.
Also Check:
-
IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: Record Domestic Stipend of ₹3.95 Lakhs/month, ₹2.5 Lakhs for International
-
BCA Subjects 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus List Here
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
-
MBA Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects, Specializations, and Course Structure
-
Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS
-
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus
-
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details
University of Queensland Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Fee Details
International students can apply for a variety of scholarships from the University of Queensland (UQ), each with a different grant level and set of requirements. The eligibility requirements and financial advantages for a few of the well-known scholarships offered for the 2025 intake are listed in the table below:
|
Scholarship Name
|
Study Level & Focus
|
Est. Value & Fee Details (2025 Rate)
|
Key Eligibility Criteria for International Students
|
Application Method
|
UQ Graduate School Scholarships (UQGSS) / RTP
|
Postgraduate Research (PhD/MPhil) in all areas.
|
Annual living stipend of A$36,400 (tax-free). Covers tuition fees. Includes Single OSHC.
|
Must meet all UQ HDR admission conditions; not be receiving another major living allowance award; Academic excellence required.
|
Automatic consideration via the formal PhD/MPhil Expression of Interest (EOI) and final admission application.
|
UQ International Excellence Scholarship
|
Undergraduate and Postgraduate Coursework in all areas.
|
25% reduction in tuition fees per semester for the duration of the program.
|
Must be an international student; received an unconditional offer; achieved a competitive score as determined by UQ; not hold a full scholarship.
|
Automatic consideration upon submitting an application for an eligible UQ program.
|
UQ International High Achievers Award
|
Undergraduate and Postgraduate Coursework in all areas.
|
20% reduction in tuition fees per semester for the duration of the program.
|
Must be an international student and passport holder of an eligible country (including India); received an unconditional offer; achieved a competitive academic score.
|
Automatic consideration upon submitting an application for an eligible UQ program.
|
Science International Scholarships
|
Undergraduate/Postgraduate Coursework in Faculty of Science programs.
|
A$5,000 tuition fee reduction (typically for the first semester).
|
Must be an international student commencing first semester in an approved Faculty of Science program; demonstrate strong academic performance.
|
Requires a separate online application form, including a personal statement about contributing to science.
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!