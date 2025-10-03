BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus

BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: The three-year undergraduate Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) curriculum, which spans six semesters and is widely accepted worldwide, aims to provide a strong academic basis for a management career. Marketing, finance, IT systems, human resources, and international business are just a few of the key management functions that students are introduced to in the BBA curriculum. This foundation is mostly laid by the first-year BBA courses, which concentrate on fundamental academic disciplines including accounting, economics, management concepts, and quantitative methods.
In particular, financial accounting and analysis are common first-year major disciplines that impart the ability to understand financial figures;Managerial Economics, which covers economic principles applied to business; Cost and Management Accounting, which deals with internal cost control; Business Ethics and Corporate Governance, which addresses responsible business practices; Operations Management, which introduces the management of production processes; and Quantitative Technique and Statistics for Business Decisions, which concentrate on analytical and statistical tools. The BBA is a wise choice for prospective business professionals because of its extensive foundational curriculum, which guarantees that students gain the essential operational, ethical, and analytical skills before advancing to more specialized management studies in later years.
BBA Subjects 1st Year
The six-semester BBA curriculum usually focuses on the fundamentals of management, finance, and accounting. Despite subject variations among colleges, the curriculum reflects the demands of recruiters and current market developments. Financial accounting, managerial economics, quantitative techniques, and operations management are frequently included in first-year courses.
BBA Subjects 1st Year: Semester 1
|
List of BBA subjects in the first semester
|
Syllabus
|
Microeconomics
|
Unit 1: Individual demand, market demand, individual supply, market supply, market equilibrium; Elasticities of demand and supply; Price elasticity of demand, income elasticity of demand, cross price elasticity of demand, elasticity of supply
Unit 2: Cardinal utility theory; ordinal utility theory: in difference curves, budget line, consumer choice, price effect, substitution effect, income effect for normal, inferior and giffen goods
Unit 3: Optimising behaviour in the short run: product curves, law of diminishing margin productivity, stages of production; optimizing behaviour in the long run: isoquants, isocost line, optimal combination of resources; traditional theory of cost: short run and long run; modern theory of cost.
Unit 4: Perfect competition: basic features, short run equilibrium of firm/industry, long run equilibrium of firm/industry, monopoly: basic features, short run equilibrium, long run equilibrium, comparison with perfect competition, welfare cost of monopoly; price
|
Statistics for Business Decisions
|
Unit 1: Data and its Descriptive Analysis
Unit 2: Correlation and Regression Analysis
Unit 3: Random Variable Analysis
Unit 4: Introduction to Estimation and Hypothesis Testing
|
Financial Accounting and Analysis
|
Unit 1: Introduction to Financial Accounting
Unit 2: Preparation of Financial Statements
Unit 3: Global Accounting Standards/IFRS
Unit 4: Analysing Financial Statements
|
Fundamentals of Financial Management
|
Unit 1: Nature of Financial Management
Unit 2: Strategic Investment Decisions
Unit 3: Strategic Financing Decision
Unit 4: Working Capital Management
|
Fundamentals of Stock Trading
|
Unit 1: Basics of Investment & Investment Environment
Unit 2: Indian Securities Market
Unit 3: Online Security Trading
Unit 4: Investing in Mutual Funds
|
Essentials of Financial Investments
|
Unit 1: Investments – An Overview
Unit 2: Risk – Return Analysis
Unit 3: Security Analysis
Unit 4: Fundamentals of Valuation and Portfolio Analysis
|
Emerging Banking and Financial Services
|
Unit 1: An overview of the Indian Banking system; Major Banking Reforms in the last decade: Payment banks, Monetary Policy Committee, MCLR Based Lending, Innovative Remittance Services; Issues in financial reforms and restructuring; Future agenda of reforms: Assessing Non- Performing Assets in Indian Banking, Previous methodologies for recovery, Impact of Gross NPAs on a bank’s bottom line – burning need for bad banks, Functioning of Bad Banks, Government backing for bad banks - National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL)
Unit 2: Introduction to neobanks, Functions of neobanks, Operating Model of neobanks, Regulatory requirements for setting up and running neobanks, Emerging need for neobanks, neobanks vs traditional banks. Merger & Acquisition: Introduction, Benefits of mergers, Synergies accruing out of mergers, Regulatory mechanisms surrounding M&A in banking, Case-studies of recent banking mergers and related outcomes
Unit 3: Leasing and Hire Purchase: Concepts of leasing, types of leasing – financial & operating lease, direct lease and sales & lease back, advantages and limitations of leasing, Lease rental determination; Finance lease evaluation problems Lessee’s angle (PV and IRR methods) and Lessor’s perspective, Hire Purchase interest &Instalment, difference between Hire Purchase & Leasing, Choice criteria between Leasing and Hire Purchase, mathematics of HP
Unit 4: Venture Capital: Concept, history and evolution of VC, the venture investment process, various steps in venture financing, and incubation financing. Credit Ratings: Introduction, types of credit rating, advantages and disadvantages of credit ratings, Credit rating agencies and their methodology, International credit rating practices. Securitisation: Concept and Process, Credit Enhancement parties to a Securitisation Transaction, Instruments of Securitisation, Types of Securities, Securitisation in India
|
Economic Legislation
|
Unit 1: Competition Act and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act
Unit 2: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Unit 3: Prevention of Money Laundering Act
Unit 4: Foreign Exchange Management Act
BBA Subjects 1st Year: Semester 2
|
List of BBA subjects in the second semester
|
Units
|
Cost and Management Accounting
|
Unit 1: Nature, Scope of Management Accounting
Unit 2: Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis
Unit 3: Budgets and Budgetary Control
Unit 4: Standard Costing and Variance Analysis
Unit 5: Contemporary Issues in Cost Accounting and Management Accounting
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
Unit 1: Optimization: Linear Programming Problem
Unit 2: Transportation and Assignment Problem
Unit 3: Network Analysis
Unit 4: Decision Theory
|
Macroeconomics
|
Unit 1: Introduction to Macroeconomics and National Income Accounting
Unit 2: Theory of Income Determination and Interest Rate
Unit 3: Inflation
Unit 4: Balance of Payment and International Trade
|
Fundamentals of Econometrics
|
Unit 1: Introduction to Econometrics and an overview of its applications; Simple Regression with Classical Assumptions; Properties of estimators, Least Square Estimation and BLUE, Multiple Regression Model and Hypothesis Testing Related to Parameters – Simple and Joint. Functional forms of regression models
Unit 2: Understanding the impact of change in scale of variables on output. Indicators of Goodness of fit of a model; Understanding and calculation of R Square and adjusted R Square.Understanding and calculation of information criteria for model selection: AIC, BIC, and HQC. Understanding of outliers and their impact on the model’s output
Unit 3: Violations of Classical Assumptions: expected value of error term is zero, normality, multicollinearity, heteroscedasticity, autocorrelation, and model specification errors, their identification, their impact on parameters; tests related to and impact on the reliability and the validity of inferences in case of violations of Assumptions; methods to take care of violations of assumptions
Unit 4: Dummy variables: Intercept dummy variables, slope dummy variables, Interactive dummy variables, Use of Dummy Variables to model qualitative/Binary/Structural changes, Response Regression Models or Regression Models with Limited Dependent Variables - Use of Logit, and Probit Models
|
Essentials of Financial Investments
|
Unit 1: Investment- An Overview
Unit 2: Risk- Return Analysis
Unit 3: Security Analysis
Unit 4: Fundamentals of Valuation and Portfolio Analysis
|
Personal Finance
|
Unit 1: Basics of Personal Finance and Tax Planning
Unit 2: Managing Insurance Needs
Unit 3: Managing Investments
Unit 4: Investing in Real Estate and Retirement Planning
Subjects For BBA
The BBA curriculum has been carefully crafted to give students the essential abilities in teamwork, leadership, finance, business management, and administration. The BBA disciplines are generally divided into two categories—core and elective—in order to accomplish this thorough growth. To ensure a solid foundation in courses like accounting, economics, and fundamental management concepts, core subjects cover the fundamental and necessary information needed in all management disciplines. In contrast, elective courses give students the freedom to select courses that correspond with their individual future academic and professional objectives, allowing for early specialization or a more in-depth exploration of topics of particular interest, like international business or marketing.
A thoughtful mix of these core and elective courses is usually offered in both semesters of the first year of the BBA program, guaranteeing that students have a well-rounded education that is both wide in foundation and flexible enough to accommodate individual career choices. Graduates are guaranteed to be well equipped to fulfill industry demands or pursue higher management studies thanks to this structure.
