RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!

BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 16:18 IST

BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Focusing on accounting, financial, and management principles, the six-semester BBA program is tailored to the demands of the modern economy. Essential business skills are covered in the first year's core disciplines, which include Microeconomics, Financial Accounting, and Statistics for Business Decisions (Semester 1). In the second semester, students study Cost and Management Accounting, Macroeconomics, and Quantitative Techniques.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025

BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: The three-year undergraduate Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) curriculum, which spans six semesters and is widely accepted worldwide, aims to provide a strong academic basis for a management career. Marketing, finance, IT systems, human resources, and international business are just a few of the key management functions that students are introduced to in the BBA curriculum. This foundation is mostly laid by the first-year BBA courses, which concentrate on fundamental academic disciplines including accounting, economics, management concepts, and quantitative methods.  

In particular, financial accounting and analysis are common first-year major disciplines that impart the ability to understand financial figures;Managerial Economics, which covers economic principles applied to business; Cost and Management Accounting, which deals with internal cost control; Business Ethics and Corporate Governance, which addresses responsible business practices; Operations Management, which introduces the management of production processes; and Quantitative Technique and Statistics for Business Decisions, which concentrate on analytical and statistical tools. The BBA is a wise choice for prospective business professionals because of its extensive foundational curriculum, which guarantees that students gain the essential operational, ethical, and analytical skills before advancing to more specialized management studies in later years.

Also Check:

DAAD Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application and Registration Details Here

Top 10 Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad 2025: Courses, Eligibility & Admissions

Top Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025: Courses, Fees & Admissions

Top Affordable MBA Colleges in India 2025: Fees, Ranking and Placements

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships 2026-27: Application Process, Steps to Apply

Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: Ranking, Courses, Details here

IIT Bombay Launches Mission 'Daksha' to Build Powerful Telescopes & Satellites

Rhodes Scholarship: Application Process, Requirements and Other Details

UGC Approved 5 Foreign Universities Campuses in India; Detailed List here

MEXT Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Criteria and Application Process

Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details

BBA Subjects 1st Year

aseeeee

The six-semester BBA curriculum usually focuses on the fundamentals of management, finance, and accounting. Despite subject variations among colleges, the curriculum reflects the demands of recruiters and current market developments. Financial accounting, managerial economics, quantitative techniques, and operations management are frequently included in first-year courses.

BBA Subjects 1st Year: Semester 1

List of BBA subjects in the first semester

Syllabus

Microeconomics

Unit 1: Individual demand, market demand, individual supply, market supply, market equilibrium; Elasticities of demand and supply; Price elasticity of demand, income elasticity of demand, cross price elasticity of demand, elasticity of supply

Unit 2: Cardinal utility theory; ordinal utility theory: in difference curves, budget line, consumer choice, price effect, substitution effect, income effect for normal, inferior and giffen goods

Unit 3: Optimising behaviour in the short run: product curves, law of diminishing margin productivity, stages of production; optimizing behaviour in the long run: isoquants, isocost line, optimal combination of resources; traditional theory of cost: short run and long run; modern theory of cost.

Unit 4: Perfect competition: basic features, short run equilibrium of firm/industry, long run equilibrium of firm/industry, monopoly: basic features, short run equilibrium, long run equilibrium, comparison with perfect competition, welfare cost of monopoly; price
discrimination; monopolistic competition: basic features, demand and cost, short run equilibrium, long run equilibrium, excess capacity; oligopoly kinked demand curve model, dominant price leadership model

Statistics for Business Decisions

Unit 1: Data and its Descriptive Analysis

Unit 2: Correlation and Regression Analysis 

Unit 3: Random Variable Analysis

Unit 4: Introduction to Estimation and Hypothesis Testing 

Financial Accounting and Analysis

Unit 1: Introduction to Financial Accounting

Unit 2: Preparation of Financial Statements

Unit 3: Global Accounting Standards/IFRS

Unit 4: Analysing Financial Statements

Fundamentals of Financial Management

Unit 1: Nature of Financial Management

Unit 2: Strategic Investment Decisions

Unit 3: Strategic Financing Decision

Unit 4: Working Capital Management

Fundamentals of Stock Trading

Unit 1: Basics of Investment & Investment Environment

Unit 2: Indian Securities Market

Unit 3: Online Security Trading

Unit 4: Investing in Mutual Funds

Essentials of Financial Investments

Unit 1: Investments – An Overview

Unit 2: Risk – Return Analysis

Unit 3: Security Analysis

Unit 4: Fundamentals of Valuation and Portfolio Analysis

Emerging Banking and Financial Services

Unit 1: An overview of the Indian Banking system; Major Banking Reforms in the last decade: Payment banks, Monetary Policy Committee, MCLR Based Lending, Innovative Remittance Services; Issues in financial reforms and restructuring; Future agenda of reforms: Assessing Non- Performing Assets in Indian Banking, Previous methodologies for recovery, Impact of Gross NPAs on a bank’s bottom line – burning need for bad banks, Functioning of Bad Banks, Government backing for bad banks - National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL)

Unit 2: Introduction to neobanks, Functions of neobanks, Operating Model of neobanks, Regulatory requirements for setting up and running neobanks, Emerging need for neobanks, neobanks vs traditional banks. Merger & Acquisition: Introduction, Benefits of mergers, Synergies accruing out of mergers, Regulatory mechanisms surrounding M&A in banking, Case-studies of recent banking mergers and related outcomes

Unit 3: Leasing and Hire Purchase: Concepts of leasing, types of leasing – financial & operating lease, direct lease and sales & lease back, advantages and limitations of leasing, Lease rental determination; Finance lease evaluation problems Lessee’s angle (PV and IRR methods) and Lessor’s perspective, Hire Purchase interest &Instalment, difference between Hire Purchase & Leasing, Choice criteria between Leasing and Hire Purchase, mathematics of HP

Unit 4: Venture Capital: Concept, history and evolution of VC, the venture investment process, various steps in venture financing, and incubation financing. Credit Ratings: Introduction, types of credit rating, advantages and disadvantages of credit ratings, Credit rating agencies and their methodology, International credit rating practices. Securitisation: Concept and Process, Credit Enhancement parties to a Securitisation Transaction, Instruments of Securitisation, Types of Securities, Securitisation in India

Economic Legislation

Unit 1: Competition Act and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act

Unit 2: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Unit 3: Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Unit 4: Foreign Exchange Management Act

BBA Subjects 1st Year: Semester 2

List of BBA subjects in the second semester

Units

Cost and Management Accounting

Unit 1: Nature, Scope of Management Accounting

Unit 2: Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis

Unit 3: Budgets and Budgetary Control

Unit 4: Standard Costing and Variance Analysis

Unit 5: Contemporary Issues in Cost Accounting and Management Accounting

Quantitative Techniques 

Unit 1: Optimization: Linear Programming Problem

Unit 2: Transportation and Assignment Problem

Unit 3: Network Analysis

Unit 4: Decision Theory

Macroeconomics

Unit 1: Introduction to Macroeconomics and National Income Accounting

Unit 2: Theory of Income Determination and Interest Rate

Unit 3: Inflation

Unit 4: Balance of Payment and International Trade

Fundamentals of Econometrics

Unit 1: Introduction to Econometrics and an overview of its applications; Simple Regression with Classical Assumptions; Properties of estimators, Least Square Estimation and BLUE, Multiple Regression Model and Hypothesis Testing Related to Parameters – Simple and Joint. Functional forms of regression models

Unit 2: Understanding the impact of change in scale of variables on output. Indicators of Goodness of fit of a model; Understanding and calculation of R Square and adjusted R Square.Understanding and calculation of information criteria for model selection: AIC, BIC, and HQC. Understanding of outliers and their impact on the model’s output

Unit 3: Violations of Classical Assumptions: expected value of error term is zero, normality, multicollinearity, heteroscedasticity, autocorrelation, and model specification errors, their identification, their impact on parameters; tests related to and impact on the reliability and the validity of inferences in case of violations of Assumptions; methods to take care of violations of assumptions

Unit 4: Dummy variables: Intercept dummy variables, slope dummy variables, Interactive dummy variables, Use of Dummy Variables to model qualitative/Binary/Structural changes, Response Regression Models or Regression Models with Limited Dependent Variables - Use of Logit, and Probit Models

Essentials of Financial Investments

Unit 1: Investment- An Overview

Unit 2: Risk- Return Analysis

Unit 3: Security Analysis

Unit 4: Fundamentals of Valuation and Portfolio Analysis

Personal Finance

Unit 1: Basics of Personal Finance and Tax Planning

Unit 2: Managing Insurance Needs

Unit 3: Managing Investments

Unit 4: Investing in Real Estate and Retirement Planning

Subjects For BBA

as

The BBA curriculum has been carefully crafted to give students the essential abilities in teamwork, leadership, finance, business management, and administration. The BBA disciplines are generally divided into two categories—core and elective—in order to accomplish this thorough growth.  To ensure a solid foundation in courses like accounting, economics, and fundamental management concepts, core subjects cover the fundamental and necessary information needed in all management disciplines. In contrast, elective courses give students the freedom to select courses that correspond with their individual future academic and professional objectives, allowing for early specialization or a more in-depth exploration of topics of particular interest, like international business or marketing.

A thoughtful mix of these core and elective courses is usually offered in both semesters of the first year of the BBA program, guaranteeing that students have a well-rounded education that is both wide in foundation and flexible enough to accommodate individual career choices. Graduates are guaranteed to be well equipped to fulfill industry demands or pursue higher management studies thanks to this structure.

Also Read:

Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025

Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025

Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories