Top Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025: Courses, Fees & Admissions

Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025: The Indian hotel management education market is large and very competitive, with more than 1,650 colleges offering hospitality programs in 2025. A sizable portion of these institutions more than 220are government-operated, frequently including the esteemed Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), but the majority—more than 950+—are privately owned. A lesser percentage (30+) is run through public-private partnerships. It is very difficult to get into these prestigious hospitality colleges, and entrance tests are the main need. Entering IHMs such as IHM Delhi (Pusa), IHM Mumbai, IHM Bangalore, and IHM Lucknow is made possible via the NCHMCT JEE (National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint admission Examination), the top national admission exam. Additionally, for their hospitality programs, other prestigious colleges (like Christ University and Amity University) and central universities (like Jamia Millia Islamia) are increasingly using centralized assessments like CUET (Common University Entrance Test).

Securing a spot in one of India's top hotel management institutions, whether via a national admission exam or on the basis of merit in Class 12, ensures access to the high caliber of instruction, practical training, and solid industry placements required for a prosperous international career in hospitality. Top Government Hotel Management Colleges in India One of India's best 10 colleges for hotel management. The following table lists some of the top public and government institutions in India for hotel management, along with their costs, entry requirements, and eligibility requirements: Public/Government Colleges Total Tuition Fee Entrance Exams/Eligibility Criteria IHM Delhi Admission INR 70,000 – INR 4 lakh NCHMCT JEE, NCHM MSc JEE IHM Mumbai Admission INR 50,000 – INR 4 lakh NCHMCT JEE and Merit-Based Institute of Hotel Management, Bangalore Admission INR 2 lakh - INR 3 lakh NCHMCT JEE, NCHM MSc JEE and Merit-Based Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Lucknow Admission INR 19,000 - INR 3 lakh NHCMCT JEE, IHM Chennai Admission INR 15,160 - INR 2 lakh NCHMCT JEE, NCHM MSc JEE and Merit-Based

Top Private Hotel Management Colleges in India BHM programs are offered by several private hospitality management schools, such as Amity University and Christ University, with tuition costs ranging from INR 3.6 Lakh to INR 15 Lakh. Either merit-based admissions or entrance tests like the Christ University Entrance Test and CUET are used to get admission. Private Colleges Total Tuition Fee Entrance Exams/Eligibility Criteria IILM University Admission INR 10 lakh - INR 15 lakh Merit-Based Amity University, Noida Admission INR 8 lakh - INR 9 lakh CUET, MAT, XAT, etc. Christ University Admission INR 9 lakh Christ University Entrance Test Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Admission INR 3.6 lakh - INR 10 lakj Merit-Based M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Admission INR 7 lakh - INR 9 lakh SAT India, KMAT, RUASAT