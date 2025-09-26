Top Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025: Courses, Fees & Admissions

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!

Sep 26, 2025

Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025: There are 1,650+ hotel management colleges in India, 220+ of which are government IHMs while the majority are private. Exams like the CUET/Christ University Test or NCHMCT JEE are required for admission to IHMs like Delhi and Mumbai. Class 12 eligibility requires a minimum of 50–60%. Private fees might reach ₹15 lakhs, while government fees are very inexpensive (₹70k total).

Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025

Hotel Management Institutes in India 2025: The Indian hotel management education market is large and very competitive, with more than 1,650 colleges offering hospitality programs in 2025. A sizable portion of these institutions more than 220are government-operated, frequently including the esteemed Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), but the majority—more than 950+—are privately owned. A lesser percentage (30+) is run through public-private partnerships.

It is very difficult to get into these prestigious hospitality colleges, and entrance tests are the main need. Entering IHMs such as IHM Delhi (Pusa), IHM Mumbai, IHM Bangalore, and IHM Lucknow is made possible via the NCHMCT JEE (National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint admission Examination), the top national admission exam. Additionally, for their hospitality programs, other prestigious colleges (like Christ University and Amity University) and central universities (like Jamia Millia Islamia) are increasingly using centralized assessments like CUET (Common University Entrance Test).

Securing a spot in one of India's top hotel management institutions, whether via a national admission exam or on the basis of merit in Class 12, ensures access to the high caliber of instruction, practical training, and solid industry placements required for a prosperous international career in hospitality.

Top Government Hotel Management Colleges in India

One of India's best 10 colleges for hotel management. The following table lists some of the top public and government institutions in India for hotel management, along with their costs, entry requirements, and eligibility requirements:

Public/Government Colleges

Total Tuition Fee

Entrance Exams/Eligibility Criteria

IHM Delhi Admission

INR 70,000 – INR 4 lakh

NCHMCT JEE, NCHM MSc JEE

IHM Mumbai Admission

INR 50,000 – INR 4 lakh

NCHMCT JEE and Merit-Based

Institute of Hotel Management, Bangalore Admission

INR 2 lakh - INR 3 lakh

NCHMCT JEE, NCHM MSc JEE and Merit-Based

Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Lucknow Admission

INR 19,000 - INR 3 lakh

NHCMCT JEE, 

IHM Chennai Admission

INR 15,160 - INR 2 lakh

NCHMCT JEE, NCHM MSc JEE and Merit-Based

Top Private Hotel Management Colleges in India

BHM programs are offered by several private hospitality management schools, such as Amity University and Christ University, with tuition costs ranging from INR 3.6 Lakh to INR 15 Lakh. Either merit-based admissions or entrance tests like the Christ University Entrance Test and CUET are used to get admission.

Private Colleges

Total Tuition Fee

Entrance Exams/Eligibility Criteria

IILM University Admission

INR 10 lakh - INR 15 lakh

Merit-Based

Amity University, Noida Admission

INR 8 lakh - INR 9 lakh

CUET, MAT, XAT, etc.

Christ University Admission

INR 9 lakh

Christ University Entrance Test

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Admission

INR 3.6 lakh  - INR 10 lakj

Merit-Based

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Admission

INR 7 lakh - INR 9 lakh

SAT India, KMAT, RUASAT

Key Requirements for Hotel Management Admissions in 2025

Admission to the top hotel management schools in India for the 2025 school year is determined by a two-pronged procedure that emphasizes both competitive performance and academic credentials. The hospitality sector looks for applicants with a solid educational background, thus following the fundamental eligibility requirements is essential. A successful completion of the Class 12 (or equivalent) exam from any accredited board or university is a requirement for most colleges. Generally speaking, these institutions require students to maintain a minimum qualifying exam score, usually between 50% and 60%. Application preparedness begins with meeting this academic criterion.

A candidate's ability and service-sector preparation are assessed by competitive exams, which are a major component of the admissions process in addition to academic performance. Prominent hotel management schools, such as the esteemed Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), demand that applicants take entrance exams at the national level. The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHMCT JEE, is the most well-known test and serves as the entry point to IHMs nationwide. Many universities and private institutions also use other recognized management aptitude examinations, like the CUET (Central University Entrance Test), CMAT, and CAT, especially for integrated or specialized hospitality programs.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

