Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: Ranking, Courses, Details here

Sep 25, 2025, 13:24 IST

Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: The AIIMS network is led by AIIMS Delhi (NIRF Rank 1) and consists of 26 institutes (20 now operating and 6 planned). MBBS admission is through NEET 2025, while INI CET/INI-SS is used for PG/Super-Specialty courses (MD, MS, DM, M.Ch.). Growing academic standards throughout the network are confirmed by the ascent of more recent AIIMS, such as Bhubaneswar and Rishikesh, into the Top 20 rankings.

Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025

Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) network, which as of 2025 has an astounding 26 institutes, is a cornerstone of medical education and cutting-edge healthcare in India. The nation's most prestigious medical schools, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Patna, are part of this vast network. Five colleges are presently being built as part of the expansion: AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Darbhanga, AIIMS Awantipora, AIIMS Rewari, and AIIMS Bengaluru. With 62% of the building finished as of March 2025, AIIMS Awantipora is notably moving quickly forward and should be fully operational by November 2025.

These esteemed universities have highly competitive admissions policies that are centralized. The results of the NEET 2025 Exam are used to determine admission to the MBBS undergraduate program for the 2025 session, while the results of the INI CET 2025 Exam are used to determine admission to the various PG medical programs.

Although it is officially pending, AIIMS Delhi is predicted to lead the AIIMS in India rank-wise list for 2025 in terms of academic excellence and renown. The school is also likely to continue to dominate the medical category of the NIRF Rankings, continuing trends from prior years. The improving standards and academic quality throughout the more recent AIIMS campuses are highlighted by the projection that other up-and-coming institutions, particularly AIIMS Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Rishikesh, will also land spots in the coveted Top 20 Medical Colleges in India list.

List Of Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025

AIIMS (2)

Institutions such as AIIMS Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Rishikesh are expected to earn places in the prestigious Top 20 Medical Colleges in India list, confirming the growing academic standards throughout the AIIMS network. This indicates the increasing caliber of the newer campuses.

Name of AIIMS College

NIRF Ranking 2024

NIRF Ranking 2025

AIIMS Delhi

1

1

AIIMS Rishikesh

14 (Improved)

13

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

15 (Improved)

14

AIIMS Jodhpur

16 (Dropped)

19

AIIMS Patna

26 (Improved)

27 

AIIMS Bhopal

31 (Improved)

25

AIIMS Raipur

38 (Improved)

31

AIIMS Raebareli

-

-

AIIMS Nagpur

-

-

AIIMS Mangalgiri

-

-

AIIMS Gorakhpur

-

-

AIIMS Bibi Nagar

-

-

AIIMS Bhatinda

-

-

AIIMS Kalyani

-

-

AIIMS Deoghar

-

-

AIIMS Rajkot

-

-

AIIMS Guwahati

-

-

AIIMS Vijaypur

-

-

AIIMS Bilaspur

-

-

List Of The Upcoming AIIMS Colleges In India

AIIMS (1)

Beside the current list of AIIMS in India, the Indian government has declared plans to expand the number of AIIMS in India in a number of states. With the support of knowledgeable teachers and top-notch medical facilities, these new AIIMS campuses will provide students with sophisticated medical training. Check out the table below to see how many AIIMS are now in operation in India.

College Name

State

Status

AIIMS Darbhanga

Bihar

Under construction

AIIMS Rewari

Haryana

Under construction

AIIMS Awantipora

Jammu & Kashmir

Around 39% construction remaining

AIIMS Madurai

Tamil Nadu

Construction starting soon

AIIMS Bengaluru

Karnataka

Proposed

AIIMS Raebareli

Uttar Pradesh

Construction work complete

AIIMS Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh

Construction work complete

AIIMS Nagpur

Maharashtra

Construction work complete

AIIMS Vijaypur

Jammu

Under Construction

AIIMS Majra

Haryana

Proposal Accepted

What Are The Courses Offered By The AIIMS In India?

At the undergraduate, graduate, super-specialty, and doctoral levels, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provide a wide range of medical, paramedical, and dental courses.

1. Undergraduate (UG) Courses

Course Name

Abbreviation

Duration

Admission Exam

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery

MBBS

5.5 Years (incl. 1-year Internship)

NEET-UG

B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing

B.Sc. Nursing

4 Years

AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam (Conducted by AIIMS)

B.Sc. Paramedical Courses

B.Sc. Allied Health

3-4 Years

AIIMS B.Sc. Paramedical Entrance Exam (Conducted by AIIMS)

2. Postgraduate (PG) Courses

Course Name

Abbreviation

Duration

Admission Exam

Doctor of Medicine

MD

3 Years

INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test)

Master of Surgery

MS

3 Years

INI-CET

Master of Dental Surgery

MDS

3 Years

INI-CET

M.Ch. (6-Year Integrated)

M.Ch. (6 yrs)

6 Years (after MBBS)

INI-CET

M.Sc. Courses

M.Sc.

2 Years

AIIMS M.Sc. Entrance Exam (Separate test for non-clinical PG like M.Sc. Nursing, M.Biotech)

3. Super-Specialty (Doctoral) Courses

Course Name

Abbreviation

Duration

Admission Exam

Doctorate of Medicine

DM

3 Years (after MD)

INI-SS (INI Super-Specialty Exam)

Master of Chirurgiae

M.Ch.

3 Years (after MS)

INI-SS

