Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: Ranking, Courses, Details here

Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) network, which as of 2025 has an astounding 26 institutes, is a cornerstone of medical education and cutting-edge healthcare in India. The nation's most prestigious medical schools, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Patna, are part of this vast network. Five colleges are presently being built as part of the expansion: AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Darbhanga, AIIMS Awantipora, AIIMS Rewari, and AIIMS Bengaluru. With 62% of the building finished as of March 2025, AIIMS Awantipora is notably moving quickly forward and should be fully operational by November 2025. These esteemed universities have highly competitive admissions policies that are centralized. The results of the NEET 2025 Exam are used to determine admission to the MBBS undergraduate program for the 2025 session, while the results of the INI CET 2025 Exam are used to determine admission to the various PG medical programs.

Although it is officially pending, AIIMS Delhi is predicted to lead the AIIMS in India rank-wise list for 2025 in terms of academic excellence and renown. The school is also likely to continue to dominate the medical category of the NIRF Rankings, continuing trends from prior years. The improving standards and academic quality throughout the more recent AIIMS campuses are highlighted by the projection that other up-and-coming institutions, particularly AIIMS Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Rishikesh, will also land spots in the coveted Top 20 Medical Colleges in India list. List Of Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025 Institutions such as AIIMS Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Rishikesh are expected to earn places in the prestigious Top 20 Medical Colleges in India list, confirming the growing academic standards throughout the AIIMS network. This indicates the increasing caliber of the newer campuses.

Name of AIIMS College NIRF Ranking 2024 NIRF Ranking 2025 AIIMS Delhi 1 1 AIIMS Rishikesh 14 (Improved) 13 AIIMS Bhubaneswar 15 (Improved) 14 AIIMS Jodhpur 16 (Dropped) 19 AIIMS Patna 26 (Improved) 27 AIIMS Bhopal 31 (Improved) 25 AIIMS Raipur 38 (Improved) 31 AIIMS Raebareli - - AIIMS Nagpur - - AIIMS Mangalgiri - - AIIMS Gorakhpur - - AIIMS Bibi Nagar - - AIIMS Bhatinda - - AIIMS Kalyani - - AIIMS Deoghar - - AIIMS Rajkot - - AIIMS Guwahati - - AIIMS Vijaypur - - AIIMS Bilaspur - -

List Of The Upcoming AIIMS Colleges In India Beside the current list of AIIMS in India, the Indian government has declared plans to expand the number of AIIMS in India in a number of states. With the support of knowledgeable teachers and top-notch medical facilities, these new AIIMS campuses will provide students with sophisticated medical training. Check out the table below to see how many AIIMS are now in operation in India. College Name State Status AIIMS Darbhanga Bihar Under construction AIIMS Rewari Haryana Under construction AIIMS Awantipora Jammu & Kashmir Around 39% construction remaining AIIMS Madurai Tamil Nadu Construction starting soon AIIMS Bengaluru Karnataka Proposed AIIMS Raebareli Uttar Pradesh Construction work complete AIIMS Mangalagiri Andhra Pradesh Construction work complete AIIMS Nagpur Maharashtra Construction work complete AIIMS Vijaypur Jammu Under Construction AIIMS Majra Haryana Proposal Accepted