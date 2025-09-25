Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: Ranking, Courses, Details here

Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) network, which as of 2025 has an astounding 26 institutes, is a cornerstone of medical education and cutting-edge healthcare in India. The nation's most prestigious medical schools, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Patna, are part of this vast network. Five colleges are presently being built as part of the expansion: AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Darbhanga, AIIMS Awantipora, AIIMS Rewari, and AIIMS Bengaluru. With 62% of the building finished as of March 2025, AIIMS Awantipora is notably moving quickly forward and should be fully operational by November 2025.
These esteemed universities have highly competitive admissions policies that are centralized. The results of the NEET 2025 Exam are used to determine admission to the MBBS undergraduate program for the 2025 session, while the results of the INI CET 2025 Exam are used to determine admission to the various PG medical programs.
Although it is officially pending, AIIMS Delhi is predicted to lead the AIIMS in India rank-wise list for 2025 in terms of academic excellence and renown. The school is also likely to continue to dominate the medical category of the NIRF Rankings, continuing trends from prior years. The improving standards and academic quality throughout the more recent AIIMS campuses are highlighted by the projection that other up-and-coming institutions, particularly AIIMS Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Rishikesh, will also land spots in the coveted Top 20 Medical Colleges in India list.
List Of Top 20 AIIMS Colleges in India 2025
|
Name of AIIMS College
|
NIRF Ranking 2024
|
NIRF Ranking 2025
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
1
|
1
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
14 (Improved)
|
13
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
15 (Improved)
|
14
|
AIIMS Jodhpur
|
16 (Dropped)
|
19
|
AIIMS Patna
|
26 (Improved)
|
27
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
31 (Improved)
|
25
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
38 (Improved)
|
31
|
AIIMS Raebareli
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Nagpur
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Mangalgiri
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Bibi Nagar
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Bhatinda
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Deoghar
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Vijaypur
|
-
|
-
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
-
|
-
List Of The Upcoming AIIMS Colleges In India
Beside the current list of AIIMS in India, the Indian government has declared plans to expand the number of AIIMS in India in a number of states. With the support of knowledgeable teachers and top-notch medical facilities, these new AIIMS campuses will provide students with sophisticated medical training. Check out the table below to see how many AIIMS are now in operation in India.
|
College Name
|
State
|
Status
|
AIIMS Darbhanga
|
Bihar
|
Under construction
|
AIIMS Rewari
|
Haryana
|
Under construction
|
AIIMS Awantipora
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Around 39% construction remaining
|
AIIMS Madurai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Construction starting soon
|
AIIMS Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
Proposed
|
AIIMS Raebareli
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Construction work complete
|
AIIMS Mangalagiri
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Construction work complete
|
AIIMS Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Construction work complete
|
AIIMS Vijaypur
|
Jammu
|
Under Construction
|
AIIMS Majra
|
Haryana
|
Proposal Accepted
What Are The Courses Offered By The AIIMS In India?
At the undergraduate, graduate, super-specialty, and doctoral levels, the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provide a wide range of medical, paramedical, and dental courses.
1. Undergraduate (UG) Courses
|
Course Name
|
Abbreviation
|
Duration
|
Admission Exam
|
Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery
|
MBBS
|
5.5 Years (incl. 1-year Internship)
|
NEET-UG
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing
|
B.Sc. Nursing
|
4 Years
|
AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam (Conducted by AIIMS)
|
B.Sc. Paramedical Courses
|
B.Sc. Allied Health
|
3-4 Years
|
AIIMS B.Sc. Paramedical Entrance Exam (Conducted by AIIMS)
2. Postgraduate (PG) Courses
|
Course Name
|
Abbreviation
|
Duration
|
Admission Exam
|
Doctor of Medicine
|
MD
|
3 Years
|
INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test)
|
Master of Surgery
|
MS
|
3 Years
|
INI-CET
|
Master of Dental Surgery
|
MDS
|
3 Years
|
INI-CET
|
M.Ch. (6-Year Integrated)
|
M.Ch. (6 yrs)
|
6 Years (after MBBS)
|
INI-CET
|
M.Sc. Courses
|
M.Sc.
|
2 Years
|
AIIMS M.Sc. Entrance Exam (Separate test for non-clinical PG like M.Sc. Nursing, M.Biotech)
3. Super-Specialty (Doctoral) Courses
|
Course Name
|
Abbreviation
|
Duration
|
Admission Exam
|
Doctorate of Medicine
|
DM
|
3 Years (after MD)
|
INI-SS (INI Super-Specialty Exam)
|
Master of Chirurgiae
|
M.Ch.
|
3 Years (after MS)
|
INI-SS
