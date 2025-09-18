Top ITI Courses After 12th in 2025: Stream-Wise List, Types, and Career Options

ITI Courses After 12th: After completing your 12th grade, you have a lot of possibilities if you want to enroll in a vocational training course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The goal of ITI courses is to prepare students for direct entry into the industrial workforce by imparting specific skills and practical knowledge. Both technical and non-technical subjects are included in the courses offered. Among the most common options are Turner, Dressmaking, Instrument Mechanic, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, and Architectural Draftsmanship. Students can greatly improve their employability and obtain real-world experience by participating in one of these programs.
These vocational programs provide a targeted and effective route to a skilled employment and usually last one or two years. These training possibilities are widely accessible due to the 15,697 ITIs dispersed around the nation. Candidates must have completed either their eighth or tenth grade from an approved board or possess a diploma from an approved institution in order to be eligible for admission to an ITI course following Class 12. Since the program is designed to give students practical experience, graduates are in high demand across a range of industries. The cost of these classes varies based on the university and program. You can look into other resources for more specific information on particular courses, eligibility requirements, and costs. An ITI degree can be a stepping stone to a successful career, providing a solid foundation of practical skills.
Types of ITI Courses 2025
The two primary categories of ITI course types are engineering and non-engineering. The focus of each category is given in the table below.
|
Course Type
|
Course Focus
|
Engineering ITI Courses
|
Maths, Science & Technology
|
Non-Engineering ITI Courses
|
Soft skills, Languages, Job-specific skills & knowledge
List Of Top 20 Best ITI Courses After 12th
Careers like Draughtsman Civil Diploma, Electronics Mechanic Diploma, Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic Diploma, Tool and Die Maker Certificate, and Plumber Certificate are among the top ITI courses. Students must have passed Class 8th, 10th, and 12th in order to be eligible for these ITI trades after completing Class 12th. All ITI trades have different requirements for admission to each course. After completing the 12th grade, students can select from the following list of ITI courses:
|
Name of the Course
|
Stream
|
Duration
|
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Instrument Mechanic
|
Engineering
|
1 year
|
Stenography English
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Radiology Technician
|
Engineering
|
2 years
|
Stenography Hindi
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Insurance Agent
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Surveyor
|
Non-engineering
|
2 years
|
Computer Hardware and Networking
|
Engineering
|
2 years
|
Library and Information Science
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Catering and Hospitality Assistant
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Crèche Management
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Gold Smith
|
Non-engineering
|
2 years
|
Architectural Assistant
|
Engineering
|
1 year
|
Interior Decoration and Design
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Desktop Publishing Operator
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Plastic Processing Operator
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Mechanic Lens or Prism Grinding
|
Engineering
|
2 years
|
Mason
|
Non-engineering
|
1 year
|
Dental Laboratory Equipment Technician
|
Engineering
|
2 years
|
Architectural Draughtsmanship
|
Engineering
|
2 years
ITI Courses Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill certain requirements in order to be eligible for admission to an ITI course following Class 12. Anyone interested in attending an Industrial Training Institute to pursue vocational training must meet these qualifications. In addition to meeting the programs' age and nationality requirements, these criteria guarantee that applicants possess a solid academic basis.
- Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed their 12th grade education from an accredited school.
- Minimum scores: Students must receive at least 40% in their 12th grade.
- Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 14 years old when completing the application.
- Citizenship: Only Indian citizens are eligible to enroll in the courses.
How to Apply for ITI after 12th?
After completing the 12th grade, the application process for ITI courses varies by state and the institution of choice. Some states and institutions demand entrance exams for admission, while others pick students based on their performance on exams in the 12th grade. The governing body of each ITI sets the precise admission requirements, including information on any entrance exams or merit-based selection standards.
Students who are interested in a certain subject need to go to the school's official website in order to apply. For precise and current information about the admissions process, including application forms, due dates, and any particular documents required, these websites are the main resource. It's also crucial to remember that students with impairments or those in restricted categories may have different pricing schedules. To guarantee a seamless application procedure, it is essential to verify the precise information on the websites of the relevant institutions.
List of Top ITI Colleges in India
Determining a definitive "top 10" list for ITI colleges in India can be challenging, as rankings often vary based on different criteria like location, trade specialization, and public versus private ownership. However, based on various sources and their reputation for quality training and placements, here are some of the most highly-regarded ITI colleges across the country.
|
College Name
|
Location
|
Key Details & Popular Trades
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI)
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
Known for strong programs and state-of-the-art facilities. Popular trades include Electrician and Fitter.
|
National Industrial Training Center (NITC)
|
New Delhi, Delhi
|
Reputed for its experienced faculty and strong industry connections, with a focus on trades like Electrician and Mechanic (Diesel).
|
Industrial Training Institute (ITI)
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
A top-notch institute with a wide range of vocational courses. Popular trades include Welding, Electrical, and Automotive.
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI)
|
Bangalore, Karnataka
|
Highly regarded for its robust training in trades like Electronics, Mechanics, and Plumbing.
|
Industrial Training Institute (ITI)
|
Hyderabad, Telangana
|
Known for its quality education and excellent infrastructure, catering to the needs of the industrial sector.
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI)
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
One of the oldest and most prestigious ITIs, offering a variety of professional courses aimed at developing industry-ready skills.
|
Industrial Training Institute (ITI)
|
Pune, Maharashtra
|
Known for rigorous training programs and modern workshops, with popular trades in Automotive and Electronics.
|
Industrial Training Institute (ITI)
|
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
Provides comprehensive vocational training in a variety of trades to meet local and regional industry demands.
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI)
|
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
A well-established ITI offering diverse courses and strong placement support.
|
Industrial Training Institute (ITI)
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
Features advanced tools and provides extensive hands-on training, with popular trades including Electrician and Welder.
