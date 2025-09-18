Top ITI Courses After 12th in 2025: Stream-Wise List, Types, and Career Options

Types of ITI Courses 2025 The two primary categories of ITI course types are engineering and non-engineering. The focus of each category is given in the table below.

Course Type Course Focus Engineering ITI Courses Maths, Science & Technology Non-Engineering ITI Courses Soft skills, Languages, Job-specific skills & knowledge List Of Top 20 Best ITI Courses After 12th Careers like Draughtsman Civil Diploma, Electronics Mechanic Diploma, Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic Diploma, Tool and Die Maker Certificate, and Plumber Certificate are among the top ITI courses. Students must have passed Class 8th, 10th, and 12th in order to be eligible for these ITI trades after completing Class 12th. All ITI trades have different requirements for admission to each course. After completing the 12th grade, students can select from the following list of ITI courses:

Name of the Course Stream Duration Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) Non-engineering 1 year Instrument Mechanic Engineering 1 year Stenography English Non-engineering 1 year Radiology Technician Engineering 2 years Stenography Hindi Non-engineering 1 year Insurance Agent Non-engineering 1 year Surveyor Non-engineering 2 years Computer Hardware and Networking Engineering 2 years Library and Information Science Non-engineering 1 year Catering and Hospitality Assistant Non-engineering 1 year Crèche Management Non-engineering 1 year Gold Smith Non-engineering 2 years Architectural Assistant Engineering 1 year Interior Decoration and Design Non-engineering 1 year Desktop Publishing Operator Non-engineering 1 year Plastic Processing Operator Non-engineering 1 year Mechanic Lens or Prism Grinding Engineering 2 years Mason Non-engineering 1 year Dental Laboratory Equipment Technician Engineering 2 years Architectural Draughtsmanship Engineering 2 years ITI Courses Eligibility Criteria Candidates must fulfill certain requirements in order to be eligible for admission to an ITI course following Class 12. Anyone interested in attending an Industrial Training Institute to pursue vocational training must meet these qualifications. In addition to meeting the programs' age and nationality requirements, these criteria guarantee that applicants possess a solid academic basis.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed their 12th grade education from an accredited school. Minimum scores: Students must receive at least 40% in their 12th grade. Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 14 years old when completing the application. Citizenship: Only Indian citizens are eligible to enroll in the courses. How to Apply for ITI after 12th? After completing the 12th grade, the application process for ITI courses varies by state and the institution of choice. Some states and institutions demand entrance exams for admission, while others pick students based on their performance on exams in the 12th grade. The governing body of each ITI sets the precise admission requirements, including information on any entrance exams or merit-based selection standards. Students who are interested in a certain subject need to go to the school's official website in order to apply. For precise and current information about the admissions process, including application forms, due dates, and any particular documents required, these websites are the main resource. It's also crucial to remember that students with impairments or those in restricted categories may have different pricing schedules. To guarantee a seamless application procedure, it is essential to verify the precise information on the websites of the relevant institutions.