LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: Top Management Colleges in India and Worldwide, ISB Secures 5th Rank

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: The list of the top 100 MBA programs in the world has been released on September 15 by LinkedIN, an online professional network. The list included at least seven B-schools in India. In the top 50, all of them. In a piece, senior managing editor Ashley Botarelli stated, "The ranking is entirely based on real outcomes of alumni from these programs, looking at metrics like how graduates land jobs post-MBA, push up the corporate ladder, and build strong professional networks." Indian universities perform well on LinkedIn's 2025 "Top MBA Programs" list, which rates business schools according to long-term career progression. The Indian School of Business (ISB) made a huge leap from sixth to fifth place in the world.

Several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were ranked in the top 20 worldwide this year. IIM-Bangalore debuted at number 20, IIM-Calcutta came in at number 16, and IIM-Ahmedabad rose from 19th to 17th.

Also Check:

MEXT Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Criteria and Application Process

Engineering Skills That Will Matter Most for 2030 Careers

Commonwealth Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Benefits and Application Process

Oxford Scholarship 2026 Open for International Students: Eligibility, Benefits & Application Details

Top 10 Best Government Engineering Colleges in India 2025: NIRF Ranking, Courses & Fees

Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details