LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: Top Management Colleges in India and Worldwide, ISB Secures 5th Rank

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: The list of the top 100 MBA programs in the world has been released on September 15 by LinkedIN, an online professional network. The list included at least seven B-schools in India. In the top 50, all of them. In a piece, senior managing editor Ashley Botarelli stated, "The ranking is entirely based on real outcomes of alumni from these programs, looking at metrics like how graduates land jobs post-MBA, push up the corporate ladder, and build strong professional networks." Indian universities perform well on LinkedIn's 2025 "Top MBA Programs" list, which rates business schools according to long-term career progression. The Indian School of Business (ISB) made a huge leap from sixth to fifth place in the world.
Several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were ranked in the top 20 worldwide this year. IIM-Bangalore debuted at number 20, IIM-Calcutta came in at number 16, and IIM-Ahmedabad rose from 19th to 17th.
The Value of an MBA: A Look at Top Global Programs
An MBA is a significant investment in one's career, and recent rankings highlight the top institutions providing this transformative experience. Stanford University is at the top, closely followed by the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, and INSEAD. These rankings, which evaluate programs according to important criteria, provide insightful information on what really makes an MBA impactful. Hiring and demand, career progression, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity are among the requirements.
According to Nirajita Banerjee of LinkedIn News India, the benefits of an MBA go beyond the classroom. Although the curriculum is crucial, its networks, self-assurance, and career-shaping opportunities are what really make it powerful.
List Of Top Indian Institutions 2025 in the Global Top 50
The top Indian MBA programs in the world are shown below, based on the 2025 LinkedIn report:
- Indian School of Business (ISB): Currently ranked 5th in the world, ISB is the top-ranked Indian university and has made it into the top five worldwide.
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta: This new entrance into the top 20 is ranked 16th in the world.
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad: It is now ranked 17th in the world, up from its previous ranking.
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore: This newcomer to the top 20 is ranked 20th in the world.
- Lucknow's Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is ranked 26th in the world.
- Indore's Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is ranked 36th in the world.
- Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT): Ranked 50th globally.
List Of Top 20 Global MBA Institutions 2025
According to LinkedIn's 2025 worldwide MBA rankings, Stanford University topped the list, followed by INSEAD, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton). Notably, the Indian School of Business (ISB) jumped into the top five worldwide. The rising international prominence of Indian management education is demonstrated by the three Indian Institutes of Management- IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore—all of which earned spots in the top 20.
- Stanford University
- Harvard University
- INSEA
- University of Pennsylvania
- Indian School of Business
- Northwestern University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Dartmouth College
- Columbia University
- University of London
- University of Chicago
- University of Oxford
- Duke University
- Yale University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad
- University of Virginia
- Cornell University
- Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore
Tips To Keep In Mind For The MBA Students
- Make time management a priority: An MBA requires juggling. Learn efficient time management techniques to avoid becoming overburdened while juggling networking, group projects, school, and personal obligations.
- Engage in Active Networking: Establishing a robust network is essential. Make connections with alumni, go to all networking events, and cultivate sincere relationships.
- Participate in Class Discussions: Learning and reputation-building require active engagement. To stand out, speak up, pose intelligent queries, and participate in case discussions.
- Put Soft Skills First: Prioritize the development of teamwork, leadership, and communication in addition to quantitative skills. In the business sector, these soft skills are crucial for career progression.
- Make Use of Career Services: The career center at your school is an excellent resource. To get your ideal job, start your job search early, attend workshops, and collaborate with career coaches.
- Keep Up with Industry Developments: Follow market trends and business news. You can improve your professional knowledge by reading journals such as the Harvard Business Review or the Wall Street Journal.
- Engage in extracurricular activities: Join student organizations and clubs that share your interests. This is a fantastic method to develop your leadership abilities and expand your network beyond your immediate group of friends.
- Keep Your Health in Check: The MBA path is rigorous. Put your physical and mental well-being first by eating healthily, exercising, getting enough sleep, and taking breaks to prevent burnout.
