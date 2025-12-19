What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Calcutta?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is one of the best IIMs and is also known for its rewarding CAT performance above everything else. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta’s cutoff strategy is mostly score-centric in comparison to IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad. The academic culture of IIM Calcutta is reflected in its selection philosophy. The values of the IIM Calcutta lay more emphasis on quantitative rigour, exam performance under duress and conceptual clarity. Those students who wish to join the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta should know that the institute gives more importance to academic background and professional experience; however, throughout the shortlisting process, the CAT score carries a dominating weight during the admission process.

What Does the IIM Calcutta Cutoff Represent? The CAT cutoff serves as a hard academic filter at IIM Calcutta. Although it serves as a basic filter, the IIM Calcutta cutoff is the minimum CAT percentile (both overall and sectional) that a candidate appearing in the CAT exam should meet to be considered for the next stage, which includes WAT (Writing Ability Test) and PI (Personal Interview) for admissions. However, the CAT minimum cutoff is not a guarantee of admission because the final selection primarily depends on a comprehensive composite score that includes several factors, like:- Academics,

Work Experience

Diversity factors The cutoff pattern of the CAT exam for those students who seek admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta signifies two important things, which are as follows:-

Eligibility requirements:- It is the minimum score which is required to pass the first step and showcases the candidate's level of CAT proficiency.

Sectional Value:- The admission to IIM Calcutta is not based only on the marks obtained in the CAT exam, but also includes (VARC, QA, and DILR) must have minimum scores. Also, check, What Comes Next in the IIM Selection Process After CAT Result 2025? There are two steps involved in shortlisting a candidate for admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta once the candidate qualifies for the CAT 2025 exam. The institute prepares a shortlist of those candidates who qualify the minimum cutoff percentile set by the institute for the CAT 2025 exam and who will be called for the next two stages, that is:- Writing Ability Test (WAT)

Personal Interview (PI)