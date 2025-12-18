Which Engineering Branch is called the Factory Engineering?

When any individual, be it a student or a working professional, imagines factories, a picture of electrical systems being managed by electrical engineers or machinery being created by mechanical engineers is formed. But factories are a complex system, which includes people, money, time, materials and decisions, rather than merely a collection of equipment. This is where industrial engineering comes into play. This engineering branch views the whole plant as one connected system rather than concentrating on a single machine or part. This engineering branch also focuses on how factories and production systems operate as a whole, from raw materials flow to workers' productivity, quality assurance, cost reduction, etc. For this reason, it is commonly referred to as Factory Engineering. What is Industrial Engineering?

Factory Engineering is a branch of engineering that is concerned with planning, optimising the entire process of creating things, and controlling, from machinery to system efficiency. It is principally manufacturing engineering or production engineering, which is frequently paired with Industrial Engineering. These disciplines, which are closely associated with mechanical engineering, guarantee effective resource utilisation, superior quality, seamless factory operations and economical operations. By combining people, information, equipment, materials, and energy, industrial engineering (IE) aims to reduce waste (time, money, and resources) and increase productivity, quality, and efficiency in complex systems, organisations and processes. Given below is the core focus of industrial engineering and the key disciplines which are involved in this branch:-