Which University Ranks 1st for Engineering and Technology Worldwide?

MIT Admissions: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the titan of engineering and technology in the world of higher education. For a record-breaking 14 years in a row, MIT has been ranked #1 in the QS World University Rankings for the 2025–2026 academic calendar.

Its dominance is supported by a near-perfect score on important measures, including academic reputation, employer reputation, and research citations per faculty, rather than just being a matter of status. MIT's "Mens et Manus" (Mind and Hand) ethic guarantees that theoretical discoveries in its labs, from developments in quantum computing to renewable energy, are quickly converted into practical industrial applications.

Even if MIT is in the lead, there is intense competition at the peak. Harvard University and Stanford University took the top two slots for engineering in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) topic rankings, with MIT coming in at number three.