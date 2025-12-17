What Was the IIT Guwahati Cutoff for JEE Advanced 2025?

Thousands of students who appeared or are appearing for the upcoming JEE Mains 2026 exam check their counselling portals every day once they have appeared for the exam to calculate rather than enjoy the release of JEE Advances results. The question every JEE aspirant has in their minds after appearing for the exam is, Will my rank be enough to get admission to an IIT? And this question also dominates conversations and discussions as soon as the results are announced. However, the cutoffs and the opening and closing ranks significantly impact admissions of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and any other institute or college which accepts JEE Mains and Advanced marks. During the JoSAA counselling of 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati quietly emerged as one of the most popular IITs.

IIT Guwahati, once thought to be geographically remote, is now academically central due to the outstanding placement reports, increased student preference and increased research output. And out of the 23 IITs in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has also become a dream choice for the aspirants because of the beautiful campus, expanding international recognition, and excellent academics. What Does Cutoff Mean for IIT Admissions? The term cutoff is sometimes misunderstood by students as are fixed qualification line. Thousands of students' preferences, seat intake, and category-wise reservation procedures during JoSAA counselling actually shape IIT cutoffs. In the context of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) admissions, cutoffs refer to the minimum score (or rank) which are required to be eligible for JEE Advanced (qualifying cutoff) and the minimum rank required to be eligible for admission to a particular IIT engineering discipline. These are both determined by JoSAA and vary annually depending on the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates appearing in the JEE Exam, and the number of seats available, which vary by category. It is basically the cutoff point to advance to the next round or guarantee a place.

There are two types of cutoffs, namely:- Admission Cutoff for IITs:- It is the final rank or score which is required for admission into a specific or preferred IIT branch during the JoSAA counselling.

Qualifying Cutoff for JEE Advanced:- It is the minimum JEE Main scores, including both overall and in each topic, which are required to be qualified to take JEE Advanced and receive a rank. What is the difference between Cutoff and OR, and CR? Many people get confused between opening and closing ranks and cutoffs. Opening and closing ranks describe the range of ranks that the students received a seat in a particular or preferred institute or course during each counselling round, with the opening rank being the highest rank (best seat) and the closing rank being the lowest rank (last seat). Whereas the cutoff is the minimum score which is required to qualify for an exam or counselling. Cutoff basically places you in the merit pool, and opening and closing ranks indicate where seats were filled for a given program within that pool.