Which Indian States have IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS together?

Nov 10, 2025, 18:07 IST

This article recognises and lists the Indian states that are home to all four major national institutions, IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), NITs (National Institutes of Technology), IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management), and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).

Indian States That have IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS
Indian states that have IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS together:-  Choosing the correct state to pursue their higher education is now as vital as selecting the right college. Nowadays, students not only seek an environment that offers broad academic knowledge, but also cross-disciplinary collaborations and several national-level opportunities in the same state, rather than hosting just one good institute.

There are only a few Indian states that host four of India’s most famous universities in engineering, management, technology and medical sciences, i.e., IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), NIT (National Institute of Technology), IIM (Indian Institute of Management), and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).

This unusual combination instantly boosts the state’s academic profile. It promotes an energetic atmosphere in which engineering students interact with management academics, and medical researchers cooperate with technological innovators.  For students, this combination means more opportunities to engage in national and international competitions, inter-institutional events, deeper learning experiences, and increased networking opportunities.

As the demand for high-quality multidisciplinary education increases, understanding whether these states have all four institutions becomes extremely beneficial. This article will delve into the specific Indian states that offer this top academic combination and other important details.

Why Are IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS Important for a State?

When the state has all four outstanding institutions, IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS, together, it transforms into a robust academic environment rather than just an educational hub. Students get acquainted with a variety of disciplines, including engineering, administration, medicine, and applied sciences. The states hosting this combination of students naturally attract more scholars, corporate collaborations, national-level events, and a diversified student body from all over India.

Given below are some of the key benefits of hosting the four major institutions, IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS together in a state:-

Which Indian States have IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS together?

There are more than ten Indian states that host the four major renowned institutions,i.e.,

  • IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)

  • IIM (Indian Institute of Management)

  • NIT (National Institute of Technology)

  • AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)

The proximity of institutions like management (IIM), engineering (IIT and NIT), and medicine (AIIMS) offers special chances for cooperation and innovation. The presence of these institutes attracts top talent from all across the country, generating a big pool of skilled workers. Given below is the list of the Indian states that host the four major institutions, along with the institutes' names:-

States

IIT

IIM

NIT

AIIMS

Rajasthan

IIT Jodhpur

IIM Udaipur

NIT Jaipur

AIIMS Jodhpur

Uttar Pradesh

IIM Lucknow

MNNIT Allahabad

  • AIIMS Raebarelli

  • AIIMS Gorakhpur

West Bengal

IIT Kharagpur

IIM Calcutta

NIT Durgapur

AIIMS Kalyani

Orissa

IIT Bhubhneshwar

IIM Smabalpur

NIT Rourkela 

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

Madhya Pradesh

IIT Indore

IIM Indore

MANIT Bhopal

AIIMS Bhopal

Jammu

IIT Jammu

IIM Jammu

NIT Srinagar

AIIMS Vijaypur

Uttarakhand

IIT Roorkee

IIM Kashipur

NIT Garhwal

AIIMS Rishikesh

Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras

IIM Trichy

NIT Trichy

AIIMS Madurai

Bihar

IIT Patna

IIM Bodhgaya

NIT Patna 

Assam

IIT Guwahati

IIM Guwahati 

NIT Silachar

AIIMS Guwahati

Andhra Pradesh

IIT Tirupati

IIM Vizag

NIT Tadepalligudem

AIIMS Manglagiri

Gujarat

IIT Gandhinagar

IIM Ahmedabad

SVNIT Surat

AIIMS Rajkot

Maharashtra

IIT Bombay

  • IIM Nagpur

  • IIM Mumbai

NIT Nagpur

AIIMS Nagpur

Jharkhand

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIM Ranchi

NIT Jamshedpur

AIIMS Deograh

Punjab

IIT Ropar

IIM Amritsar

NIT Jalandhar

AIIMS Bhatinda

Himachal Pradesh

IIT Mandi

IIM Sirmaur

NIT Hamirpur

AIIMS Bilaspur

Chhattisgrah

IIT Bhilai

IIM Raipur

NIT Raipur

AIIMS Raipur

It is more than simply a coincidence that IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS  are all hosted in the same state; it is a symbol of the country's infrastructure, long-term investment in talent development, and educational planning. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar have created a multidisciplinary academic environment that helps students at all stages of development.

