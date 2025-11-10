Which Indian States have IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS together?

Indian states that have IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS together:- Choosing the correct state to pursue their higher education is now as vital as selecting the right college. Nowadays, students not only seek an environment that offers broad academic knowledge, but also cross-disciplinary collaborations and several national-level opportunities in the same state, rather than hosting just one good institute.
There are only a few Indian states that host four of India’s most famous universities in engineering, management, technology and medical sciences, i.e., IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), NIT (National Institute of Technology), IIM (Indian Institute of Management), and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).
This unusual combination instantly boosts the state’s academic profile. It promotes an energetic atmosphere in which engineering students interact with management academics, and medical researchers cooperate with technological innovators. For students, this combination means more opportunities to engage in national and international competitions, inter-institutional events, deeper learning experiences, and increased networking opportunities.
As the demand for high-quality multidisciplinary education increases, understanding whether these states have all four institutions becomes extremely beneficial. This article will delve into the specific Indian states that offer this top academic combination and other important details.
Also, check Which are the two cities in India to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS together?
Why Are IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS Important for a State?
When the state has all four outstanding institutions, IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS, together, it transforms into a robust academic environment rather than just an educational hub. Students get acquainted with a variety of disciplines, including engineering, administration, medicine, and applied sciences. The states hosting this combination of students naturally attract more scholars, corporate collaborations, national-level events, and a diversified student body from all over India.
Given below are some of the key benefits of hosting the four major institutions, IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS together in a state:-
Which Indian States have IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS together?
There are more than ten Indian states that host the four major renowned institutions,i.e.,
-
IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)
-
IIM (Indian Institute of Management)
-
NIT (National Institute of Technology)
-
AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)
The proximity of institutions like management (IIM), engineering (IIT and NIT), and medicine (AIIMS) offers special chances for cooperation and innovation. The presence of these institutes attracts top talent from all across the country, generating a big pool of skilled workers. Given below is the list of the Indian states that host the four major institutions, along with the institutes' names:-
|
States
|
IIT
|
IIM
|
NIT
|
AIIMS
|
Rajasthan
|
IIM Udaipur
|
NIT Jaipur
|
AIIMS Jodhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
IIM Lucknow
|
MNNIT Allahabad
|
|
West Bengal
|
IIM Calcutta
|
NIT Durgapur
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
Orissa
|
IIM Smabalpur
|
NIT Rourkela
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
IIM Indore
|
MANIT Bhopal
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
Jammu
|
IIM Jammu
|
NIT Srinagar
|
AIIMS Vijaypur
|
Uttarakhand
|
IIM Kashipur
|
NIT Garhwal
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
Tamil Nadu
|
NIT Trichy
|
AIIMS Madurai
|
Bihar
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
NIT Patna
|
|
Assam
|
IIM Guwahati
|
NIT Silachar
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
IIT Tirupati
|
IIM Vizag
|
NIT Tadepalligudem
|
AIIMS Manglagiri
|
Gujarat
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
SVNIT Surat
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
Maharashtra
|
|
NIT Nagpur
|
Jharkhand
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
IIM Ranchi
|
NIT Jamshedpur
|
Punjab
|
IIM Amritsar
|
NIT Jalandhar
|
AIIMS Bhatinda
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
NIT Hamirpur
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
Chhattisgrah
|
IIT Bhilai
|
NIT Raipur
|
AIIMS Raipur
It is more than simply a coincidence that IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS are all hosted in the same state; it is a symbol of the country's infrastructure, long-term investment in talent development, and educational planning. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar have created a multidisciplinary academic environment that helps students at all stages of development.
Also, check:-
-
Which Indian States are Home to IIT, IIM and NIT Institutes?
-
Which State has the Most Number of Polytechnic Colleges in India?
-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial