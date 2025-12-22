Which was the First IIT to Offer A B.Tech in Data Science?

In this digital era, data is very important to innovation rather than only an outcome of an organisation. Skilled professionals who can analyse and utilise data have an increasing demand, from artificial intelligence in finance to predictive analytics in healthcare. Acknowledging the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the data science sector, there was one IIT which became the first IIT to offer a B.Tech degree in Data Science.

The first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to offer a complete Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Data Science was the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. This degree was first launched in May 2019. The B.Tech in Data Science and Engineering program welcomed its inaugural class of students in August of the same year. This degree was launched in response to the increasing need for data science specialists. This degree teaches students to gather, analyse, and process massive data sets to produce useful insights.