Which was the First IIT to Offer A B.Tech in Data Science?

In this digital era, data is very important to innovation rather than only an outcome of an organisation. Skilled professionals who can analyse and utilise data have an increasing demand, from artificial intelligence in finance to predictive analytics in healthcare. Acknowledging the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the data science sector, there was one IIT which became the first IIT to offer a B.Tech degree in Data Science.
The first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to offer a complete Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Data Science was the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. This degree was first launched in May 2019. The B.Tech in Data Science and Engineering program welcomed its inaugural class of students in August of the same year. This degree was launched in response to the increasing need for data science specialists. This degree teaches students to gather, analyse, and process massive data sets to produce useful insights.
Since then, other IITs, such as IIT Guwahati (2021) and IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur (both introduced this course in 2024).
Why IIT Mandi Introduced the B.Tech in Data Science?
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is renowned for its advanced educational philosophy. The institute, which is located in the picturesque Himalayan region, has always placed a strong emphasis on research-driven and cutting-edge programs. Due to the exponential growth in data, IIT Mandi launched the B. Tech in Data Science (DSE), realising the urgent need for qualified professionals to analyse it.
The major focus of the program is to connect theory, like maths, computer science, and statistics. Given below are some of the reasons why IIT Mandi introduced a Bachelor of Technology degree in Data Science and Engineering:-
A major turning point in Indian technical education, IIT Mandi’s B.Tech in Data Science reflects the school’s dedication to interdisciplinary study and innovation. This program is more than just a degree for students who are enthusiastic about data, analytics, and artificial intelligence; it's a doorway to the future of technology.
