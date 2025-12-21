What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Bangalore?

Every year, thousands of CAT aspirants consider the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore to be more than simply another business school; for some students, it is their ultimate goal. IIM Bangalore stands for elite-peer learning, intellectual rigour, leadership-driven instruction, and a solid international reputation.
But there is a lingering question that naturally sweeps the Google search bars, discussion groups and the very late-night self-doubting sessions once the candidate has appeared for the CAT exam, and that is,
‘Will my cutoff percentile be enough for IIM Bangalore?’
But behind this very simple question is a very complicated reality. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s cutoff serves more as a portal, where the minimum cutoff percentile functions as a very distinct qualifying line. This cutoff percentile does not assure success by just clearing it, but it advances you to other steps of the admission process.
What Does IIM Bangalore Cutoff Mean?
The CAT cutoff is only a screening barrier at IIM Bangalore; it is not a selection benchmark. The minimum cutoff percentile of IIM Bangalore is the minimum performance level which is necessary to be taken and qualifies to be taken into consideration for additional rounds involved in the admission process of IIM Bangalore.
The cutoff merely serves as the gatekeeper instead of a guarantee, and it is very important to be qualified to proceed further to the next stages, which include:-
-
WAT (Writing Ability Test)
-
PI (Personal Interview)
The top-tier and the popular IIMs typically demand a minimum cutoff percentile of above 90 for the general category, with separate sectional-wise category cutoffs, and it is lower for the reserved categories. However, the final admission to the Indian Institute of Bangalore depends on the overall profile, like work experience, academics, and diversity, in addition to the interview. For a better understanding of how the CAT 2025 cutoff will be determined by the institute, the process is explained below:-
-
A candidate who has achieved a certain minimum cutoff score across all CAT 2025 areas makes up the first shortlist.
-
Candidates are only taken into consideration if they receive a minimum raw score that is positive in every CAT 2025 section.
-
The admission cutoff percentile to make up to the first shortlist is as follows:-
|
Given below is the list of the minimum percentile cutoff for CAT 2024 as set by IIM Bangalore, along with section-wise and overall percentile:-
|
Minimum Cutoff Percentile Requirements
|
Catgeory
|
QA
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
Overall
|
General
|
75
|
80
|
75
|
85
|
EWS
|
65
|
70
|
65
|
75
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
|
SC
|
60
|
65
|
60
|
70
|
ST
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
(Disclaimer:- This table has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.)
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore CAT 2025 is only the first step into one of the most rigorous assessment processes in Indian management education, not the end. Early awareness of this reality helps candidates make better preparation, application, and backup choices.
Related Searches:-
|
College Fest Calendar 2026: Major Indian College Fests Students Should Look Out For
|
Which Engineering Branch is known as the Deep Cold Engineering?