Rajasthan VDO Result 2025

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Bangalore?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 21, 2025, 18:49 IST

Although IIM Bangalore has one of the highest CAT 2025 cutoffs in India, a call is not guaranteed by the percentile score achieved in the exam alone. This article discusses the minimum cutoff percentile required, including both overall and sectional, to advance to the next steps of the admission process.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Bangalore?
What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Bangalore?

Every year, thousands of CAT aspirants consider the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore to be more than simply another business school; for some students, it is their ultimate goal. IIM Bangalore stands for elite-peer learning, intellectual rigour, leadership-driven instruction, and a solid international reputation. 

But there is a lingering question that naturally sweeps the Google search bars, discussion groups and the very late-night self-doubting sessions once the candidate has appeared for the CAT exam, and that is,

‘Will my cutoff percentile be enough for IIM Bangalore?’

But behind this very simple question is a very complicated reality. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s cutoff serves more as a portal, where the minimum cutoff percentile functions as a very distinct qualifying line. This cutoff percentile does not assure success by just clearing it, but it advances you to other steps of the admission process.

What Does IIM Bangalore Cutoff Mean?

The CAT cutoff is only a screening barrier at IIM Bangalore; it is not a selection benchmark. The minimum cutoff percentile of IIM Bangalore is the minimum performance level which is necessary to be taken and qualifies to be taken into consideration for additional rounds involved in the admission process of IIM Bangalore.

The cutoff merely serves as the gatekeeper instead of a guarantee, and it is very important to be qualified to proceed further to the next stages, which include:-

  • WAT (Writing Ability Test)

  • PI (Personal Interview)

The top-tier and the popular IIMs typically demand a minimum cutoff percentile of above 90 for the general category, with separate sectional-wise category cutoffs, and it is lower for the reserved categories. However, the final admission to the Indian Institute of Bangalore depends on the overall profile, like work experience, academics, and diversity, in addition to the interview. For a better understanding of how the CAT 2025 cutoff will be determined by the institute, the process is explained below:-

  • A candidate who has achieved a certain minimum cutoff score across all CAT 2025 areas makes up the first shortlist.

  • Candidates are only taken into consideration if they receive a minimum raw score that is positive in every CAT 2025 section.

  • The admission cutoff percentile to make up to the first shortlist is as follows:-

  • A pre-PI (Personal Interview) score is created for applicants on the initial stage. The other stage weights for various components, which are as follows:-

  1. 10th Board Score = 10

  2. 12th Board Score = 10

  3. CAT = 55

  4. Bachelor’s Degree = 10

  5. Professional Training or Work Experience = 10

  6. Gender Diversity = 5

Given below is the list of the minimum percentile cutoff for CAT 2024 as set by IIM Bangalore, along with section-wise and overall percentile:-

 

Minimum Cutoff Percentile Requirements

Catgeory

QA

VARC

DILR

Overall

General

75

80

75

85

EWS

65

70

65

75

PwD

50

50

50

60

SC

60

65

60

70

ST

55

55

55

65

(Disclaimer:- This table has been taken from the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore CAT 2025 is only the first step into one of the most rigorous assessment processes in Indian management education, not the end. Early awareness of this reality helps candidates make better preparation, application, and backup choices. 

Related Searches:-

College Fest Calendar 2026: Major Indian College Fests Students Should Look Out For

Which Were the Biggest Indian College Fests of 2025?

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 for IIM Ahmedabad?

What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Calcutta?

Which Engineering Branch is called the Factory Engineering?

Which Indian Business Schools Are Triple Accredited?

What Was the IIT Guwahati Cutoff for JEE Advanced 2025?

Which Engineering Branch is called the Universal Engineer?

Which Central University has the Largest Campus Area?

Which Engineering Branch is known as the Deep Cold Engineering?

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories