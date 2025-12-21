What is the Minimum Cutoff For CAT 2025 For IIM Bangalore?

Every year, thousands of CAT aspirants consider the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore to be more than simply another business school; for some students, it is their ultimate goal. IIM Bangalore stands for elite-peer learning, intellectual rigour, leadership-driven instruction, and a solid international reputation.

But there is a lingering question that naturally sweeps the Google search bars, discussion groups and the very late-night self-doubting sessions once the candidate has appeared for the CAT exam, and that is,



‘Will my cutoff percentile be enough for IIM Bangalore?’

But behind this very simple question is a very complicated reality. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s cutoff serves more as a portal, where the minimum cutoff percentile functions as a very distinct qualifying line. This cutoff percentile does not assure success by just clearing it, but it advances you to other steps of the admission process.