There is a majority of Indian students who wish to pursue their higher education in the management field base their decision about any popular and renowned business school on a few factors, like rankings, brand names, and placement record, like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Indian School of Business (ISB), XLRI, or FMS.
However, there is a very different lens which is used to evaluate the B-schools worldwide, and that is international accreditation. Infrastructure and package numbers are not the only factors that contribute to the triple accreditation of an institute. The triple accreditation is given when the institute is assessed on factors which are as follows:-
Faculty research
Industry integration
Teaching quality
Global exposure
Ethical Standards
The triple accreditation is typically given through multi-year audits. Understanding what triple accreditation means can help the student go beyond rankings and assess true worldwide standing, if you're a college student considering an MBA.
What does Triple Accreditation mean?
Triple accreditation, which is sometimes referred to as the Triple Crown, represents that a business school has simultaneously received and is recognised by the three most prominent worldwide organisations, which are as follows:-
There is only a fraction of institutions worldwide which have attained this differentiation, which guarantees students high standards in teaching, career preparation, and research. This triple accreditation represents extraordinary quality, strict standards, and global relevance in business education.
Which Indian Business Schools are Triple Accredited?
Many students who are MBA aspirants believe that renowned and prominent private universities or several Indian Institutes of Management must already have triple accreditation. But the reality is much more selective. Even though there are many management schools in India, there are only a handful of management schools which have successfully fulfilled the demanding standard of all three international accreditation bodies.
Given below is the list of some of the Indian Business Schools which have received the triple accreditation:-
Triple accreditation is about institutional recognition and worldwide trust rather than just prestige. The fact that there are about only seven business schools in India, including both private and government institutes, helps the student put MBA options in a larger, global setting. Accreditations define lasting academic credibility, whereas rankings may gain notice.
