Which Indian Business Schools are Triple Accredited?

There is a majority of Indian students who wish to pursue their higher education in the management field base their decision about any popular and renowned business school on a few factors, like rankings, brand names, and placement record, like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Indian School of Business (ISB), XLRI, or FMS.

However, there is a very different lens which is used to evaluate the B-schools worldwide, and that is international accreditation. Infrastructure and package numbers are not the only factors that contribute to the triple accreditation of an institute. The triple accreditation is given when the institute is assessed on factors which are as follows:-

Faculty research

Industry integration

Teaching quality

Global exposure

Ethical Standards

The triple accreditation is typically given through multi-year audits. Understanding what triple accreditation means can help the student go beyond rankings and assess true worldwide standing, if you're a college student considering an MBA.