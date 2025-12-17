What Comes Next in the IIM Selection Process After CAT Result 2025?

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the CAT Answer Key 2025 for all three slots on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet from iimcat.ac.in to review their performance and can get an idea about their expected score. Now, the next phase involves understanding your performance, raising objections (if necessary), and preparing for the subsequent stages of the admission process. After the release of the IIM CAT Answer Key 2025, many candidates feel confused about the next steps, about the IIM admission process, GD-PI rounds, and final selection. Here’s a detailed guide on what to do after the CAT answer key is out: Calculate Your Estimated CAT 2025 Score

After downloading the CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key and response sheet, the candidates need to match their answers question by question. After matching answers, calculate your raw score. Use the CAT marking scheme to calculate your estimated score: Correct Answer: +3 marks.

Incorrect Answer (MCQs): -1 mark.

No Negative Marking for Non-MCQs. Add your scores from all three sections (VARC, DILR, QA) to determine your total. This score will give you a rough idea of your performance. CAT 2025 Result Date After checking all the objections raised by candidates, the exam authority releases the final answer key. Once this is done, the CAT 2025 result is prepared and announced. The CAT 2025 result is usually declared within one month after the exam, and it is expected to be released by the last of December 2025 or the first week of January 2026.

Planning for the Next Steps The CAT score reflects your absolute performance, while the percentile indicates your relative standing. The CAT percentile is a relative score, signifying a candidate's marks in the CAT 2025 exam. It categorises candidates based on their performance compared to other CAT test takers. Each IIM and other top B-schools have specific sectional and overall cutoffs to shortlist candidates. If you meet the cutoff, you’ll be invited for: Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT) Non-IIM Colleges Accepting CAT 2025 Score If your CAT 2025 exam did not go as expected and your estimated score is below last year’s IIM cut-offs, do not lose heart. Missing an IIM call does not mean the end of your MBA journey. There are many reputed B-schools in India that accept CAT scores and offer excellent management education. You can explore these institutes based on your score, preferences, and location. Below is a list of some top non-IIM B-schools that you can consider for admission.