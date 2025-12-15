WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 Out Today: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at psc.wb.gov.in For Exam on Dec 28

WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 : The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 today i.e. on December 15, on its official website. The Clerkship exam for Part 2 is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the WBPSC Clerkship exam are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same with valid photo identity proof at the exam venue. The Commission will not release any duplicate admit card so candidates are advised to download their hall ticket as soon as the link is activated at the from the official website -https://psc.wb.gov.in.

WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 Link

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will activate the hall ticket download link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.