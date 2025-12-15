WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 Out Today: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at psc.wb.gov.in For Exam on Dec 28

WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 : The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to release the WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 today i.e. on December 15, on its official website. The Clerkship exam for Part 2 is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the WBPSC Clerkship exam are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same with valid photo identity proof at the exam venue. The Commission will not release any duplicate admit card so candidates are advised to download their hall ticket as soon as the link is activated at the from the official website -https://psc.wb.gov.in.
WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 Link
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will activate the hall ticket download link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
|
WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025
|
Direct Link
WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had launched the recruitment drive for Clerkship. To help candidates quickly understand regarding the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
|Post Name
|WBPSC Clerkship
|Admit Card release date
|December 15, 2025
|Exam Date
|December 28, 2025
How to Download WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https://psc.wb.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the Clerkship Admit Card option available on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
WBPSC Clerkship Selection Process 2025
Under the selection process for WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025, candidates will have to appear in different rounds/stages. As per the notification released, there will be three stages in the Clerkship exam including-
- Part I Exam (Objective Type)
- Part II Exam (Conventional Type)
- Computer Application and Ability of Typing
- Medical Test
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation