BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 (PST/PET) Out – Check Direct Download Link & Exam Date

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Admit Card for the initial phase of the Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025. The BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 has been released for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who have successfully completed the online application form can download and print their BSF Tradesman Hall Ticket from the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 OUT

The BSF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025 was released on December 12, 2025. The PET/PST exam is scheduled to start on December 26, 2025. The admit card contains the shift time, reporting time, and examination centre name and address Candidates click on the direct link below to download the BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025.