BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 (PST/PET) Out – Check Direct Download Link & Exam Date

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Admit Card for the initial phase of the Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025. The BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 has been released for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who have successfully completed the online application form can download and print their BSF Tradesman Hall Ticket from the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 OUT
The BSF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025 was released on December 12, 2025. The PET/PST exam is scheduled to start on December 26, 2025. The admit card contains the shift time, reporting time, and examination centre name and address Candidates click on the direct link below to download the BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025.
BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025
BSF Tradesman Admit Card: Overview
BSF has released BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 for PST/PET for trades such as
Cook, Water Carrier, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Carpenter, and others. Check the table below for BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Tradesman)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,588 Posts (Approx.)
|
Admit Card Status (Phase-I)
|
December 22, 2025
|
Phase-I Exam (PET/PST) Date
|
December 26, 2025 onwards
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
Registration ID / Email ID and Password
|
Official Website
|
rectt.bsf.gov.in
How to Download the BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the BSF Constable (Tradesman) admit card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official Border Security Force recruitment website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
- On the homepage, check for the 'Candidate Login' or 'Admit Card' section/tab.
- Now click on the link for "Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025" or the link specifically for "PET/PST Admit Card Download".
- Enter your details, such as Registration ID and Password.
- Enter the provided captcha and click on the 'Login' or 'Submit' button.
- Your BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details thoroughly.
- Download the PDF file and take at least two clear, high-quality printouts of the admit card
Details Mentioned on the BSF Tradesman Hall Ticket
After downloading the admit card, candidates check all the details mentioned on the BSF Tradesman Admit Card. Any discrepancy should be reported immediately to the BSF recruiting authority for timely correction. Check the list below for details mentioned in it.
- Candidate’s Name and Father’s Name
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Candidate’s Photograph and Signature
- Post Applied For (e.g., Constable Tradesman - Cook)
- Date and Time of PET/PST
