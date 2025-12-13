EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Using Your Visual Perception, Can You Find the Hidden Animal in this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion?

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 13, 2025, 23:00 IST

Test your visual perception with this tricky geometrical optical illusion. Can your eagle-eye vision spot the hidden animal within the 3D bulging wave-like pattern? This brain teaser challenges your IQ, observation skills, and 20/20 eyesight in seconds.

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where our perception of thinking about an image differs from objective reality. These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations. These types of geometrical optical illusions are used in art, psychology, and neuroscience to study visual perception and the brain’s processing mechanisms, showing how sight is not just about what the eyes see but how the brain interprets it.

Today, we have designed a black-and-white optical illusion, in which your observation and visual perception will be tested through this puzzle.

So, let’s start!

comodo dragon-que

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image seems to be a black-and-white optical illusion made up of a dense grid of small white squares on a dark background.

At first glance, the pattern appears purely geometric, with bulging, wave-like or spherical distortions across the surface, creating a strong sense of depth and motion even though the image is static. 

The repeated squares curve inward and outward, tricking the brain into seeing three-dimensional shapes.

You have 11 seconds to solve this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Animal in this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion in 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Animal in this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion in 11 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion Challenge: Which Animal Is Hidden?

So, are you excited to know which animal is hidden in this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion challenge? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. It is a Komodo Dragon; this is the hidden animal in this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion.

comodo dragon-sol

So, now you all know which animal is hidden in this 3D Bulging Wave-Like Optical Illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation skills and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

