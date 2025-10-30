CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
By Gurmeet Kaur
Oct 30, 2025, 18:10 IST

CBSE has released the final Class 10 Date Sheet 2026. The board exams will be held from February 17 to March 10, 2026. Check the complete subject-wise schedule and download the CBSE 10th exam time table PDF here.

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 10 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

CBSE Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2026. As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will commence on February 17, 2026, and conclude on March 10, 2026. The Board has retained the exam dates for all major subjects as mentioned in the tentative date sheet released in September 2025, while a few minor or additional subjects have been revised. Students can check the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10 exam schedule 2026 and download the official date sheet PDF in this article below.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026: Key Highlights & Changes

Major subject dates retained

  • The tentative date sheet released on 24 September 2025 had set the main Class 10 exam window from 17 February 2026 onwards.
  • In the final date sheet, the start date remains 17 February 2026 for the first paper.
  • Thus, for core subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science and languages, the board has largely retained the dates as in the tentative list.

Revisions for additional/minor subjects

As per recent news, a few “minor” or additional subjects (for example, Foreign Languages, Home Science, vocational subjects) have been re-scheduled.

For instance:

  • The Home Science paper was moved from 26 February to 18 February 2026.
  • French paper now appears on 10 March 2026, which is a shift from its earlier date.
  • These adjustments seem to have been made following feedback from students regarding short gaps between papers and preparation time.

CBSE Two-phase Exam System (for reference)

  • Though this article primarily focuses on the date sheet, it’s worth noting that for Class 10 the board is implementing a two-phase exam system (first mandatory exam in February–March and second optional/improvement exam later).
  • However, the final date sheet covers the first phase schedule for all students.

Important Dates and Key Highlights at a Glance

Event / Detail

Description

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic Session

2025–26

Exam Name

CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2026

Date Sheet Release Date

30 October 2025

First Exam Date

17 February 2026

Last Exam Date (Phase 1)

10 March 2026

Exam Timing

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM (for general theory papers)

Exam Duration

2 to 3 hours (depending on subject)

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper Mode)

Type of Questions

Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Case-Based Questions

Subjects Covered

All major and minor subjects, including vocational and additional papers

Practical/Internal Assessments

To be conducted by schools prior to the theory exams (January–February 2026)

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

Final Date Sheet 2026 for CBSE Class 10: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

Here is the detailed subject-wise timetable as per the final date sheet for Phase 1:

Date

Day

Time

Subject Code(s)

Subject

17 Feb 2026

Tuesday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

041, 241

Mathematics (Standard & Basic) 

18 Feb 2026

Wednesday

10:30 AM–12:30 PM*

064

Home Science

20 Feb 2026

Friday

10:30 AM–12:30 PM*

407, 412, 416, 418

Beauty & Wellness; Marketing & Sales; Multi Skill Foundation; Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science

21 Feb 2026

Saturday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

101, 184

English (Communicative)

English (Language & Literature)

23 Feb 2026

Monday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

003, 004, 005, 006, 009, 010, 011, 089

Urdu Course–A; Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Telugu (Telangana)

24 Feb 2026

Tuesday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

154, 254

Elements of Business; Urdu Course–B

25 Feb 2026

Wednesday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

Science (General)

26 Feb 2026

Thursday

10:30 AM–12:30 PM*

401, 403, 404, 405, 406, 408, 409, 419, 411, 413, 420, 421, 422

Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation

27 Feb 2026

Friday

 

165, 402, 417

Computer Applications
Information Technology
AI

28 Feb 2026

Saturday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

016, 119, 122, 131, 132, 133, 134

Arabic; Sanskrit (Communicative); Rai; Gurung; Tamang; Shepa

2 Mar 2026

Monday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

002, 085

Hindi Course-A; Hindi Course-B

3 Mar 2026

Tuesday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

017, 020, 076, 088, 089, 090, 091

Tibetan; German; National Cadet Corps; Bhoti; Limboo; Lepcha; Carnatic Music (Vocal)

5 Mar 2026

Thursday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

 

Sindhi

Malayalam

Odia

Kannada

6 Mar 2026

Friday

10:30 AM–12:30 PM

049

Painting

7 Mar 2026

Saturday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

087

Social Science 

9 Mar 2026

Monday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM or 10:30 AM–12:30 PM (Depending on subjects)

 

Telugu
Russian
Limboo
Lepcha
Nepali

10 Mar 2026

Tuesday

10:30 AM–1:30 PM

018

French

* Some papers are of shorter duration (typically vocational/minor subjects) and end by 12:30 PM.

Note: Students should download the official PDF to check full subject codes, specific regional languages, and any additional subjects.

Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF (FINAL)

Important Instructions for Students

  1. Download & print the final date sheet PDF and stick a copy on your notice board.
  2. Verify your subject codes: Especially if you are taking additional/minor or vocational subjects — ensure your registration corresponds with the paper shown in the schedule.
  3. Plan revision accordingly: With dates confirmed for core subjects as before, maintain your current study schedule. For minor subjects (with shifted dates), adjust your revision timeline to match the new gap and sequence.
  4. Note the time slot: Most papers begin at 10:30 AM in the first phase. Arrive at the centre well ahead of time.
  5. Check for practical/internal assessment dates: While this article focuses on theory exams, practicals and internal assessments are typically scheduled earlier—look for your school-specific communication.
  6. Stay updated: Though this is the final date sheet, keep an eye on any circulars from CBSE or your school for last-minute changes.

