CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 10 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

CBSE Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2026. As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will commence on February 17, 2026, and conclude on March 10, 2026. The Board has retained the exam dates for all major subjects as mentioned in the tentative date sheet released in September 2025, while a few minor or additional subjects have been revised. Students can check the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10 exam schedule 2026 and download the official date sheet PDF in this article below.
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026: Key Highlights & Changes
Major subject dates retained
- The tentative date sheet released on 24 September 2025 had set the main Class 10 exam window from 17 February 2026 onwards.
- In the final date sheet, the start date remains 17 February 2026 for the first paper.
- Thus, for core subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science and languages, the board has largely retained the dates as in the tentative list.
Revisions for additional/minor subjects
As per recent news, a few “minor” or additional subjects (for example, Foreign Languages, Home Science, vocational subjects) have been re-scheduled.
For instance:
- The Home Science paper was moved from 26 February to 18 February 2026.
- French paper now appears on 10 March 2026, which is a shift from its earlier date.
- These adjustments seem to have been made following feedback from students regarding short gaps between papers and preparation time.
CBSE Two-phase Exam System (for reference)
- Though this article primarily focuses on the date sheet, it’s worth noting that for Class 10 the board is implementing a two-phase exam system (first mandatory exam in February–March and second optional/improvement exam later).
- However, the final date sheet covers the first phase schedule for all students.
Important Dates and Key Highlights at a Glance
|
Event / Detail
|
Description
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Name
|
CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2026
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
30 October 2025
|
First Exam Date
|
17 February 2026
|
Last Exam Date (Phase 1)
|
10 March 2026
|
Exam Timing
|
10:30 AM to 1:30 PM (for general theory papers)
|
Exam Duration
|
2 to 3 hours (depending on subject)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper Mode)
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Case-Based Questions
|
Subjects Covered
|
All major and minor subjects, including vocational and additional papers
|
Practical/Internal Assessments
|
To be conducted by schools prior to the theory exams (January–February 2026)
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
Final Date Sheet 2026 for CBSE Class 10: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule
Here is the detailed subject-wise timetable as per the final date sheet for Phase 1:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Subject Code(s)
|
Subject
|
17 Feb 2026
|
Tuesday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
041, 241
|
Mathematics (Standard & Basic)
|
18 Feb 2026
|
Wednesday
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM*
|
064
|
Home Science
|
20 Feb 2026
|
Friday
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM*
|
407, 412, 416, 418
|
Beauty & Wellness; Marketing & Sales; Multi Skill Foundation; Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
|
21 Feb 2026
|
Saturday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
101, 184
|
English (Communicative)
English (Language & Literature)
|
23 Feb 2026
|
Monday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
003, 004, 005, 006, 009, 010, 011, 089
|
Urdu Course–A; Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Telugu (Telangana)
|
24 Feb 2026
|
Tuesday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
154, 254
|
Elements of Business; Urdu Course–B
|
25 Feb 2026
|
Wednesday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
—
|
Science (General)
|
26 Feb 2026
|
Thursday
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM*
|
401, 403, 404, 405, 406, 408, 409, 419, 411, 413, 420, 421, 422
|
Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
|
27 Feb 2026
|
Friday
|
|
165, 402, 417
|
Computer Applications
|
28 Feb 2026
|
Saturday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
016, 119, 122, 131, 132, 133, 134
|
Arabic; Sanskrit (Communicative); Rai; Gurung; Tamang; Shepa
|
2 Mar 2026
|
Monday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
002, 085
|
Hindi Course-A; Hindi Course-B
|
3 Mar 2026
|
Tuesday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
017, 020, 076, 088, 089, 090, 091
|
Tibetan; German; National Cadet Corps; Bhoti; Limboo; Lepcha; Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
5 Mar 2026
|
Thursday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
|
Sindhi
Malayalam
Odia
Kannada
|
6 Mar 2026
|
Friday
|
10:30 AM–12:30 PM
|
049
|
Painting
|
7 Mar 2026
|
Saturday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
087
|
Social Science
|
9 Mar 2026
|
Monday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM or 10:30 AM–12:30 PM (Depending on subjects)
|
|
Telugu
|
10 Mar 2026
|
Tuesday
|
10:30 AM–1:30 PM
|
018
|
French
* Some papers are of shorter duration (typically vocational/minor subjects) and end by 12:30 PM.
Note: Students should download the official PDF to check full subject codes, specific regional languages, and any additional subjects.
|
Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF (FINAL)
Important Instructions for Students
- Download & print the final date sheet PDF and stick a copy on your notice board.
- Verify your subject codes: Especially if you are taking additional/minor or vocational subjects — ensure your registration corresponds with the paper shown in the schedule.
- Plan revision accordingly: With dates confirmed for core subjects as before, maintain your current study schedule. For minor subjects (with shifted dates), adjust your revision timeline to match the new gap and sequence.
- Note the time slot: Most papers begin at 10:30 AM in the first phase. Arrive at the centre well ahead of time.
- Check for practical/internal assessment dates: While this article focuses on theory exams, practicals and internal assessments are typically scheduled earlier—look for your school-specific communication.
- Stay updated: Though this is the final date sheet, keep an eye on any circulars from CBSE or your school for last-minute changes.
