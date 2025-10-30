CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 10 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

CBSE Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final date sheet for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2026. As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will commence on February 17, 2026, and conclude on March 10, 2026. The Board has retained the exam dates for all major subjects as mentioned in the tentative date sheet released in September 2025, while a few minor or additional subjects have been revised. Students can check the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 10 exam schedule 2026 and download the official date sheet PDF in this article below.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026: Key Highlights & Changes

Major subject dates retained