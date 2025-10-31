Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Date, Teams, Venue, Stadium Name, Match Time and Other Details

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 31, 2025, 00:16 IST

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on November 2, 2025, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Catch all the match details—venue, squads, timing, and live streaming info for this thrilling India vs South Africa showdown.

The Final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI, which will be held in November, is one of the most anticipated cricket World Cup matches of the year. A final match of the India Women in a sensational battle against the South African Women will be the grand finale to the title of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final. This has seen the two teams perform extraordinarily during the tournament to the extent that a conclusive showdown on Sunday, the 2nd November 2025, will be an electrifying event.

Match Details

  • Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

  • Time: 3:00 PM Local | 9:30 AM GMT

This will be a ride of a lifetime battle for both teams in the eyes of the cricket fans around the world, as each team struggles to stamp its name in the history books.

🇮🇳 India Women’s Squad

The Indian women's team is headed by Harmanpreet Kaur, and it is the ideal combination of young and experienced players. Such staples as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma inject some stability and bombast into the team.

Team India Women’s Full Squad:

Player Name

Role

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Batting Allrounder

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Harleen Deol

Batting Allrounder

Jemimah Rodrigues

Batter

Richa Ghosh

WK-Batter

Renuka Singh Thakur

Bowler

Deepti Sharma

Batting Allrounder

Sneh Rana

Bowling Allrounder

Kranti Gaud

Bowler

Shree Charani

Bowler

Radha Yadav

Bowler

Amanjot Kaur

Batting Allrounder

Arundhati Reddy

Bowler

Uma Chetry

WK-Batter

Shafali Verma

Batter

🇿🇦 South Africa Women’s Squad

South Africa team is placed under the leadership of Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa goes to the final with a good overall depth. Proteas Women, with players like Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, and Tazmin Brits, are ready to battle India in all aspects.

South Africa Women’s Full Squad:

Player Name

Role

Laura Wolvaardt (C)

Batter

Ayabonga Khaka

Bowler

Chloe Tryon

Bowling Allrounder

Nadine de Klerk

Batting Allrounder

Marizanne Kapp

Bowling Allrounder

Tazmin Brits

WK-Batter

Sinalo Jafta

WK-Batter

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

Annerie Dercksen

Batting Allrounder

Anneke Bosch

Batting Allrounder

Masabata Klaas

Bowler

Sune Luus

Bowling Allrounder

Karabo Meso

WK-Batter

Tumi Sekhukhune

Bowler

Nondumiso Shangase

Batting Allrounder

What is the Venue for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final match to be played?

The Venue for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final is Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It is a global-level cricket stadium that has a storming ambience.

City: Navi Mumbai, India

There are several international matches and IPL matches in this modern stadium, which is a good venue to host a final in the World Cup.

Where to Watch Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final?

Star Sports Network is available for live television coverage of cricket fans. To individuals who want to watch online, the match can be streamed live on JioHotstar, so that the fans can not miss the action taking place in any given moment.

Conclusion

The Final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be an epic battle between the two teams in the cricketing world, India Women and South Africa Women. As the two teams look forward to glory, the fans are bound to witness drama, the best of performances and memorable cricket at the DY Patil Stadium on November 2, 2025.


