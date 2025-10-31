Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Date, Teams, Venue, Stadium Name, Match Time and Other Details

The Final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI, which will be held in November, is one of the most anticipated cricket World Cup matches of the year. A final match of the India Women in a sensational battle against the South African Women will be the grand finale to the title of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final. This has seen the two teams perform extraordinarily during the tournament to the extent that a conclusive showdown on Sunday, the 2nd November 2025, will be an electrifying event. India will meet South Africa in the #CWC25 Final 🤩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/z0uvXXRDye — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 30, 2025 Match Details Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM Local | 9:30 AM GMT This will be a ride of a lifetime battle for both teams in the eyes of the cricket fans around the world, as each team struggles to stamp its name in the history books.

🇮🇳 India Women’s Squad The Indian women's team is headed by Harmanpreet Kaur, and it is the ideal combination of young and experienced players. Such staples as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma inject some stability and bombast into the team. Team India Women’s Full Squad: Player Name Role Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batting Allrounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Harleen Deol Batting Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh WK-Batter Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Deepti Sharma Batting Allrounder Sneh Rana Bowling Allrounder Kranti Gaud Bowler Shree Charani Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Amanjot Kaur Batting Allrounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Uma Chetry WK-Batter Shafali Verma Batter

🇿🇦 South Africa Women’s Squad South Africa team is placed under the leadership of Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa goes to the final with a good overall depth. Proteas Women, with players like Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, and Tazmin Brits, are ready to battle India in all aspects. South Africa Women’s Full Squad: Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Chloe Tryon Bowling Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Batting Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Bowling Allrounder Tazmin Brits WK-Batter Sinalo Jafta WK-Batter Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Annerie Dercksen Batting Allrounder Anneke Bosch Batting Allrounder Masabata Klaas Bowler Sune Luus Bowling Allrounder Karabo Meso WK-Batter Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Nondumiso Shangase Batting Allrounder

What is the Venue for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final match to be played? The Venue for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final is Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It is a global-level cricket stadium that has a storming ambience. City: Navi Mumbai, India There are several international matches and IPL matches in this modern stadium, which is a good venue to host a final in the World Cup. Where to Watch Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final? Star Sports Network is available for live television coverage of cricket fans. To individuals who want to watch online, the match can be streamed live on JioHotstar, so that the fans can not miss the action taking place in any given moment. Conclusion The Final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to be an epic battle between the two teams in the cricketing world, India Women and South Africa Women. As the two teams look forward to glory, the fans are bound to witness drama, the best of performances and memorable cricket at the DY Patil Stadium on November 2, 2025.