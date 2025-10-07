Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
AP Inter Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Time Table PDF and Check Exam Timings

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 7, 2025, 12:35 IST

AP Inter Date Sheet 2026: The early release of the AP Inter 2026 examination schedule is a welcome decision by BIEAP, giving students and teachers sufficient time for planning and revision. With the exams starting from 23 February to 24 March 2026, in a consistent morning session format, students should now begin a disciplined preparation timetable, including mock tests, revision cycles, and time management practice.

AP Inter Exam Date 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Inter 2026 examination schedule for both 1st and 2nd year students. The exams will start from 23 February to 24 March 2026, with all papers conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam dates are tentative and can be changed depending on the public holidays dates in 2026 such as for Holi, Ramadan, by the government of Andhra Pradesh and all the changes will be informed through press releases and the official website.

This early announcement gives students, teachers and institutions ample time to plan revisions, practice, and logistics. Candidates are advised to download the timetable PDF from the official BIEAP site or reliable portals and carefully verify the dates for each subject. 

Key Highlights of AP Inter Exam Datesheet 2026

Particulars

Detail

Board

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

Exam period

23 February to 24 March 2026 

Class

Inter 1st and 2nd Year

Exam timing

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Single session) 

Subjects count

Covers all streams (general, vocational, bridge courses) 

Students 

Both Regular and Backlog Students

Practical exams

Scheduled earlier, in February 2026 for general & vocational courses 

  • General Courses: 01 February – 10 February 2026 

  • Vocational Courses: 27 January – 10 February 2026

Practical Exam Timings

Two Sessions: 

  • 9:00 AM–12:00 PM 

  • 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

Official Website

bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year 2026: Subject-wise TimeTable

AP Intermediate Time Table 2026 for both Regular and Backlog students, exactly as per the official BIEAP. It includes 1st Year and 2nd Year exam schedules, along with all special and practical exams.Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

1st Year Exam Datesheet 2026

In the below table students will get the exact time date for the 1st Year AP Inter Exam 2026: 

Day & Date

Day

Regular Students

Backlog Students

Day-1 (23.02.2026)

Monday

Telugu / Sanskrit / Urdu / Hindi / Tamil / Oriya / Kannada / Arabic / French / Persian Paper I

2nd Language Paper I

Day-3 (25.02.2026)

Wednesday

English Paper I

English Paper I

Day-5 (27.02.2026)

Friday

History Paper I

History Paper I

Day-7 (02.03.2026)

Monday

Mathematics Paper I A

Mathematics Paper I A

Day-9 (05.03.2026)

Thursday

Biology Paper I / Mathematics Paper I B

Mathematics Paper I B

Day-11 (07.03.2026)

Saturday

Economics Paper I

Day-13 (10.03.2026)

Tuesday

Physics Paper I

Physics Paper I

Day-15 (12.03.2026)

Thursday

Commerce Paper I / Fine Arts, Music Paper I

Commerce Paper I / Fine Arts, Music Paper I

Day-17 (14.03.2026)

Saturday

Civics Paper I

Bridge Course Mathematics Paper I (for Bi.P.C. Students)

Day-19 (17.03.2026)

Tuesday

Chemistry Paper I

Chemistry Paper I

Day-21 (20.03.2026)

Friday

Public Administration Paper I / Logic Paper I

Public Administration Paper I / Logic Paper I

Day-23 (24.03.2026)

Tuesday

Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I

Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I

2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026

In the below table students will get the exact time date for the 2nd Year AP Inter Exam 2026: 

Day & Date

Day

Regular Students

Day-2 (24.02.2026)

Tuesday

2nd Language Paper II

Day-4 (26.02.2026)

Thursday

English Paper II

Day-6 (28.02.2026)

Saturday

Botany Paper II

Day-8 (03.03.2026)

Tuesday

Mathematics Paper II A / Civics Paper II

Day-10 (06.03.2026)

Friday

Zoology Paper II

Economics Paper-II

Day-12 (09.03.2026)

Monday

Mathematics Paper II B

Day-14 (11.03.2026)

Wednesday

Commerce Paper-II

Sociology Paper -II

Fine arts, Music paper-II

Day-16 (13.03.2026)

Friday

Physics Paper II

Day-18 (16.03.2026)

Monday

Modern Language Paper- II

Geography-II

Bridge Course 

Mathematics Paper II (for Bi.P.C. Students)

Day-20 (18.03.2026)

Wednesday

Chemistry Paper II

Day-22 (23.03.2026)

Monday

Public Administration Paper II / Logic Paper II

Additional & Practical Exam 2026

Examination

Date

Time

Ethics & Human Values

21 January 2026 (Wednesday)

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Environmental Education

23 January 2026 (Friday)

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Practical Exams (General Courses)

01 February – 10 February 2026

Two Sessions: 9:00 AM–12:00 PM & 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

Practical Exams (Vocational Courses)

27 January – 10 February 2026

Two Sessions: 9:00 AM–12:00 PM & 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade (NSQF Level–4)

13 February 2026 (Friday)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2026 Time Table: Download PDF

How to Download the AP Inter Time Table 2026 ? 

  1. Visit the official BIEAP website (bie.ap.gov.in). 

  2. Locate the “Time Table / Examination Schedule” section.

  3. Click on AP Intermediate Time Table 2026 (1st / 2nd Year).

  4. The PDF of subject-wise exam dates will open.

  5. Download and save a copy locally; also take a printout for reference.

  6. Keep checking for any updates from BIEAP.

Important Notes & Exam Guidelines of AP Inter Exam 2026

  • The exams are scheduled in one fixed session (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM).

  • The Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education exams will be held in January 2026 (21 Jan and 23 Jan respectively) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. 

  • Practical examinations for general and vocational courses will take place earlier in February in two sessions (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

  • This timetable is tentative and may change due to administrative or public holiday reasons (e.g., Holi, Ramzan).

  • Students should check the official website bie.ap.gov.in for final confirmation.

  • Carry your hall ticket, reach the exam centre early, and follow all BIEAP exam regulations.

