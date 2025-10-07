AP Inter Exam Date 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Inter 2026 examination schedule for both 1st and 2nd year students. The exams will start from 23 February to 24 March 2026, with all papers conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam dates are tentative and can be changed depending on the public holidays dates in 2026 such as for Holi, Ramadan, by the government of Andhra Pradesh and all the changes will be informed through press releases and the official website.

This early announcement gives students, teachers and institutions ample time to plan revisions, practice, and logistics. Candidates are advised to download the timetable PDF from the official BIEAP site or reliable portals and carefully verify the dates for each subject.