AP Inter Exam Date 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Inter 2026 examination schedule for both 1st and 2nd year students. The exams will start from 23 February to 24 March 2026, with all papers conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam dates are tentative and can be changed depending on the public holidays dates in 2026 such as for Holi, Ramadan, by the government of Andhra Pradesh and all the changes will be informed through press releases and the official website.
This early announcement gives students, teachers and institutions ample time to plan revisions, practice, and logistics. Candidates are advised to download the timetable PDF from the official BIEAP site or reliable portals and carefully verify the dates for each subject.
Key Highlights of AP Inter Exam Datesheet 2026
|
Particulars
|
Detail
|
Board
|
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)
|
Exam period
|
23 February to 24 March 2026
|
Class
|
Inter 1st and 2nd Year
|
Exam timing
|
9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Single session)
|
Subjects count
|
Covers all streams (general, vocational, bridge courses)
|
Students
|
Both Regular and Backlog Students
|
Practical exams
|
Scheduled earlier, in February 2026 for general & vocational courses
|
Practical Exam Timings
|
Two Sessions:
|
Official Website
AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year 2026: Subject-wise TimeTable
AP Intermediate Time Table 2026 for both Regular and Backlog students, exactly as per the official BIEAP. It includes 1st Year and 2nd Year exam schedules, along with all special and practical exams.Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
1st Year Exam Datesheet 2026
In the below table students will get the exact time date for the 1st Year AP Inter Exam 2026:
|
Day & Date
|
Day
|
Regular Students
|
Backlog Students
|
Day-1 (23.02.2026)
|
Monday
|
Telugu / Sanskrit / Urdu / Hindi / Tamil / Oriya / Kannada / Arabic / French / Persian Paper I
|
2nd Language Paper I
|
Day-3 (25.02.2026)
|
Wednesday
|
English Paper I
|
English Paper I
|
Day-5 (27.02.2026)
|
Friday
|
History Paper I
|
History Paper I
|
Day-7 (02.03.2026)
|
Monday
|
Mathematics Paper I A
|
Mathematics Paper I A
|
Day-9 (05.03.2026)
|
Thursday
|
Biology Paper I / Mathematics Paper I B
|
Mathematics Paper I B
|
Day-11 (07.03.2026)
|
Saturday
|
Economics Paper I
|
—
|
Day-13 (10.03.2026)
|
Tuesday
|
Physics Paper I
|
Physics Paper I
|
Day-15 (12.03.2026)
|
Thursday
|
Commerce Paper I / Fine Arts, Music Paper I
|
Commerce Paper I / Fine Arts, Music Paper I
|
Day-17 (14.03.2026)
|
Saturday
|
Civics Paper I
|
Bridge Course Mathematics Paper I (for Bi.P.C. Students)
|
Day-19 (17.03.2026)
|
Tuesday
|
Chemistry Paper I
|
Chemistry Paper I
|
Day-21 (20.03.2026)
|
Friday
|
Public Administration Paper I / Logic Paper I
|
Public Administration Paper I / Logic Paper I
|
Day-23 (24.03.2026)
|
Tuesday
|
Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I
|
Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I
2nd Year Exam Datesheet 2026
In the below table students will get the exact time date for the 2nd Year AP Inter Exam 2026:
|
Day & Date
|
Day
|
Regular Students
|
Day-2 (24.02.2026)
|
Tuesday
|
2nd Language Paper II
|
Day-4 (26.02.2026)
|
Thursday
|
English Paper II
|
Day-6 (28.02.2026)
|
Saturday
|
Botany Paper II
|
Day-8 (03.03.2026)
|
Tuesday
|
Mathematics Paper II A / Civics Paper II
|
Day-10 (06.03.2026)
|
Friday
|
Zoology Paper II
Economics Paper-II
|
Day-12 (09.03.2026)
|
Monday
|
Mathematics Paper II B
|
Day-14 (11.03.2026)
|
Wednesday
|
Commerce Paper-II
Sociology Paper -II
Fine arts, Music paper-II
|
Day-16 (13.03.2026)
|
Friday
|
Physics Paper II
|
Day-18 (16.03.2026)
|
Monday
|
Modern Language Paper- II
Geography-II
Bridge Course
Mathematics Paper II (for Bi.P.C. Students)
|
Day-20 (18.03.2026)
|
Wednesday
|
Chemistry Paper II
|
Day-22 (23.03.2026)
|
Monday
|
Public Administration Paper II / Logic Paper II
Additional & Practical Exam 2026
|
Examination
|
Date
|
Time
|
Ethics & Human Values
|
21 January 2026 (Wednesday)
|
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|
Environmental Education
|
23 January 2026 (Friday)
|
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|
Practical Exams (General Courses)
|
01 February – 10 February 2026
|
Two Sessions: 9:00 AM–12:00 PM & 2:00 PM–5:00 PM
|
Practical Exams (Vocational Courses)
|
27 January – 10 February 2026
|
Two Sessions: 9:00 AM–12:00 PM & 2:00 PM–5:00 PM
|
Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade (NSQF Level–4)
|
13 February 2026 (Friday)
|
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|
AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2026 Time Table: Download PDF
How to Download the AP Inter Time Table 2026 ?
-
Visit the official BIEAP website (bie.ap.gov.in).
-
Locate the “Time Table / Examination Schedule” section.
-
Click on AP Intermediate Time Table 2026 (1st / 2nd Year).
-
The PDF of subject-wise exam dates will open.
-
Download and save a copy locally; also take a printout for reference.
-
Keep checking for any updates from BIEAP.
Important Notes & Exam Guidelines of AP Inter Exam 2026
-
The exams are scheduled in one fixed session (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM).
-
The Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education exams will be held in January 2026 (21 Jan and 23 Jan respectively) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
-
Practical examinations for general and vocational courses will take place earlier in February in two sessions (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).
-
This timetable is tentative and may change due to administrative or public holiday reasons (e.g., Holi, Ramzan).
-
Students should check the official website bie.ap.gov.in for final confirmation.
-
Carry your hall ticket, reach the exam centre early, and follow all BIEAP exam regulations.
Related | AP SSC Model Papers 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation