Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at sswcd.punjab.gov.in for 6110 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Social Security and Women & Child Development (SSWCD) Punjab has released a recruitment notification for 6110 vacancies. The apply online process for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment has begun on the official portal, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online until December 10.

Through Punjab Anganwadi Bharti, a total of 6110 vacancies will be filled for Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH). It is a remarkable opportunity for Class 12 pass candidates looking for government jobs. The selection will be based on merit, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Punjab Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF Out

The detailed Punjab Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF for Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) has been released at the official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in these posts can check the official WCH Punjab Anganwadi Notification from here.