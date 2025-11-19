Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at sswcd.punjab.gov.in for 6110 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Social Security and Women & Child Development (SSWCD) Punjab has released a recruitment notification for 6110 vacancies. The apply online process for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment has begun on the official portal, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online until December 10.
Through Punjab Anganwadi Bharti, a total of 6110 vacancies will be filled for Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH). It is a remarkable opportunity for Class 12 pass candidates looking for government jobs. The selection will be based on merit, followed by document verification and a medical examination.
Punjab Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF Out
The detailed Punjab Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF for Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) has been released at the official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in these posts can check the official WCH Punjab Anganwadi Notification from here.
Punjab Anganwadi Notification 2025
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Overview
To be eligible for the Punjab Anganwadi Bharti 2025, candidates must have passed the 12th standard from a recognized board and must be between 18 to 37 years. However, the age limit differs for all posts.
SSWCD Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development,
|
Post Name
|
Anganwadi Workers and Helpers
|
Vacancy
|
6110
|
Registration Dates
|
19th November to 10th December 2025
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Graduation or equivalent
|
Age Criteria
|
Anganwadi Worker: 21 to 37 years
Anganwadi Helper: 18 to 37 years
|
Official website
|
sswcd.punjab.gov.in
SSWCD Punjab Angwandi Bharti 2025: What is the Eligibility?
To be eligible for Angwandi Bharti, female candidates must fulfil the following criteria:
-
Educational qualification: Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board.
-
Age limit: For Angwandi Helper post, the age limit is 18 to 37 years. Those applying for Angwandi Worker must be between 21 and 37 years.
-
Age relaxation: Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.
Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online 2025 Link
The authorities released the Punjab Anganwadi Notification 2025 on November 18 and activated the online application link on November 19. Eligible female candidates can either visit the official website to submit their applications or click on the direct link provided below:
|
Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online 2025 Link
How to Apply for Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy 2025?
-
Visit the official website of SSWCD at sswcd.punjab.gov.in and click on “WCD Punjab Recruitment 2025”.
-
Complete the registration process if you are a new user.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
-
Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee as per your category.
-
Submit the application form and download it for future reference.
Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy 2025
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6110 vacancies for Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH). Out of these, 1316 vacancies are reserved for Anganwadi Worker post and 4794 for Anganwadi Helper posts. You can check the district-wise Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy in the table below:
