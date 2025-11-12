RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in - More Details Here

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Nov 12, 2025, 16:36 IST

RRB Group D 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release  the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 or the fresh exam dates on its official regional websites. Candidates will be able to download the RRB Group D City Slip 2025 after using their login credentials at the link at the regional official website of RRBs.


RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) exam on its official website. 

After the final court decision in favour of the Railways, the examination will now be conducted for both ITI and 10th pass candidates. The RRB Group D Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between November 17 and December 31, 2025 and the initial RRB Group D city slip was scheduled to get released 10 days before the start of the exam. 

Approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D positions under CEN 08/2024 for a total of 32,438 vacancies of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman and others. After the release of the RRB Group D city intimation slip, RRB will release the Group D admit card 2025. 

RRB releases the City Intimation Slip to intimate candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can make their travel arrangements and accommodation. The exact examination centre name and address get released along with the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. Candidates will be able to download the City slip, by providing their user ID and password to the official website.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Court Case Update

As per the recent updates on the RRB Group D Court Case, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has delivered its verdict in the RRB Group D 2025 recruitment case today, 12 November. The court has cleared the way for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to proceed, ending months of uncertainty for over 1 crore aspirants. Now RRB can soon release the fresh exam date for the RRB Group D or the city slip can be released as per the previous schedule.  

RRB Group D City Slip Release Date 

The RRB Group D City Slip 2025  for 32438 vacancies under CEN-08/2024 was scheduled to be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The city slip informs candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can make their travel and accommodation arrangements. The city slip is not valid for the day of examination. RRB will separately release the admit card

  • Nov 12, 2025, 16:36 IST

    What to do If you Forgot Your Registration Number?

    Candidates will be able to download the RRB Group D City Slip and RRB Group D Admit Card by logging in with their registration number and password.
    In case any candidate forgets their registration number and password, then they used Forgot Registration Number, and this can be retrieved by providing personal details such as Full Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, and the registered Email ID or Mobile Number

  • Nov 12, 2025, 15:57 IST

    RRB Group Admit Card vs. City Slip: What's the Difference?

    RRB Released City Intimation Slip typically 10 days before the exam. Its only purpose is to inform candidates about the city of examination so that candidates have enough time to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements.
    RRB released the Admit Card exactly 4 days before the specific exam date. For example, if your exam is on November 20, your admit card will be available to download on November 16. The admit card contains the exact exam centre name and address, along with the roll number and other important instructions

  • Nov 12, 2025, 15:42 IST

    What Login Credentials Are Required to download RRB Group D City Slip?

    Candidates will be able to downlaod their RRB Group D City Slip 2025 by logging credentialss. The credentials required to download RRB City Slip is registraaton number and date of birth

  • Nov 12, 2025, 14:58 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: What Details needed to be checked

    Candidates can download the RRB Group D city intimation slip 2025 after using their login credentials, including user ID and password, on the official website to check the city of examination and plan their travel accordingly

  • Nov 12, 2025, 14:39 IST

    RRB Group D City Slip 2025: How to download city intimation slip for RRB?

    After the release of RRB City Slip 2025, candidates can download it visiting the regional RRBs official website with their login details. Check steps below to download the city slip-

    • Visit the official website of the RRB i.e.rbcdg.gov.in
    • Now on the homepage, click on the tab displaying as "CEN 08/2024 (RRB Group D)"
    • Enter the details, such as registration number and password
    • Click on the submit button and download the city slip for future reference
  • Nov 12, 2025, 14:25 IST

    RRB Group D City Intimation Slip Release: Will the Link Gets Active Today?

    As of 12 November 2025, the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 link is not yet active but is expected to go live shortly on the official regional RRB websites after the final court decision is released in favour of Railways. The CBT for 32,438 Group D vacancies under CEN 08/2024 is scheduled to get conducted between 17 November to 31 December 2025

  • Nov 12, 2025, 14:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam LIVE: CAT Verdict Out, Exam Cleared to Proceed

    In the RRB Group D Court Case, CAT has delivered the final verdict in favour of the RRB, allowing the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to proceed as scheduled. The RRB Group D recruitment process has been stalled due to a legal dispute over eligibility criteria.

  • Nov 12, 2025, 14:07 IST

    RRB Group D City Slip 2025 Live: When will the City Intimation Slip 2025 be released?

    RRB releases the city intimation slip 2025, 10 days before the examination but got delayed. As per the recent updates the examination is scheduled to get start form November 17, 2025 and RRB will soon released the City Intimation Slip on its official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 soon. Candidates can download it from the official regional RRB websites using their login credentials. The slip will help candidates plan travel and stay ahead of the CBT exam scheduled from 17 November onwards.

Mohd Salman

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways.
