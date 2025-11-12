RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in - More Details Here

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) exam on its official website.

After the final court decision in favour of the Railways, the examination will now be conducted for both ITI and 10th pass candidates. The RRB Group D Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between November 17 and December 31, 2025 and the initial RRB Group D city slip was scheduled to get released 10 days before the start of the exam.

Approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D positions under CEN 08/2024 for a total of 32,438 vacancies of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman and others. After the release of the RRB Group D city intimation slip, RRB will release the Group D admit card 2025.

RRB releases the City Intimation Slip to intimate candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can make their travel arrangements and accommodation. The exact examination centre name and address get released along with the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. Candidates will be able to download the City slip, by providing their user ID and password to the official website.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Court Case Update

As per the recent updates on the RRB Group D Court Case, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has delivered its verdict in the RRB Group D 2025 recruitment case today, 12 November. The court has cleared the way for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to proceed, ending months of uncertainty for over 1 crore aspirants. Now RRB can soon release the fresh exam date for the RRB Group D or the city slip can be released as per the previous schedule.

RRB Group D City Slip Release Date

The RRB Group D City Slip 2025 for 32438 vacancies under CEN-08/2024 was scheduled to be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The city slip informs candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can make their travel and accommodation arrangements. The city slip is not valid for the day of examination. RRB will separately release the admit card