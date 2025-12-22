Kisan Diwas: Why India Celebrates National Farmers’ Day on December 23?

Official recognition: In 2001, the Government of India officially designated 23 December as National Farmers’ Day (Kisan Diwas) to recognise his contribution to Indian agriculture and farmer welfare.

It marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh (1902–1987), who served as Prime Minister from 1979–80 and is widely remembered as the “Champion of India’s Farmers.”

Date: Kisan Diwas is celebrated annually on 23 December across India.

Date and Origin of Kisan Diwas

India observes Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers’ Day, every year on 23 December to honour the immense contribution of farmers to the nation’s economy and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s 5th Prime Minister and a lifelong champion of farmers’ rights.

While an official single-line theme for 2025 is yet to be formally notified, widely used and expected focus lines in academic and media discussions include:

“Empowering Farmers through Innovation and Sustainability”

Many platforms also carry forward variants like “Empowering ‘Annadatas’ for a Prosperous Nation”, emphasising farmers as Annadatas (food-givers) and highlighting sustainable, tech-enabled agriculture.

These themes align with current policy emphasis on climate-resilient farming, agri‑tech, MSP reforms, digital agriculture and better market access for farmers.

Chaudhary Charan Singh: The Farmer’s Leader

Kisan Diwas is inseparable from the life and work of Chaudhary Charan Singh: