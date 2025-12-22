Kisan Diwas: Why India Celebrates National Farmers’ Day on December 23?

India observes Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers’ Day, every year on 23 December to honour the immense contribution of farmers to the nation’s economy and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s 5th Prime Minister and a lifelong champion of farmers’ rights.
Date and Origin of Kisan Diwas
Date: Kisan Diwas is celebrated annually on 23 December across India.
Why 23 December?
-
It marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh (1902–1987), who served as Prime Minister from 1979–80 and is widely remembered as the “Champion of India’s Farmers.”
-
Official recognition: In 2001, the Government of India officially designated 23 December as National Farmers’ Day (Kisan Diwas) to recognise his contribution to Indian agriculture and farmer welfare.
Theme of Kisan Diwas 2025
While an official single-line theme for 2025 is yet to be formally notified, widely used and expected focus lines in academic and media discussions include:
“Empowering Farmers through Innovation and Sustainability”
Many platforms also carry forward variants like “Empowering ‘Annadatas’ for a Prosperous Nation”, emphasising farmers as Annadatas (food-givers) and highlighting sustainable, tech-enabled agriculture.
These themes align with current policy emphasis on climate-resilient farming, agri‑tech, MSP reforms, digital agriculture and better market access for farmers.
Chaudhary Charan Singh: The Farmer’s Leader
Kisan Diwas is inseparable from the life and work of Chaudhary Charan Singh:
-
Role: 5th Prime Minister of India; long-time leader from Uttar Pradesh focused on peasantry and rural issues.
Land and agrarian reforms:
-
As Agriculture Minister and later Chief Minister of UP, he was instrumental in abolishing the Zamindari system, redistributing land and reducing feudal exploitation.
-
He pushed for land ceiling laws and tenancy reforms to benefit small and marginal farmers.
-
Debt relief: Introduced landmark measures like the Debt Redemption Bill (1939) to protect farmers from moneylenders’ exploitation.
-
Kisan Trust: Founded the Kisan Trust on 23 December 1978—a non-political, non-profit body aimed at educating rural masses against injustice and fostering solidarity among farmers.
-
His memorial in New Delhi is aptly named Kisan Ghat, underlining his identity as a farmers’ leader.
Significance of Kisan Diwas
Kisan Diwas highlights multiple dimensions of India’s agrarian backbone:
-
Economic role: More than half of India's population makes their living either directly or indirectly from agriculture, and farmers are essential to both rural employment and food security.
-
Food and nutritional security: Farmers make sure that the country has access to grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, milk, and other necessities.
-
Policy focus: The day serves as a reminder to address the problems faced by farmers, including low income, input costs, climate risks, debt, MSP, access to markets and credit, and mental health issues.The
-
Nation-building: By honoring farmers as Annadatas, Kisan Diwas highlights the importance of agrarian well-being to India's development and upholds respect for rural labor.
How is Kisan Diwas Celebrated?
Across India, Kisan Diwas is marked by:
Government and institutional events:
-
The Ministry of Agriculture, ICAR institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and state departments organise seminars, exhibitions, farmer–scientist interactions, training programmes and award ceremonies.
-
Discussions focus on best practices, new technologies (drones, precision farming), soil health, water management, and scheme awareness (PM‑KISAN, PMFBY, e‑NAM, etc.).
Tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh:
-
Leaders, including the Prime Minister and President, pay homage at Kisan Ghat and share messages honouring his legacy.
Civil society and media:
NGOs, cooperatives and FPOs hold farmer meets, felicitation events, success-story campaigns, and social media drives (#KisanDiwas, #NationalFarmersDay).
Schools and colleges:
Organise debates, quizzes, essay competitions and field visits to farms to build awareness among students about agriculture and farmer issues.
