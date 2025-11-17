What is the highest denomination note ever printed in India?

The history of the Indian rupee dates back to Ancient India, which was among the earliest issuers of punch-marked coins as early as the 6th century BCE. Then, the 16th-century ruler Sher Shah Suri is credited with establishing the precursor to the modern rupee. Back then, he issued a standardised silver coin weighing 178 grams, which was called 'Rupiya'. The system was carried on by the Mughal and British empires.

Moving on from coins, India saw its first paper currency in the late 18th century by private banks like the Bank of Hindostan (1770-1832). Later, with the Paper Currency Act of 1861, the British government had the sole right to issue currency notes. It was in 1935 that the Reserve Bank of India was established, after which it took over the issuance of currency notes.

Now speaking of the highest denomination notes, we usually think of the Rs. 2,000 note. But the history of India’s highest denomination note dates back to the pre-independence era. As of today, according to the RBI Act of 1934, the RBI is authorised to print these high-denomination notes if necessary. But did you know what the highest denomination note ever printed in the history of Indian currency is?