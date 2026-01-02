Himachal Village Gets First Public Bus After 78 Years

In a festive event that reverberated across the Mandi district Tumman village in the subdivision of Karsog witnessed first Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus on December 31, 2025 almost eight decades after India was granted Independence. The arrival was turned into a festival of hope and inclusion with residents garlanding the vehicle, cutting ribbons, and handing out sweets. This incident represents the effort of the state to close connectivity vergees in distant Himalayan regions. Long Wait to Get Connected by Tumman Located roughly 15 km away from the location of the Ani bus stand, Tumman has been a remote area since there are no smooth roads and only rough terrain, which means that the inhabitants have to walk or pay expensive prices to private vehicles to get the things they need.

The aging citizens, women and students were the worst sufferers who at times would take hours of walking to get to markets, schools, hospitals or government buildings in Karsog or Mandi town. With the success of the trial run, this isolation comes to an end and the regular services are awaiting final approvals. The Contribution of HRTC in Expansion in Rural Areas The Himachal state owned HRTC, which has more than 3,200 buses, is more concerned with loss-making country routes in order to meet its obligations of providing a service to the people. Recent fleet improvements are 1,000 new buses, 297 electric and 250 diesel with 37-42 seat capacities to serve hilly areas on the last mile. This program subsidizes the replacement of old vehicles, electrics will cost half of the current price ₹25/km and the funding of green targets with charges in the amount of ₹110 crore.