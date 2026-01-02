India Overtakes Japan to Become the World’s Fourth Largest Economy

India became the fourth largest economy in the world with an economy size of USD 4.18 trillion; India surpassed Japan’s economy. India's economy grew by 8.2% in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, which is up from 7.8% in the first quarter, and is poised to overtake Germany to become the third-largest economy with a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030, continuing economic growth and development as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

India’s historical milestone in the global world’s fourth-largest economy. This shift marks a significant change in the global economic hierarchy. This shift marks a significant change in the global economy. India’s economic growth is driven by India’s resilient domestic demand and a consistent ‘Goldilocks’ economy, one of the fastest-growing economies with high growth coupled with stable inflation. India is now behind only the United States, China and Germany, with a current nominal GDP value at $4.18 trillion.