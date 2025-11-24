What is the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)?

If you are interested in pursuing M.Phil or PhD in India, you will most likely come across the name ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Science Research) at some point, perhaps while looking for research funding, applying for fellowships, or seeking dissertation help.

But what exactly is the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)? In India, social sciences are frequently overshadowed by STEM subjects, despite their importance in understanding society, policymaking, government, public institutions, behaviour, culture, and economic structures. This is where the Indian Council of Social Science Research becomes a game-changer. It was established in 1969 by the Government of India. ICCSR serves as the national backbone for social science research, including grants, institutional support, fellowships, data access, training, and international collaborations.

Imagine yourself working on tribal studies, gender inequality, political participation, public policy, psychological behaviour, education systems, economic development, or media studies, and having a government-funded body that not only supports your research but also funds your fieldwork, offers fellowships, builds research centres, and connects you with national and international scholars. This is exactly what the ICSSR does. What is ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Science Research)? In India, where scientific and technological achievements are frequently at the top of the headlines, the social sciences discreetly create the foundation of government, policymaking, public behaviour, economic planning, and social transformation. However, the academic environment for the social sciences has long faced obstacles.

This is the reason why a national-level apex body such as the Indian Council of Social Science Research is so important. ICSSR is the highest authority on social and human science research. Founded in 1969, and is overseen by the Ministry of Education of the Government of India. It plays an important role in advancing knowledge and understanding of various social issues and challenges, and offering research-based solutions to policymakers and stakeholders in the country’s development through initiatives and schemes such as research projects, doctoral, postdoctoral, senior, and national fellowships etc. Given below are some of the core functions of the Indian Council of Social Science and Research (ICSSR):- Why Is ICSSR Important for Students and Researchers? For a researcher or postgraduate student, the journey of academic research generally involves questions like, where to secure financing for fieldwork, or how I fund research gear and travel for data collection?

This is where the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR) role becomes important. It is one of the few bodies in India that focuses on assisting scholars from the start of their academic careers. Whether you are a first-year PhD student who is striving to find financing, a postgraduate working on a dissertation, or a young faculty member attempting to publish research, ICSSR serves as the link between your ideas and actual scholarly output. Given below are some of how the Indian Council of Social Science Research helps the researchers:- Scholars are supported through doctoral and senior fellowships to conduct research in a wide range of social science themes.

They offer grants-in-aid to professional bodies and universities for the publication of research journals, as well as financial subsidies for researchers to publish submissions.

They provide training and capacity-building activities in research methodology.

They provide their network institutions with access to a consortium of e-resources and a database of open-access social science materials, thereby improving digital research infrastructure.

They offer a plagiarism detection program to help researchers preserve their academic integrity and credibility.

Grants are awarded to institutions for hosting national, international, and joint seminars to enhance the exchange of research findings.