Cities that have both IIM and NLU:- Consider yourself living in a state where two of India’s most premier educational ecosystems, management and law, exist together. A place where CAT preparations meet CLAT competition, where business case studies go along effortlessly with courtroom arguments, and where student festivals, academic achievements and industry events all contribute to the learning landscape. As a college student, you might have some lingering questions, like; Which city can offer the best academic balance?

Where can I experience a mix of law and management studies without shifting far? This article will discuss the Indian cities that have both an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and a National Law University (NLU). It will also discuss the academic ecosystems that are offered by these Indian cities that host both IIM and NLU.

Which Indian Cities have both IIM and NLU? Choosing a city that nurtures academic excellence often matters as much as choosing the right college. Across India, there are only nine Indian cities that host both an Indian Institute of Management and a National Law University. These cities create a rare environment where future CEOs, public policy experts, corporate lawyers, judges, entrepreneurs, and researchers grow together. What differentiates these cities is not just the presence of top-tier universities, but also their distinct academic cultures, competitive environments, industrial exposure, and diversified student populations. Given below is the list of the nineIndian cities that have both the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the National Law University, together:- City Name IIM NLU Lucknow IIM Lucknow RMLNLU Lucknow Bengaluru IIM Bangalore NLSIU Bengaluru Ranchi IIM Ranchi NUSRL Ranchi Vishakhapatnam IIM Vizag DSNLU Vishakhapatnam Tiruchirappalli IIM Trichy TNNLU Tiruchirappalli Raipur IIM Raipur HNLU Raipur Nagpur IIM Nagpur MNLU Nagpur Mumbai IIM Mumbai MNLU Mumbai Kolkata IIM Calcutta WBNUJS Kolkata