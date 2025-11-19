Cities that have both IIM and NLU:- Consider yourself living in a state where two of India’s most premier educational ecosystems, management and law, exist together. A place where CAT preparations meet CLAT competition, where business case studies go along effortlessly with courtroom arguments, and where student festivals, academic achievements and industry events all contribute to the learning landscape.
As a college student, you might have some lingering questions, like;
-
Which city can offer the best academic balance?
-
Where can I experience a mix of law and management studies without shifting far?
This article will discuss the Indian cities that have both an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and a National Law University (NLU). It will also discuss the academic ecosystems that are offered by these Indian cities that host both IIM and NLU.
Which Indian Cities have both IIM and NLU?
Choosing a city that nurtures academic excellence often matters as much as choosing the right college. Across India, there are only nine Indian cities that host both an Indian Institute of Management and a National Law University. These cities create a rare environment where future CEOs, public policy experts, corporate lawyers, judges, entrepreneurs, and researchers grow together.
What differentiates these cities is not just the presence of top-tier universities, but also their distinct academic cultures, competitive environments, industrial exposure, and diversified student populations. Given below is the list of the nineIndian cities that have both the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the National Law University, together:-
|
City Name
|
IIM
|
NLU
|
Lucknow
|
RMLNLU Lucknow
|
Bengaluru
|
IIM Bangalore
|
Ranchi
|
NUSRL Ranchi
|
Vishakhapatnam
|
IIM Vizag
|
DSNLU Vishakhapatnam
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
IIM Trichy
|
TNNLU Tiruchirappalli
|
Raipur
|
Nagpur
|
IIM Nagpur
|
MNLU Nagpur
|
Mumbai
|
IIM Mumbai
|
MNLU Mumbai
|
Kolkata
|
IIM Calcutta
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
Why is the Combination of IIM and NLU important?
The combination of a National Law University (NLU) and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) degree is significant because it offers a distinctive and highly sought-after professional reputation for a student having legal knowledge and business acumen. This combination is very useful in the business sector, entrepreneurship and consulting. In layman's terms, the IIM and NLU combination prepares an individual to manage the intricacies of the modern corporate world, where business operations and legal compliance are closely related.
Given below are some of the advantages of hosting the Indian Institute of Management and a National Law University together:-
These are some of the advantages of hosting an Indian Institute of Management and a National Law University together in the same city.
