Which IIT has the Oldest Engineering Department in India?

Oldest Engineering Department in India:- Have you ever walked across your college's campus or any other college campus and thought what it might have looked like 100 years ago? Have you ever wondered whether there might have been an engineering department that existed long before electricity, trains, or IITs were established in India?
Yes, such a department exists, and it eventually evolved into what we now refer to as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
Before the Indian Institute of Technology rose to prominence as a global icon of brilliance, one institution had been developing engineers for nearly a century. While the IIT system was officially established in the 1950s, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee’s engineering tradition spans over 175 years, making it the oldest engineering department among the IITs. This department is not only old, it is famous.
The engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has witnessed the expansion of Indian railways, the construction of significant canals, advances in hydrology, and the early stages of India’s scientific movement. Given below are some of the key factors about the oldest engineering department in India:-
|
Features
|
Details
|
Fromer Names
|
|
Year of Establishment
|
1847
|
Conversion to IIT
|
Was converted to IIT on September 21, 2001
What are the Engineering Courses Offered by IIT Roorkee?
Engineering education has advanced significantly from the days of canal construction and manual surveying. What is the most fascinating part? IIT Roorkee has evolved alongside India’s expansion. Its engineering department grew throughout the decade, reacting to the country’s industrial, scientific and technological developments.
What began as a civil engineering school has since evolved into a multifunctional engineering powerhouse. Given below is the list of types of specialisations that the Indian Institute of Technology now offers to its students who appear and qualify for the JEE Mains and Advanced exam to seek admission to this institute:-
|
Biosciences and Bioengineering
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Civil Engineering
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
Mechanical & Industrial Engineering
|
Hydro and Renewable Energy
|
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
|
Engineering Physics
|
Polymer Science and Engineering
The engineering legacy of the Indian Institute of Technology is unmatched when we mix history, development and long-term contributions.
Related Searches:-
|
B.Sc. Agriculture vs B.Tech Agriculture: Which Offers Better Careers?
|
Which Institute is Referred to as the Research Powerhouse of India?
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial