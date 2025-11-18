Which IIT has the Oldest Engineering Department in India?

Oldest Engineering Department in India:- Have you ever walked across your college's campus or any other college campus and thought what it might have looked like 100 years ago? Have you ever wondered whether there might have been an engineering department that existed long before electricity, trains, or IITs were established in India?

Yes, such a department exists, and it eventually evolved into what we now refer to as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Before the Indian Institute of Technology rose to prominence as a global icon of brilliance, one institution had been developing engineers for nearly a century. While the IIT system was officially established in the 1950s, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee’s engineering tradition spans over 175 years, making it the oldest engineering department among the IITs. This department is not only old, it is famous.