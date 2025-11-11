Oldest Department of Computer Science:- Have you ever imagined which college or institute has the oldest department of Computer Science? Or have you thought which was the first institute in India to establish the department of computer science?
It is a question that sparks the curiosity of the majority of the students because the Computer Science branch is the most competitive branch of the engineering field, and the seat availability of the Computer Science branch is treated like gold dust. But the story of how computer science education began in India is far more fascinating than most people realise.
Long before coding became cool and before AI and ML became the trending buzzwords, there was an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) which had established the first Department of Computer Science in India. This was more than just a department of computer science; it was a decision that impacted India’s whole technological history.
So, can you guess which IIT has the oldest department of Computer Science from the following options?
a. IIT Kharagpur
b. IIT Madras
c. IIT Bombay
d. IIT Kanpur
If you guessed Option D as your answer, then you are correct!
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has the Oldest Department of Computer Science.
Which IIT has the Oldest Department of Computer Science?
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has the Oldest Department of Computer Science.
IIT Kanpur was the very first institute in India to offer computer science courses. The first ‘computer-related’ courses began in August 1963 on AN IBM 1620 system installed in the nation’s first ‘computer classroom.’ Gradually, the institute has attracted some of the finest young Indians in computer science to join its faculty, and in 1971, it launched an autonomous academic program that led to PhD and M.S. degrees in computer science, B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in computer science. The undergraduate program began later, with the first class graduating in 1983. The Department of Computer Science was formally created in 1984.
How IIT Kanpur Revolutionised Computer Science Education in India?
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur transformed Computer Science education in India by being the first to launch a computer science course in the country in 1963, starting with the installation of India’s first high-speed digital computer, the IBM 1620.
This pioneering action was followed by the introduction of the first formal CS course in 1965, as well as the establishment of an autonomous Computer Science department. Given below are some of the points explaining how the Department of Computer Science revolutionised computer science education in India:-
Even after so many years, IIT Kanpur is the top choice for CSE aspirants. This institute has also encouraged early research publications and coding competitions. IIT Kanpur’s early adoption of computer science education demonstrated a visionary mindset, building a foundation that shaped India’s IT industry.
Related Searches:-
|
B.Sc Psychology vs BA Psychology: What are the Key Differences?
|
Which State has the Most Number of Polytechnic Colleges in India?
|
Which Indian State has the Highest Number of Engineering Colleges?
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial