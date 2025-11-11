Oldest Department of Computer Science:- Have you ever imagined which college or institute has the oldest department of Computer Science? Or have you thought which was the first institute in India to establish the department of computer science? It is a question that sparks the curiosity of the majority of the students because the Computer Science branch is the most competitive branch of the engineering field, and the seat availability of the Computer Science branch is treated like gold dust. But the story of how computer science education began in India is far more fascinating than most people realise. Long before coding became cool and before AI and ML became the trending buzzwords, there was an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) which had established the first Department of Computer Science in India. This was more than just a department of computer science; it was a decision that impacted India’s whole technological history.

So, can you guess which IIT has the oldest department of Computer Science from the following options? a. IIT Kharagpur b. IIT Madras c. IIT Bombay d. IIT Kanpur If you guessed Option D as your answer, then you are correct! The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has the Oldest Department of Computer Science. Which IIT has the Oldest Department of Computer Science? The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has the Oldest Department of Computer Science. IIT Kanpur was the very first institute in India to offer computer science courses. The first ‘computer-related’ courses began in August 1963 on AN IBM 1620 system installed in the nation’s first ‘computer classroom.’ Gradually, the institute has attracted some of the finest young Indians in computer science to join its faculty, and in 1971, it launched an autonomous academic program that led to PhD and M.S. degrees in computer science, B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in computer science. The undergraduate program began later, with the first class graduating in 1983. The Department of Computer Science was formally created in 1984.