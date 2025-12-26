Which Subject was First Taught in the World? Exploring the Start of Formal Education

At some point, every individual must have stopped and might have thought, ‘How did all this begin?' The departments, degrees, lecture rooms, and curriculum that exist today did not just materialise. Education itself had to begin somewhere, with one subject, which was first taught in the world, long before the oldest universities in the world offered engineering, business, medicine, or computer science.

Ancient communities felt the strong need to teach, transmit wisdom, and retain information even in the absence of textbooks, university campuses or exams. Formal education was started out of this need. However, there might be a lingering question about,

'What did they teach to start with? Was it quantities, religion, language, or philosophy?'

This question helps link the present to the past for students to navigate modern academics, like