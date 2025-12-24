Millions of students look for the world’s top universities each year to pursue their higher education in their desired field of study. But while browsing through the list of the top universities, there might be a question: where did the university system really start? This question is more than merely a curiosity-driven search because it blends over a thousand years of academic tradition with modern student life.

Many students refer to the ranking sites, such as the QS World University Rankings, to make their choice for the best university to pursue their higher education. But the QS World University Rankings have also created a list of the top ten oldest universities in the world. Instead, QS Rankings places major focus on establishments that fit the contemporary definition of a university.

The university system was created in medieval Europe, not in the twenty-first century. There are some benefits for the students in knowing which universities are the oldest, according to the QS Rankings:- Helps recognise the roots of degrees and disciplines

Helps recognise why academic traditions are dominated by European universities. Which Universities are the Oldest in the World According to QS Rankings? There are some of the higher education institutions that have existed for hundreds of years, some universities have been there for a millennia, but not every university has withstood the test of time. There are many oldest universities in the world which have stopped operating or were divided into independent colleges, or might have undergone some unrecognisable modernisation over the years.