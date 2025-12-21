College Fest Calendar 2026: Major Indian College Fests Students Should Look Out For

College fests are now longer, unexpected gatherings that students go to for creating memories and fun. These college cultural festivals serve as scheduled academic-year benchmarks in 2026 that can affect various aspects of a student's life. A well-planned fest calendar can greatly influence a student’s entire college experience, from networking and leadership roles to exposure to other colleges and skill development.
Fests are the only opportunity for many students, particularly those attending competitive universities, to socialise with classmates and other students from other universities from all across the nation. Students may choose which fests to attend, which competitions to prepare for, and where participation truly adds value, being informed of the college fest schedule beforehand.
The college fest calendar 2026 is intended to serve as a planning aid rather than merely a list, assisting students in coordinating their participation in the event with their personal objectives, semesters, internships and exams.
List of Indian College Fest Calendar 2026
Students from all across India, belonging to various colleges, can participate in these high-energy cultural events, compete at the national level, and experience large-scale fest administration for the first time for freshers. During these events, freshmen who get enrolled in college in the middle of 2025 frequently get their first genuine intercollegiate experience.
These Indian college fests celebrate the greatest concentration of high-calibre competitions, where students participate in dramatics, robotics, music, dance, debating, design and computing competitions. These college fests prove very beneficial for talent benchmarking because they frequently involve competing against the best teams from prestigious universities. Given below is a list of the Indian College Fests that will take place in the upcoming year 2026, and students should look out for, along with the institute name:-
|
Fest Name
|
Institute Name
|
Mood Indigo
|
Most likely takes place in December and is conducted by IIT Bombay.
|
Sarang
|
It will be held in January and is conducted by IIT Madras
|
Crossroads
|
It will most likely be held in April 2026 and is conducted by SRCC.
|
Unmaad
|
It will be held most likely in February-March and is conducted by IIM Bangalore.
|
Alcheringa
|
It will be held most likely in January-February and is conducted by IIT Guwahati.
|
Kashiyatra
|
It will be held in January and is conducted by IIT BHU Varanasi.
|
Antaragni
|
It will most likely be held in October and is conducted by IIT Kanpur.
|
Rendezvous
|
It will most likely be held in September-October and is conducted by IIT Delhi.
|
Engifest
|
It will most likely be held in February or March and is conducted by Delhi Technological University.
|
Mecca
|
It will most likely be held in the February-March timeframe and is conducted by Hindu College.
|
Tempest
|
It will most likely be held in the March-April timeframe and is conducted by Miranda House.
|
Spring Fest
|
It will most likely be held in January and is conducted by IIT Kharagpur.
Fests can become more than just a weekend get-together with careful organisations; they can become venues for development, exposure, and enduring memories.
