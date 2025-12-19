IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026: Application Process, Eligibility And Other Details

IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur provides a strong financial aid program for its 2025–2026 academic cycle in order to encourage fair access to top-notch management education.
High-achieving students from a variety of economic situations can pursue their MBA and PhD degrees without financial hardship thanks to these scholarships, which are mainly divided into Need-Based and Merit-Based aid.
PGP (MBA) students with outstanding academic records are given this. Students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.5 and make sure no grade drops below a C+ in order to be eligible. The selection process combines household income verification with academic excellence.
How To Apply For The IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026?
In order to obtain financial help for the 2026 academic year at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, candidates must adhere to a process that is integrated with the regular admissions cycle. The application process for both the PhD Fellowship and the Merit-cum-Need MBA Scholarship is time-sensitive and document-intensive.
-
Secure Admission Offer: After passing the CAT 2025 exam and the ensuing Personal Interview (PI) rounds, you must first receive a verified admission offer for the PGP (MBA) or PhD program.
-
Verify the requirements for eligibility: Examine the particular requirements: While PhD researchers are immediately evaluated for fellowships upon enrolling, MBA students normally require a CGPA of 6.5 or above and a family income of less than ₹2 LPA.
-
Register on the Portal: After being accepted, access the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for government-sponsored programs like the Central Sector Scheme for SC/ST students, or the IIM Raipur Student Portal.
-
Upload Necessary Documents: Send in digital copies of your caste certificate, income certificate (issued by a Tehsildar), and prior grades. A research proposal is required when applying for a PhD.
-
Institutional Verification: Your provided proofs are compared to the institute's "Merit-cum-Need" criteria by the IIM Raipur Financial Aid Committee. To confirm your budgetary limitations, they might have a casual interview.
-
Notification and Payment: In July or August of 2026, a letter of award is sent to the final chosen individuals. The money is either directly applied to your term tuition costs or distributed as a monthly stipend (for PhDs).
IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026: Eligibility And Fees
The main scholarship categories, their particular qualifying requirements, and the associated program costs for the 2026–2028 batch are listed in the table below.
|
Program
|
Scholarship Category
|
Eligibility Criteria (2026)
|
Benefits / Coverage
|
Total Program Fees (Approx.)
|
MBA (PGP)
|
Merit-cum-Need
|
Family Income < ₹2 LPA and CGPA ≥ 6.5 (No grade below C+).
|
Variable Fee Waiver / Financial Aid.
|
₹20.30 Lakhs (2 years)
|
MBA (PGP)
|
SC/ST Need-Based
|
Based on Govt. of India (MHRD/NSP) norms for reserved categories.
|
100% Fee Waiver (Tuition & Lodging).
|
—
|
PhD (Full-time)
|
IIM Fellowship
|
All full-time research scholars admitted via the doctoral process.
|
₹50,000/mo (Y1-2); ₹55,000/mo (Y3-4).
|
Fee Waived (Tuition, Library, Hostel)
|
PhD (Full-time)
|
Contingency Grant
|
Active research scholars in the doctoral program.
|
₹10,000 – ₹20,000 per year + ₹50k Laptop grant.
|
—
Key Financial Highlights
-
Components of the MBA Fee: The ₹20.30 Lakh fee includes academic tuition, housing, and resource access; however, mess fees (about ₹15,000–₹22,000 per trimester) and health insurance are typically not included.
-
PhD findings Support: In addition to the monthly stipend, PhD students can disseminate their findings worldwide with a Publication Grant of up to ₹50,000 and a Conference Grant of up to ₹2,00,000.
-
External Awards: The OPJEMS and Aditya Birla Scholarships, which are distinguished merit-based prizes usually given to the top 10–20 students in the batch, are also available to students.
Related Searches:
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!