IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026: Application Process, Eligibility And Other Details

IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur provides a strong financial aid program for its 2025–2026 academic cycle in order to encourage fair access to top-notch management education.

High-achieving students from a variety of economic situations can pursue their MBA and PhD degrees without financial hardship thanks to these scholarships, which are mainly divided into Need-Based and Merit-Based aid.

PGP (MBA) students with outstanding academic records are given this. Students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.5 and make sure no grade drops below a C+ in order to be eligible. The selection process combines household income verification with academic excellence.

How To Apply For The IIM Raipur Scholarship 2026?

In order to obtain financial help for the 2026 academic year at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, candidates must adhere to a process that is integrated with the regular admissions cycle. The application process for both the PhD Fellowship and the Merit-cum-Need MBA Scholarship is time-sensitive and document-intensive.